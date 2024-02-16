Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks with a stellar performance of 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards played a crucial role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' dominant win with 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Klay Thompson stepped up for the struggling Golden State Warriors, contributing 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists to secure a victory over the Utah Jazz.

The NBA never ceases to amaze with entertaining games filled with exceptional skill and brilliance night in and night out. Whether it's a night packed with multiple games or one with just three like last night, the excitement is palpable. The Feb. 15, 2024, games saw some exciting clashes, as several top stars put their talents on full display, but who were the ones that stood out?

Considering how different everyone's schedules are, there is no guarantee that you were able to catch last night's games. You may have had prior commitments or simply were too tired to stay up. Fortunately for you, GIVEMESPORT is there to save the day. We decided to scour through last night's games and identify the best of the best. So, without further ado, here are the three best performances from last night's games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Game stats vs. Grizzlies: 35 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST

The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough go of things last night, as they faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite lacking their star guard, Ja Morant, as well as many other core members of the team, the Grizzlies were able to rally, as they narrowly defeated the Bucks 110-113. Despite that, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show to remember.

The leader of the Bucks, both on offense and defense, Antetokounmpo was unstoppable last night. With 35 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists, he was undoubtedly the best player on the court. While he is usually a double-double player in terms of rebounds, last night his playmaking was on full display. His 12 assists saw him lead the Bucks in terms of assist percentage with 63.2 percent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Game Stats vs. Grizzlies Categories Stats ORTG 107.7 AST 12 AST% 63.2 AST/TO 12 AST Ratio 35.3

Despite the loss, the Bucks are still one of the best teams in the league and find themselves in the third seed of the Eastern Conference. Slip-ups like this are affordable once in a while, but Antetokounmpo and co. will need to be at their best once the Playoffs roll around.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Game stats vs. Trail Blazers: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

With the first seed in the West on lockdown as of now, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a force to be reckoned with. Whether it's on offense or defense, the Timberwolves have been exceptional throughout the season.

This is thanks, in no small part, to the performance of Anthony Edwards. The 22-year-old has been playing at an All-NBA level, and last night was no different, as he helped Minnesota decimate the Portland Trail Blazers in a 37-point win.

Ending the night with a plus-minus of 36, Edwards was by far the best player on the court. He recorded a cool 34 points, six rebounds, and seven assists with great efficiency from the field. Moreover, his advanced stats were incredible, as he ended the night with the best offensive and defensive rating among the starters, both on the Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers.

Anthony Edwards – Game Stats vs. Trail Blazers Categories Stats ORTG 140.6 DRTG 85.9 eFG% 64.3 TS% 69.3 USG% 31.3

Edwards truly has been a Godsend for the city of Minnesota. Having him paired alongside the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has produced a rich vein of form for the Timberwolves. A form they will hope to take into the Playoffs and hopefully win an NBA Championship with.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Game stats vs. Jazz: 35 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

The Golden State Warriors are having a rough go of things this season, and last night was no different. Facing off against the Utah Jazz, the Warriors just about managed to get the victory in Salt Lake City, defeating the Jazz 140-137.

In what was a high-scoring affair, Golden State was up against the wall, as they struggled to deal with Colin Sexton, who managed to score 35 points on the night. Fortunately, Klay Thompson was there to match that performance.

Coming off the bench, Thompson managed to score 35 points, grab six rebounds, and dish out two assists in what was an incredible game. The sharpshooter had been struggling off late and was hence removed from the starting line.

However, he proved the doubters wrong last night, as he led the Warriors to victory in an end-to-end game. What's more, he was nigh unstoppable from beyond the arc, with seven three-pointers to his name.

Klay Thompson – Game Stats vs. Jazz Categories Stats PTS 35 REB 6 AST 2 FG% 59.1 3P% 53.8

The Warriors will be hoping to see more of the same from Thompson in the games to come. Who knows? If he continues with this fine form, a run for a fifth NBA Championship in the 21st century may not just be a pipe dream.