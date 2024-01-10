Highlights The Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel after a disappointing season.

Vrabel's reputation and track record mean he will likely find another job quickly if he wants one.

Potential landing spots for Vrabel include the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots.

To the shock of many, the Tennessee Titans have decided to fire head coach Mike Vrabel. The beloved head coach and former NFL linebacker endured his most difficult season with the Titans in 2023, finishing last in the AFC South with a 6-11 record. They were the only team in the division not to post a winning record this year.

Vrabel's esteemed reputation around the league means he'll get another job the moment he decides he wants one. His .545 winning percentage ranks fifth all-time among Titans coaches who have coached at least 25 games with the franchise, and many pundits and fans are already lamenting the Titans' mistake of letting him walk.

Assuming Vrabel decides to coach in 2024, which franchises would suit him best as he looks to the next chapter of his career?

Related Titans reportedly fire head coach Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is looking for a fresh perspective for the team after back-to-back losing seasons.

Carolina needs to right the ship

Panthers are in desperate need of a coach who can save them from themselves

Vrabel's background may be a long list of defensive credentials, but he was also the architect of a retooled Titans "smashmouth" offense that helped produce career years from Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

The Carolina Panthers are currently mired in an extended stretch of mediocrity, with the 2023 season representing a low point for the franchise over the last decade. After trading the Chicago Bears multiple first round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore for the right to select Bryce Young, the team finished 2023 with the worst record in the NFL... and the first overall pick that comes along with that dishonorable distinction is joining Moore in Chicago.

Whoever takes on the job will have a lot of work to do, not the least of which will be figuring out how to help first overall Bryce Young after a difficult rookie season.

Bryce Young 2023 Stats Stat Total NFL Rank Completion % 59.8 31st Yards 2,877 20th Touchdowns 11 28th Interceptions 10 T-13th most Quarterback Rating 73.7 32nd Adjusted yards/attempt 5.0 32nd

Vrabel's defensive background would be a welcome change of pace after Frank Reich's disastrous half season, and there may be no coach in the league more capable of maximizing the talent of star pass rushers Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. The rest of the Panthers roster is lacking, however—both in youth and talent—meaning Vrabel would have to be interested in a full-scale rebuild to seriously consider the job.

The Panthers also rank 13th in the NFL with ~$40 million in projected cap space. In tandem with all the draft assets heading to Chicago, Carolina will have precious few resources with which to rebuild the roster in the short-term.

Also worth mentioning is the infamous notoriety and poor reputation owner David Tepper has accrued for his antics, which may not appeal much to a no-nonsense head coach like Vrabel.

Whether Vrabel seriously considers this job may come down to how he views Young as a prospect. If he believes in the Alabama product, the chance to work with and turn around the career of a first overall pick would do wonders for Vrabel's legacy. But if he doesn't see brighter days ahead for Young, the interest here will only be going one way.

Washington can offer a fresh start

With the 2nd pick and cap space, Vrabel could rebuild the Commanders

The Washington Commanders have already begun their rebuild, trading edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat away at this year's deadline for valuable day two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is also in possession of the second overall pick for the upcoming draft, as well as the most projected cap space in the NFL, with just over $86 million available.

Put it all together, and it's easy to see why Washington is one of the most hotly rumored landing spots not just for Vrabel, but for several of the top candidates in the early going of the coaching cycle.

Unlike Carolina, which is tethered to Bryce Young for at least a few more years, the Commanders can offer Vrabel his first chance to truly draft and develop his ideal quarterback prospect; he was involved with the Titans' decision to take Will Levis last year, though that was only after the Kentucky alumni slipped all the way to the second round.

The team is also more youthful and talented on offense, led by running back Brian Robinson Jr. (1,100 scrimmage yards in 2023) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (four consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons). There's also enviable depth on the fringes, with former first-round pick Jahan Dotson, gadget guy Curtis Samuel, and all-purpose back Antonio Gibson (if he's re-signed) flanking the stars.

One of the team's biggest issues is on the offensive line. The unit allowed quarterback Sam Howell to take a league-leading 65 sacks this season, which isn't exactly conducive to productive quarterback play. If the team hopes to get something out of whichever QB they draft second overall, there will have to be a major overhaul up front.

The Washington job will be one of the most attractive in the league (especially under new ownership after Dan Snyder finally sold the team last year), though the Commanders could opt to go with someone with more of an offensive background to aid in the development of their quarterback selection. If they remain open-minded, however, Vrabel appears to be a seamless fit.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Patriots could look to former player to take over for franchise legend Bill Belichick

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Though it feels like a lifetime ago, Vrabel was once a star linebacker for the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls with the team and earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2007.

Back then, Vrabel had the privilege of playing for one of the greatest defensive coaches ever, Bill Belichick. Though it seemed impossible not too long ago, Belichick is likely out in New England this offseason, barring a drastic change of heart from him and owner Robert Kraft.

If the Patriots job does open up, it's hard to picture a more perfect replacement for Belichick than Vrabel. The team will have the third overall pick in the draft and over $72 million in cap space to work with. There's a real chance to make a rapid turn around in New England with those kinds of assets, though there's still a lot of work to be done on the roster.

New England could opt to take whichever quarterback falls to them at pick three, though if their top option is off the board, they could instead choose to fortify the offensive line or add some much-needed talent at wide receiver with über prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. Luckily for the Patriots, Vrabel has a ton of experience winning without an elite quarterback on hand.

Patriots fans would love to have an iconic franchise figure back, and the transition to the team would be smooth, since Vrabel is all too familiar with the famous "Patriot Way". There will be mutual interest here, and should they partner up, both parties stand to benefit from their surprising availability this offseason.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.