More than perhaps any other team in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a model of consistency.

Mike Tomlin, who recently signed a multi-year extension, is only the franchise's third coach since 1969. Still, a team that doesn't change things up very often has undergone several changes over the last few months.

The biggest change for the team came at the quarterback position. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen are the team's three new quarterbacks after the departures of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky.

The team also made major changes on the defense, adding two new inside linebackers (Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson), a new starting cornerback (Donte Jackson), and a new safety (DeShon Elliott).

Steelers trade Diontae Johnson, 6th Rounder to Panthers for Donte Jackson, 7th Rounder

Early on in his career, Diontae Johnson looked like another impressive find by the Steelers. The 2019 third-round draft pick was a star by his third season, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he signed a two-year $36,710,000 extension with the team.

Over the last two seasons, though, Pittsburgh has started to look at George Pickens as their number-one receiver. In 2023, Johnson recorded career lows with 51 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers were reportedly upset with his locker room behavior.

The current Carolina Panthers regime will sink or swim based on how Bryce Young develops, and the focus now is making sure he has talented pass catchers. So, in return for Diontae Johnson, the Panthers sent cornerback Donte Jackson to the Steelers. Jackson had signed a three-year $35.1 million extension with the Panthers in 2022.

In the end, both teams are probably happy with how the deal worked out. But the ability for Pittsburgh to add a starting corner for a player that didn't even want to be there was an impressive move.

Steelers trade conditional 6th round pick to Chicago Bears for Justin Fields

If the Chicago Bears didn't land the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Justin Fields would probably still be in the Windy City. The quarterback has taken time to develop but has improved every year, he is the best running quarterback in the NFL and has a rocket arm. Still, the Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

The Steelers needed quarterbacks, as all three of their signal-callers who took snaps in 2023—Pickett, Rudolph, and Trubisky—are now on other teams. Pittsburgh signed former superstar Russell Wilson, but only to a one-year deal. They also made a trade with the Bears, acquiring Justin Fields for a conditional draft pick.

Wilson and Fields 2023 Season Statistic Russell Wilson Justin Fields Comp % 66.4 61.4 Passing Yards 3,070 2,562 Rushing Yards 341 657 Passing TDs 26 16 Rushing TDs 3 4 Passer Rating 98.0 86.3

Wilson is expected to be the starter in 2024, but the Steelers will also find ways to get Fields on the field. There were even jokes that Fields could return kicks, and more reasonable suggestions that he could impact the offense in red zone packages.

Wilson is not the quarterback of the future for the Steelers, but Fields, who is only 25 years old, might be. The team declined his fifth-year option, opening him up to free agency in 2025. But if Fields emerges as the starting quarterback for the team, it is likely that both sides would be interested in a long-term deal and at most, that would have cost the Steelers a fourth-round pick.

Payton Wilson should be a contributor right away

The Steelers' big move in free agency this year was signing Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract. Not only did the move help bolster the Steelers defense, it also hurt their hated rival, the Baltimore Ravens. During the NFL Draft, the team landed a linebacker they could place next to Queen.

Payton Wilson was nothing short of dynamic for North Carolina State, winning the Butkus Award his senior season. Wilson has a terrific blend of size, speed, and strength. He can rack up tackles, is effective in coverage, and shows very real pass-rushing ability. The Steelers were able to draft this player with the 98th selection of the draft.

The team was able to select Wilson so late because of his history of knee problems. Some NFL teams took the linebacker off their boards, worrying about his long-term future. The Steelers, on the other hand, were willing to take a risk on a very talented player and may very well have landed an immediate starter.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.