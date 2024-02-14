Highlights Domantas Sabonis shines with a triple-double in a tough loss for the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Edwards leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win with an impressive 41-point performance.

Jayson Tatum dominates on both ends of the court, helping the Boston Celtics defeat the Brooklyn Nets.

With an abundance of talent, the NBA never fails to put on the same great games each and every night. The athleticism and skill on display always mesmerizes the audiences, and last night's set of NBA games was no different. Feb. 13, 2024, saw some epic clashes between some of the best teams in the league, but keeping an eye on all of them is a tough task.

Not everyone has the ability to watch the games 24/7, and that could be for a variety of reasons. Whether you've had a long day at work or are solely focused on watching your favorite team in action, GIVEMESPORT is here to help. So, we've taken the pleasure of presenting you with the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Game stats vs. Suns: 35 PTS, 18 REB, 12 AST

The Phoenix Suns are not the easiest opponents to face. With a three-headed monster in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, one can expect them to grab a win on any given night.

Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, they learned that last night, in a heartbreaking 130-125 loss to the Suns in Phoenix. But, while they did leave Arizona disappointed, they will have to feel good about how their star center performed on the night.

Domantas Sabonis has proven to be one of the best big men this season, thanks to some stellar performances. Last night, he was key to the Kings' rally, as they attempted to give the Suns a run for their money.

A cool triple-double performance saw him register 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 12 assists, while also recording three blocks. An all-round display from the Lithuanian, whose rebounding was key on the night.

Domantas Sabonis – Game Stats vs. Suns Categories Stats DRTG 120.7 REB% 22.8 OREB% 22.5 DREB% 23.1 USG% 25.7

Despite the loss, the Kings continue to be in Playoff contention. And, if one thing is for sure, they will be relying on Sabonis to continue with these exceptional performances once the post-season games come around.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Game stats vs. Trail Blazers: 41 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a roll right now, holding down the No.1 seed in the Western Conference. This is thanks, in no small part, to the amazing performances of their star shooting guard, Anthony Edwards. The six-foot-four superstar is a force to be reckoned with, and his forcefulness was on full display last night.

Taking on the Portland Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves made short work of their opponents, cruising to a 121-109 win. Unsurprisingly, they were carried by 41 points, four rebounds, and two assists from Edwards. But, what made his performance even better, was how efficient his shooting was on the night, with 59.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three.

Anthony Edwards – Game Stats vs. Blazers Categories Stats ORTG 126.4 FG% 59.3 3PT% 50 eFG% 66.7 TS% 70.2

At just 22, Edwards has a bright future ahead of them and, and if Minnesota builds the right team around him, they could be perennial contenders for years to come.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Game stats vs. Nets: 41 PTS, 14 REB, 5 AST

From one team in the first seed to the next, the Boston Celtics are a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. With a deadly roster consisting of players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics, on paper, look like the best team in the league. This status was on full display last night, as they thwarted the Brooklyn Nets 118-110.

The star of the show last night was undoubtedly Tatum, who has consistently been in MVP conversations over the last three years. He was a force both on offense and defense, recording 41 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, along with two steals and a block.

Additionally, he was extremely efficient in terms of shooting, with an average of 53.8 percent from the field, 45.5% from three, and a perfect 100.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Jayson Tatum – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 31.2 RPG 10.2 APG 7.2 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.0 FG% 51.4 3PT% 34.6

Tatum will be key to any hope the Celtics have of winning an 18th championship. It will be intriguing to see how the rest of the season unfolds for them, as they will be looking to once again make it back to the NBA Finals.