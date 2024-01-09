Highlights Derrick Henry has likely played his final game with the Tennessee Titans.

Henry's future team needs a dual-threat quarterback to help open up holes for him and keep defenses honest.

The 30-year-old will likely focus on competitive teams that can offer him a chance to appear in his first Super Bowl.

For all intents and purposes, it appears that Derrick Henry has played his final game with the Tennessee Titans.

If this is really it, it's been an incredible run for Henry in Tennessee. He's surpassed even the wildest expectations as a Heisman Trophy winner and second-round pick out of Alabama, posting 10,960 regular-season scrimmage yards and accounting for 97 total touchdowns in his eight seasons with the Titans.

For those counting at home, that's 90 scores as a rusher, three as a receiver, and four as a passer.

But because Tennessee is ready to move on doesn't mean Henry is done. He's still got something left in the tank, as evidenced by his 1,167 rushing yards on 280 attempts this past season, and could dutifully serve as a power back in a contender's backfield rotation.

Should Henry choose to continue his NFL career, which teams are the best fit for the future Hall of Famer?

What Derrick Henry needs going forward

What makes a team a good fit for Henry at this stage of his career?

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's one unifying aspect about all the teams listed below: they all have high-end, dual-threat quarterbacks. One of the biggest issues Henry ran into with the Titans (no pun intended) was stacked boxes of eight or more defenders.

According to Next Gen Stats, Henry ran into a stacked box on 35.36% of his rushing attempts during the 2023 season, which ranked second in the league. Compare that to Buffalo Bills lead tailback James Cook, who only faced a stacked box 10.13% of the time, the fourth-lowest figure in the NFL for ball carriers with 100 or more attempts this season.

Henry isn't as shifty as other backs in the league (it's hard to be at 6-foot-3 and 250lbs), but he's almost impossible to bring down when he gets a head of steam going. Running into more advantageous holes will spike his efficiency.

Thus, having a quarterback capable of beating a defense through the air and on the ground will be necessary for the next phase of Henry's career, as types of signal-callers keep defenses more honest with their linebacker and safety positioning.

What that means is that second- and third-level defenders can't crash the line of scrimmage every play since the quarterback can beat the defense over the top with the pass and around the edges with his legs.

Because Henry isn't an elite pass-catcher (and also a below-average route runner), having a quarterback with escapability is preferred since he won't be a great checkdown option on blitzes and broken plays.

Josh Allen & King Henry would be a lethal duo with the Bills

The Bills could be unstoppable in the red zone with Allen and Henry in the same backfield

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY Network

That long preamble is really just a statistically-backed conclusion that the eye test already supports: Henry won't fit every team.

The Buffalo Bills aren't every team, however, as they have an elite-dual threat QB in Josh Allen, face minimally stacked boxes, and possess enough surrounding talent that Henry won't need to log 300 touches per season (as he's done four times) to be effective.

Henry's most effective role from here on out will be as a short-yardage and goal-line back. Luckily for him, Allen is already an elite option in those roles, as he's one of the best in the league at the quarterback sneak/tush push.

He's also run for at least six touchdowns in every season of his career, including a whopping 15 during the 2023 campaign.

Josh Allen Rushing Stats Season Attempts Yards Touchdowns First Downs Yards Before Contact 2021 122 763 6 54 471 2022 124 762 7 55 592 2023 111 524 15 57 367

Allen's proficiency in short yardage would make a backfield with him and Henry terrifying in those situations, which in turn would also help open up the passing game as defenses gear up to stop the run.

Pairing Henry with James Cook would also add potency to the offense, with Cook's pass-catching chops (44 receptions this year) and proclivity for explosive plays (12 rushes of 20+ yards, tied for 12th most in the league) masking some of Henry's flaws as he nears his 30th birthday.

The most enticing aspect of the Bills is the competitiveness of the team. They've won the AFC East four years in a row and present Henry with one of his best chances for reaching his first Super Bowl.

The Eagles need to step up their running game

A year after ranking among the most prolific rushing teams in the NFL, the Eagles took a dip in 2023

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles can offer similar perks to Henry as the Bills: a highly competitive franchise, an elite dual-threat quarterback (Jalen Hurts), and plenty of available carries in the backfield.

Incumbent starter D'Andre Swift will be a free agent once the playoffs wrap up, and his production cratered after a hot start to the season.

The Eagles have had great success with power backs in years past, with LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi posting career-best efficiency marks (and winning the Super Bowl) with the franchise in 2017. Also, Henry running behind center Jason Kelce (should he return for another season) would be a sight to behold.

Like Allen, Hurts is a monster in short-yardage situations, leading all quarterbacks in first downs gained via rushing and rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Stats Season Attempts Yards Touchdowns First Downs Yards Before Contact 2021 139 784 10 56 642 2022 165 760 13 67 627 2023 157 605 15 68 509

The "Brotherly Shove" is already one of the league's most unstoppable plays. Adding Henry as another rushing threat or simply as another "pusher" of the pile would only cause more fits for opponents.

The Eagles are also more desperate than the other teams on this list, ceding the division title to the Dallas Cowboys while dropping nearly 20 rushing yards per game from last year (147.6 to 128.8).

The Ravens could do something special with Henry and Lamar Jackson

Jackson and Henry would be a nightmare to defend

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Speaking of rushing yards per game, only one team has averaged 145 yards per game in each of the last two seasons: the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, the team has done it every single year since 2018, also known as the year Lamar Jackson took over for Joe Flacco.

The Ravens are in a slightly different position than the Eagles and Bills. Their backfield is already crowded with a variety of different running backs, and their quarterback is more of an explosive-play threat than a short-yardage aficionado.

Gus Edwards has long held the goal line back distinction for the franchise, and he's been quite good at the role. However, he's set to be a free agent this offseason and, like Henry, is getting a little older as he'll be 29 when the 2024 season begins.

Henry would give the Ravens a different dynamic that they haven't had with Jackson. The team has been one of the most frequent callers of outside zone runs and zone reads since Jackson took over, though they also tend to rank near the bottom of gap runs (i.e., inside the tackle runs) and trap plays.

Henry is prolific on those plays, which would allow Lamar to cause a lot of damage on options and reads as linebackers are forced to commit to Henry inside.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Stats Season Attempts Yards Touchdowns First Downs Yards Before Contact 2021* 133 767 2 48 485 2022* 112 764 3 47 542 2023 148 821 5 48 617 *Note: Jackson only played 12 games in 2021 and 2022

Jackson and the Ravens typically don't run the quarterback sneak or designed quarterback draws like Hurts and Allen do, instead preferring to let the pocket collapse before deciding to scramble. The Ravens would also be incredibly well suited to run multiple running back formations, as J.K. Dobbins ranks third in yards per carry (5.8) since 2019.

If nothing else, the proposition of putting the best running back of his generation and arguably the greatest rushing quarterback in NFL history together is mouthwatering. The Ravens don't have a ton of precedent in signing veteran running backs, but perhaps Henry will take a team-friendly deal for the AFC regular-season champs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.