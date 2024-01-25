Highlights Rams assistant coach Raheem Morris is a top candidate for several head coaching positions in the NFL.

Morris has already interviewed for a bevy of open head coaching jobs.

The Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks are potential fits for Morris.

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t supposed to challenge for the playoffs in 2023, but Sean McVay and Raheem Morris had other ideas. After losing key defensive cogs in Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, A'Shawn Robinson, and Greg Gaines, it looked bleak.

The “F them picks” mentality of Rams general manager Les Snead also meant their replacements were late-round draft picks or players who went undrafted altogether.

Morris took that inexperienced bunch to completely unexpected heights, which caught the eyes of franchises across the league. Now, the experienced but youthful Morris, who previously served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, is taking interviews around the league. Here are the best fits for one of the top head coaching candidates on the market.

Related Panthers promote Dan Morgan as team's new GM Formerly the team's assistant GM, Dan Morgan will take over GM duties from the fired Scott Fitterer

Atlanta Falcons

Morris would love to coach the team's reworked defense

Before Les Snead took questions for his end of year press conference, he gave a 3-minute, unprompted speech on Morris’ greatness as a coach:

He's going to give any organization an edge by just how collaborative he is. It's going to be an edge that most teams aren't going to be able to compete with. I know this, he'll be able to hire an unbelievable staff. Every coach who's any good, who's qualified, they're going to want to work for Raheem. And I'm pretty sure there'll be a lot of tampering charges because just about every player in the NFL's going to text him and want to come play for him.

After the firing of Arthur Smith, who spent too much time designing plays and not enough time connecting with players, Morris should be a breath of fresh air for the Atlanta Falcons. He’s also a much better culture fit for Atlanta compared with the crabby Bill Belichick.

Before taking the Rams' defensive coordinator job in 2021, Morris had spent a good chunk of his coaching career in Atlanta. He showed his versatility there by working a uniquely ecclectic range of roles, coming on as the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2015.

He spent five seasons in that position while also picking up the wide receivers coaching job in 2016. He worked both of those roles for four years until he flipped back to the defensive side of the ball in 2020 as the defensive coordinator. He also served as the interim head coach for the final 11 weeks of that campaign, going 4-7 after Dan Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start.

The Falcons have interviewed Morris twice, so clearly, he’s high on their list.

Washington Commanders

The man to revitalize a storied franchise

Similar to Atlanta, the Washington Commanders would be a great fit for Morris. They need to rebuild a connection with the city after Dan Snyder repeatedly crapped on them for nearly 25 years. Their roster will also need to be refurbished with young guys, an obvious specialty of Morris.

McVay also raved about his DC’s ability to connect with and elevate players:

He's a great leader. He elevates people and situations that he's a part of and I think that's the greatest sign of leadership. We always talk about trying to help guys reach and realize their highest potential. I think we're seeing a lot of growth and development from a lot of people that he has an influence on.

Morris already has some history in the nation's capital, having served as the team's defensive backs coach from 2012-2014. The Commanders desperately need a positive face for the franchise and, according to all reports, Morris is nothing but positivity.

Morris has already interviewed twice for the Commanders' vacant head coaching gig, and with other jobs getting snapped up this week, they could pull the trigger soon here.

Seattle Seahawks

A perfect Pete Carroll successor

Pete Carroll’s infectious enthusiasm was well-documented and loved by the Seattle Seahawks. After all their success, it would make sense to hire someone with a similar mentality. Morris was nothing but sunshine in Los Angeles, according to McVay:

He always had such a unique way about leading. The guy has never had a bad day in his life, and then you get around him and you're thinking, 'Yeah, you can't be like this all the time.' And you're like, 'Holy ... he really is like this all the time.' He's just got such great energy that's so authentic.

Morris also started off as a defensive backs coach and Seattle’s got the makings of the Legion of Boom part II with exciting rookie Pro Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon and second-year man Riq Woolen.

Seattle were one of the first teams to bring Morris in for an interview, and apparently they liked what he had to say, as he returned for a second meeting as well. The Seahawks have always prioritized continuity and the 47-year-old Morris could be their head coach for many years.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.