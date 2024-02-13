Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo had an outstanding performance, with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 assists, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry's hot streak continued as he scored 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists, while making 7 three-pointers for the fifth time in his career.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama showcased his potential by recording a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and an impressive 10 blocks for the San Antonio Spurs against the Toronto Raptors.

Every night, the NBA never ceases to amaze. With some exhilarating games on the card, the best of the best in the NBA go at it, as they display their sportsmanship, athleticism, and skill. However, while each and every player is an elite specimen in their own right, some of them are a cut above the rest, and this is on display with their performances on the court.

At the same time, watching every NBA game in one night is nigh impossible. After all, there are at least two to three games each night, and the night of Feb. 12, 2024, featured 10 big ones. Now, whether it was because you had a long night at work or because you were fast asleep on the other side of the world, GIVEMESPORT is here for you.

So, without further ado, here are the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Game stats vs. Nuggets: 36 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST

Every now and then, fans are treated to a regular season game that has the potential to be an NBA Finals clash, and last night saw just that. The Milwaukee Bucks, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference took on the reigning NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, in a heavyweight battle that saw Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head.

The Serbian center managed a cool 29 points on 52.0 percent shooting, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. However, an all-around performance from Antetokounmpo was too much for the Nuggets to handle. In addition to registering 36 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists, the Greek superstar also managed to pick up three steals and two blocks.

With him at the helm, the Bucks took control of the game, sealing a 17-point victory over the Nuggets as the game ended with a final score of 95-112.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Game Stats vs. Nuggets Categories Stats ORTG 118 DRTG 84.4 eFG% 73.7 TS% 71.5 USG% 41.8

Antetokounmpo did have some help from his teammates, Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis. That said, if this game is an indicator of anything, it's that Antetokounmpo will be integral to any hope Milwaukee has of winning a third NBA Championship.

2 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Game stats vs. Jazz: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST

One player who has been on a roll of late is none other than Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star has been key to the team's success this season, and last night was no different. Facing the Utah Jazz, the Warriors managed to come away with the win, defeating their opponents 129-107. And, as usual, the primary reason for their success was Curry.

With 25 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists, Curry was one of the best players on the court tonight. However, what made it such an incredible performance, is the fact that he was unstoppable from three-point range.

With seven made three-pointers tonight, Curry, for the fifth time in his career, has made seven or more three-pointers in three consecutive games.

Stephen Curry – Three-Point Shooting Last 3 Games Last 3 Games 3PM 3PA 3PT% 02/08 (vs. Pacers) 11 16 68.6 02/10 (vs. Suns) 9 16 56.3 02/12 (vs. Jazz) 7 16 43.8

With such performances, there can be no denying that Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all time. Now, Golden State will be hoping for more of it, as they look to get their season back on track and, hopefully, make the Playoffs.

1 Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Game stats vs. Raptors: 27 PTS, 14 REB, 10 BLK

The rookie class this year has been nothing short of exceptional. Players like Brandon Miller, Bilal Coulibaly, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have all been exceptional. However, the headliner of the class is in a category of his own; Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs star has shown glimpses of superstardom in his first year, and last night was a perfect example.

In this day and age, triple-double performances have become commonplace in the NBA. But, a triple-double that includes double-digit blocks is nothing short of rare. Well, Wembanyama proved once more that his "unicorn" status isn't just talk, as he recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, and a whopping 10 blocks against the Toronto Raptors last night.

A stellar performance, coupled with an equally great game from Devin Vassell, who had 25 points, three rebounds, and six assists, put the Raptors to rest in a 122-99 win for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama – Game Stats vs. Raptors Categories Stats Points 27 Rebounds 14 Blocks 10 FG% 71.4 3P% 50.0

Wembanyama truly is a young player to watch out for. If he continues to improve at this pace, it will be only a matter of time before his name is thrown into the GOAT debate.