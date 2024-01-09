Highlights Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rivera is a proven commodity with a defensive background and a Super Bowl appearance, giving him established credentials in a marketplace with so many first-time head coaching candidates.

There are a variety of jobs open in the NFL that may appeal to Rivera, from full-scale rebuilds to hopeful Super Bowl contenders.

On Black Monday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was fired after four tumultuous seasons with the franchise. The organization posted a 26-40-1 record under his stewardship, making the playoffs only once (in 2020, when the team won a historically weak NFC East with a 7-9 record).

Rivera's tenure in Washington can be described in many ways. Still, the former Carolina Panthers head coach proved that, if nothing else, he can lead a franchise admirably through pandemonium and controversy.

Now a free agent coach once again, where should "Riverboat Ron" look to cap off his career on a high note?

Related The 4 best fits for Jim Harbaugh if he returns to the NFL Which NFL teams are best situated for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh if he opts to return to the pros?

The Chargers need a proven leader

After Brandon Staley's disastrous final season, L.A. needs a steady hand on the wheel

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Before getting into the proceedings, it's worth mentioning that Rivera could always return to his coaching roots, taking a career detour as a defensive coordinator again before deciding which team (if any) he wants to be the head honcho for. However, Rivera's been around the game long enough to demand the top spot, and given that his next job in the NFL may be his last, it's possible he won't settle for anything less than a head coaching gig.

Assuming he does stick to a head coach-or-bust mentality this offseason, Rivera would be hard-pressed to find a better available job than the one the Los Angeles Chargers can offer.

On top of having the fifth pick in the draft, the Chargers already have star quarterback Justin Herbert in place, as well as recent Pro Bowlers Keenan Allen, Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James. That kind of established talent would appeal to a veteran coach like Rivera, who had to endure an arduous rebuild in Washington.

Rivera's stoic and calm demeanor would also appeal to Chargers' owners Dean and John Spanos, who have had a habit of hiring no-nonsense, no-baggage candidates in the past. Rivera hasn't been immune to controversy, but his experience leading the Commanders and Panthers through sales and rocky transitions speaks volumes about his qualifications as a leader.

On the other hand, the Chargers are projected to be over $45 million over the salary cap for 2024, and they play in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs. As long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are patrolling the sidelines at Arrowhead Field, the AFC West will run through Kansas City.

The Chargers' head coaching vacancy is among the most attractive on the market, thanks mostly to Hebert's status as a franchise QB. They may have their pick of the head coaching litter, in which case they may prefer to go with a candidate with more recent success (i.e., Mike Vrabel, Jim Harbaugh) or a fresh perspective (i.e., Ben Johnson, Bobby Slowik), rather than a retread like Rivera.

Rivera may be a 'safer' choice than Chargers fans hope for. After the catastrophe that was Brandon Staley's tenure, though, perhaps "safe" is the right way for Los Angeles to go.

The Falcons are just a coach away

Arthur Smith couldn't get the most out of Atlanta's young talent, though history says Rivera can

On a team with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson - all recent top ten picks in the NFL Draft - the Atlanta Falcons ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.9 points per game) and 17th in total offense (334.3 yards per game) in 2023. That sobering reality was lamented repeatedly by Falcons fans and fantasy football enthusiasts and was the biggest reason behind Arthur Smith's dismissal.

Part of the Falcons' problems (beyond Smith's terrible touch distribution on offense) is that their quarterback position, currently led by Desmond Ridder, is entirely unsettled. The team will have the eighth pick in the 2024 draft, along with a projected ~$7.2 million in cap space, which may not be enough to secure their signal caller of the future.

Seeing as the Falcons need to find someone capable of maximizing their skill position talent without the benefit of an elite quarterback, it's no surprise the defensive-minded Rivera isn't high on the odds list for Smith's potential replacement.

That being said, few jobs in the NFL are as clean as the Falcons' head coaching gig. Suppose Rivera wants to pick and develop his own quarterback prospect without having to start from scratch completely. In that case, Atlanta offers him the perfect place to do it, especially considering he's already had significant success in the NFC South, winning three division titles in his time with the Panthers.

The Falcons will likely look for a coach with an offensive background this offseason, but it would be difficult to fault them for going with a proven option like Rivera. After all, the division is wide open for the taking and hasn't seen a ten-plus game winner since 2021.

The Titans could give Rivera a chance to start over

After letting Mike Vrabel walk, the Titans may peg Rivera as the man to lead their upcoming rebuild

If the Tennessee Titans are committed to Will Levis as their franchise quarterback, they'd likely be better suited trying to find a 'quarterback whisperer' to get the most out of the Kentucky product. However, if the team doesn't prioritize the second-round pick, they'll be looking down the barrel of a lengthy rebuild, in which case Rivera may be well-suited to lead the franchise through some lean years.

Mike Vrabel was a terrific coach, leading the Titans to four consecutive winning seasons before the momentum collapsed late in 2022 and posted a combined 13-21 record over the last two years. More than anything Vrabel did or didn't do, the team's lackluster performance can be chalked up to roster turnover and regression.

Tennessee Titans' last three years with Mike Vrabel Year Record (AFC South Finish) Offense PPG (NFL Rank) Defense PPG (NFL Rank) 2021 12-5 (1st) 24.6 (15th) 20.8 (6th) 2022 7-10 (2nd) 17.5 (28th) 21.1 (T-13th) 2023 6-11 (4th) 17.9 (T-27th) 21.6 (16th)

Gone are Tennessee stalwarts Kevin Byard and A.J. Brown, both now plying their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry will likely depart after the season, leaving the Titans with very little established NFL talent.

That being said, there's still something to build on in Tennessee. The Titans have a loaded defensive line, with Pro Bowler Jeffrey Simmons flanked by double-digit sack artists Harold Landry III and Denico Autry. The Titans also rank eighth in the league in available cap space with ~$9.3 million, though that number will balloon after Tannehill's situation is resolved.

Rivera has a proven track record of starting from scratch, from molding the Panthers and Cam Newton into NFC Champions to his most recent effort in Washington. Given that the rest of the AFC South all have their franchise quarterbacks in place - Anthony Richardson with the Indianapolis Colts, C.J. Stroud with the Houston Texans, and Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars - the Titans may prefer to play the next few years slowly, methodically rebuilding the team rather than opting for a rapid return to contention.

If they choose to go the long-term route, Rivera should be one of the top choices on their wish list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac