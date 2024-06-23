Highlights Steal OG Anunoby from the Knicks allows Philly to secure a premier 3-and-D wing.

Trade for Jerami Grant from Portland to add an efficient scorer and versatile forward to the team.

Re-sign Tyrese Maxey, who has become crucial as a sidekick and a future face of the franchise.

The 2024 offseason doesn't seem like it'll be kind to the Philadelphia 76ers. Already there are rumors about Paul George having his doubts about Sixers president Daryl Morey and doubt that LeBron James has serious interest in signing with them.

Of their potential trade targets, neither Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell nor Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler are even guaranteed to be available, let alone attainable. Lastly, while Joel Embiid's poor health was the primary reason for the team's misfortunes last season, he could still threaten to leave if Philadelphia doesn't make it to the NBA Finals.

Taking a step back, one sees the Sixers' house is on fire, but can they put out the flames? In this mock offseason, Philadelphia dramatically alters their original offseason plans in order to salvage it. In doing so, their path to the NBA Finals remains open.

1 Sign OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby getting lowballed by the Knicks allows the Sixers to swoop in

Although there’s been a steady stream of rumors about OG Anunoby’s desire to re-sign with the New York Knicks, recent reports suggest that the 26-year-old is balking at the idea of taking a team-friendly deal. He’s also dissatisfied with his role, looking for more opportunities to impact that offense.

To that point, he’s arguably the fourth option behind Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo. Due to how much he’s favored by the Knicks, Josh Hart often has a larger role in the offense than Anunoby as well.

To be frank, if the Sixers land a third star, he would be the fourth fiddle in Philadelphia as well. However, as long as the ball pops more than it does in New York’s rather heliocentric offense, he'll be more comfortable. Given that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse implored Embiid to move the ball more, it should be.

Furthermore, Nurse worked hard to get multiple players involved throughout the 2023-24 season, so there's even more reason to believe he would prefer playing for Philadelphia. All that said, with $77.7 million in cap space, the money is what will do most of the talking.

Again, the Sixers could use that cap room to sign James or George. However, it doesn’t seem like either player is keen on joining Philadelphia. For George, the problem may be that he's finding it difficult to place his trust in Sixers president Daryl Morey.

However, both players could see Embiid’s constant presence on the injury report as a reason to stay away. In either case, the most likely route for a star addition will be the trade market. The Sixers not only have several first-round picks at their disposal, they don’t have to try to convince a player to trust them to sign them.

Ultimately, the Sixers may overpay for Anunoby, but it’ll be worth it.

A premier 3-and-D wing, Anunoby will serve as the team’s primary wing defender while being an efficient catch-and-shoot option. In doing so, it’ll be as if Philadelphia combined Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum into one high-level player.

In 2023-24, Anunoby averaged 14.7 points and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38.2 percent from 3. He also made 40.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s while holding his matchups to 43.7 percent shooting from the field, -3.8 percentage points below their season average.

2 Trade for Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has averaged over 20 PPG over the past four seasons

As previously mentioned, the most logical route for the Sixers to add a star-caliber player is via trade. They won’t be able to trade any players other than Paul Reed, Ricky Council IV, and Jeff Dowtin as they’re the only players under contract aside from Embiid himself.

However, they have eight first-round picks through 2030. They have two first-round picks in the 2026, 2028, and 2029 drafts. With that being said, they should be able to offer no fewer than three first-round picks to get a deal done.

The question then becomes which teams would be amenable to the offer.

A contending team, like the New Orleans Pelicans, may see the opportunity to add another star with those picks. However, they would likely rather have an established player who’s ready to contribute now. They also may not want to deal with the hassle of trying to move their recently acquired assets in another deal. As a result, a player like Brandon Ingram may not be attainable. That same logic holds true of Butler, who the Sixers have an interest in acquiring.

However, there’s one rebuilding team with several star-level or star-caliber players on their roster: the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sixers - Blazers Trade Parameters Philadelphia 76ers receive Portland Trail Blazers receives Jerami Grant Paul Reed 2026 First-Round Pick 2028 First-Round Pick

The Sixers have no need for former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. A high-octane scorer like Anfernee Simons is enticing but his skillset may be undermined by Embiid and Maxey’s roles. Yet, Jerami Grant fits the team from both a fit and need standpoint. A versatile combo forward, Grant can play off of the Sixers’ stars or take matters into his own hands.

In 2023-24, Grant made 42.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s. As 30.6 percent of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, the numbers alone highlight his potential off-ball impact. With Maxey on the attack or Embiid drawing in defenders, he’ll be left open to make the shots that Tobias Harris was asked to make last season.

Speaking of Harris, it’s to Grant’s benefit that he’s more assertive than the New York native. Of all the criticisms of Harris, the most damning was that he shrunk away from the spotlight. If anything, Grant wants more of it.

Over the past four seasons, the former second-round pick has averaged 20.8 points per game on .446-.378-.828 splits. A three-level scorer who can take players off the dribble, operate out of the post, and spot-up, he's an underrated offensive weapon.

Indeed, in 2023-24, Grant averaged 1.00 point per possession on post-ups, shooting 54.7 percent from the field. For comparison, James averaged 1.01 points per possession on post-ups last season, shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

3 Re-sign Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey is a sidekick right now, but he's the future

After all of this, the Sixers will be free to sign their own free agents. It’s imperative that their housekeeping comes last, as they hold the Bird Rights of free agents like Batum, De’Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield. Each of these players can contribute to the Sixers next season and Philadelphia doesn’t have to worry about their cap space when re-signing them.

With that said, none of them are as important as Maxey. A restricted free agent this offseason, Philadelphia will have his Bird Rights as well. As a result, whether they wanted to make an offer or match an offer sheet, Maxey is all but a lock to return.

Tyrese Maxey's Evolution Season PPG APG FG% 3P% 2021-22 17.5 4.3 48.5 42.7 2022-23 20.3 3.5 48.1 43.4 2023-24 25.9 6.2 45.0 37.3

For the Sixers, this is not just about keeping Embiid’s sidekick but holding onto someone who could be the next face of the franchise. With a player option on the final year of his contract, Embiid can become a free agent as early as 2026. If he chooses to do so, he might be the biggest player on the market and not just because of size. At 30 years old, he has also entered the back half of his career. Meanwhile, Maxey is only 23 years old.

After averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game in 2023-24, he’s shown he’s an All-Star-caliber player. Whether he can keep up that level of production is still unknown. However, while he was a breakout player in 2023-24, his play didn’t come out of nowhere. Maxey has shown steady development since being drafted, lending credence to the belief that he’s not a one-hit wonder.