Highlights Signing Xavier McKinney shores up Packers' defense significantly and represents a big upgrade at safety.

Josh Jacobs acquisition bolsters rushing attack after Aaron Jones departs.

Releasing David Bahktiari for cap space allows the Packers to make aggressive signings.

The beginning of the 2023 season was not a formidable start for Jordan Love and Green Bay. After kicking off the season with a 2-1 record, the Green Bay Packers dropped four consecutive games with Love looking pedestrian.

Things seemed bleak for the Packers and Love's future, as performances were growing increasingly unimpressive, with Green Bay dropping to 3-6 after an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

However, the Packers ripped off three consecutive wins after that, which included triumphs over the Los Angeles Chargers (with a healthy Justin Herbert), the Detroit Lions, and the Kansas City Chiefs, before dropping two straight to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The season was filled with inconsistencies—which is understandable for a young team—but the Packers hit their stride towards the end of the campaign and in the postseason.

After swiftly taking care of business against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, running through their vaunted defense, Green Bay then pushed the San Francisco 49ers to the brink in the NFC Divisional round. However, a late interception forced by Love put the final nail in the coffin.

Although the defeat was crushing when observing the context within the game, the Packers demonstrated that they are legit contenders in the NFC going forward. With that being said, let's take a look at how Green Bay's moves this offseason provide a brighter outlook in 2024.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers Trade Targets and Candidates The Packers are only a couple moves away from solidifying themselves as one of the favorites in the NFC.

Signing Safety Xavier McKinney

The Packers brought in the former Giants safety on a four-year, $68 million contract

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Safety has been a glaring issue for Green Bay over the last few seasons, and it was a position the Packers have failed to address. That narrative was suddenly flipped, as Green Bay inked Xavier McKinney to a multi-year deal on the second day of free agency.

The 24-year-old safety was widely considered the top available at his position in a loaded free agent market for DBs. Similar to the Packers, McKinney had a strong finish to the 2023 season with a Giants team that was reeling towards the end of the campaign.

While playing in every game last season, McKinney posted career highs in passes defended (11) and tackles (116). He also snagged three interceptions, chipped in a half a sack, and contributed two TFLs on the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, McKinney only missed seven tackles, which gave him the lowest missed tackle percentage among all safeties with at least 600 snaps.

Green Bay's defense let them down at times last season, but the addition of McKinney should help out tremendously in stopping the pass.

Signing Josh Jacobs and letting Aaron Jones walk

Arrival of former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs boosts the rushing attack

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most shocking transactions in free agency was Josh Jacobs landing in Green Bay on a four-year, $48 million deal.

The 26-year-old running back held out the entirety of last offseason's program, as he was seeking a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, the Raiders did not budge, placing the franchise tag on Jacobs, forcing the former first-round pick to play last season with no long-term security.

Jacobs posted career lows in rushing yards, yards per game, yards per attempt, and rushing touchdowns in his final year in Sin City. After the Raiders tried to get him to take a pay cut to stay in 2024, Jacobs was off to the greener pastures of Green Bay.

Josh Jacobs' Career Stats Year Games Yards Yards /Game Yards/Carry TDs 2019 13 1,150 88.5 4.8 7 2020 15 1,065 71.0 3.9 12 2021 15 872 58.1 4.0 9 2022 17 1,653 97.2 4.9 12 2023 13 805 61.9 3.5 6

Last season's lack of production can be linked to the holdout, and the fact that Jacobs was constantly met behind the line of scrimmage, as the Raiders were one of the worst run-blocking teams in the league.

In Matt LaFleur's offense, Jacobs should be able to thrive, while providing the Packers with a physical running game, which is something Aaron Jones lacked in his running style. Jones was electric during his time with Green Bay, but he's a smaller back who is more of a gasher, which led to some injuries last year.

Expect Jacobs to have a bounce-back season with the young, up-and-coming Packers' offense, which will provide the Alabama product with light boxes due to the multiple threats on the outside with four quality WRs on the roster in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Releasing LT David Bahktiari & Freeing Up Cap Space

Packers finally cut ties with David Bahktiari

Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Packers left tackle David Bahtiari has been injury-plagued since tearing his ACL in December 2020. The 32-year-old has been unable to play a significant amount of football since that injury, and has been mostly absent over the last three seasons for the Packers, playing in just 14 of 51 games. It was time to move on.

Freeing up about $20.1 million in cap space meant Green Bay could be aggressive in the early days of free agency, allowing them to sign players like McKinney and Jacobs. This move will pay dividends, as both players will be key contributors to a team striving to make the playoffs and compete for a Super Bowl.

The Packers have a strong resume of drafting and developing offensive linemen, and they addressed the position group in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick.

Taking the four-year college player was viewed as a very safe pick with plenty of high-end defensive players on the board, but Green Bay's front office has proven that offensive linemen typically pan out in their system.

Overall, this was an impressive offseason with the Packers now turning their gaze to a possible NFC North title. They will have to dethrone a Lions team that made a run to the NFC championship game last year, as well as Bears and Vikings outfits that have been reinvigorated by top 10 picks at QB.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.