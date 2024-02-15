Highlights Anthony Davis put up an impressive performance with 37 PTS, 15 REB, and 2 BLK in the Lakers' win over the Jazz.

The NBA always plays host to some exciting NBA games, and last night was no different. With 13 high-profile games on, there was a ton of action to go around. From a Pacific Division clash between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors to a dominant performance by the Boston Celtics over the Brooklyn Nets. Feb. 14, 2024, was filled with games galore, but could you catch all of them?

Given how almost all the games take place at the same time, keeping an eye on each one of them is a tall task. Additionally, you might have prior commitments that prevent you from tuning into the NBA in the first place.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Game stats vs. Jazz: 37 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK

The LA Lakers, despite their low position in the Western Conference, have been involved in some great games this season. And, last night against the Utah Jazz is a perfect example of just that. On the road in the Delta Center, the Lakers showed no mercy as they stormed to a 138-122 win over the Jazz. This was thanks in part to the exceptional performances by Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis.

Hachimura's 36 points were undoubtedly important to the Lakers' success, but Davis was the true star of the show. Apart from putting up 37 points, he also grabbed 15 rebounds and had two blocks on the night. His efficiency did leave a lot to be desired, but at the end of the day, in the absence of LeBron James, the 30-year-old got the job done.

Anthony Davis – Last 5 Games Stats Categories Stats PTS 27 REB 11.8 BLK 3.2 FG% 58.5 3PT% 13.3

It's clear to see that his three-point shooting could use some work. After all, it will be important, assuming the Lakers make it into the Playoffs. Fortunately, there are still plenty of games for Davis to get things back on track, specifically from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Game stats vs. Clippers: 41 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST

One player who has been on a bit of a hot streak recently is Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star is an integral part of any Playoff push the team hopes to make. But, last night just didn't go as planned for the Warriors. Facing off against a resilient LA Clippers, Golden State was unable to outlast their opponents in a 130-125 loss. However, if there was one good thing to come out of the game, it was another incredible Curry performance.

Scoring 41 points, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out five assists, Curry was undoubtedly the best player on the court. Moreover, he continued his streak of incredible shooting performances, with nine threes on the night. His scoring efficiency was on full display, as he ended the game with a solid average of 48.4 percent from the field, 47.4 percent from three, and a perfect 100.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Stephen Curry – Game Stats vs. Clippers Categories Stats ORTG 119.0 eFG% 62.9 TS% 64.3 USG% 38.0

Curry's performance aside, these are troubling times for the Warriors. They need to get their season back on track, especially considering they have a very short championship window, what with Curry, a struggling Klay Thompson who recently said he'd accept a reduced role with the Warriors, and Draymond Green being at the tail end of their careers.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards

Game stats vs. Pelicans: 43 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST

From one losing effort to the next, the Washington Wizards had a night to forget against the New Orleans Pelicans. Up against the wall that is Zion Williamson, the Wizards could do little to stop the former No.1 overall pick from registering 36 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. In fact, Williamson's performance is what saw the Pelicans grab a 133-126 win at the Smoothie King Center.

While the Wizards did lose, Washington will surely be proud of Deni Avdija, who had the best game of his career last night in New Orleans. Despite not being the consensus No.1 option on the team, with Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, and potential franchise cornerstone Bilal Coulibaly for teammates, he ended the night with 43 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists.

Deni Avdija – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 24.4 RPG 10.8 APG 3.6 FG% 57.3 3PT% 48.0

With the Wizards seemingly entering the rebuild phase once more, Avdija might be one player they want to hang onto. At just 23 years of age, the Israeli forward has the potential to become a top player in the league.