The NBA is no stranger to excitement. After all, every night the league plays host to some exhilarating games that enthrall audiences from start to finish. Whether it's the peak of athleticism or insurmountable years of skill, the NBA has it both, and it is on display night in and night out in the regular season. Last night, was no different, as several players put on exceptional performances after the All-Star weekend in Indiana.

That being said, it's hard to keep track of what happened in every single game. The night of February 22, 2024, had 12 games in total and each one had its fair share of standout performers. So, if you missed out on a particular game or two, regardless of the reason, we at GIVEMESPORT have you covered. Here are the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Game stats vs. Knicks: 35 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough go of things last night. Despite a resurgent performance in the later half of the match, they fell short, falling to the New York Knicks in a 110-96 loss. The performances of Jalen Brunson, and Bojan Bogdanovic proved too much for them to handle. Nevertheless, their one shining light was undoubtedly Tyrese Maxey.

In the absence of Joel Embiid, the 76ers have pretty much become Maxey's team, and last night he showed just why. He put up exceptional numbers, which included 35 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Granted, his overall performance was diminished by the four turnovers he gave up, but it was nonetheless incredible. Most importantly, he took the necessary steps to prove that he is an All-Star and All-NBA caliber player.

Tyrese Maxey – Game Stats vs. Knicks Categories Stats PTS 35 REB 6 AST 5 FG% 45.8 3PT% 36.4

Assuming he continues to play at such a high level, it will only be a matter of time before Maxey is leading a team of his own. Whether it's the Sixers or another one of the 29 NBA teams remains to be seen.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Suns: 41 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST

Led by Luka Dončić the Dallas Mavericks are a team that everyone has their eye on. The Mavericks are looking like strong contenders, having made some incredible trades to acquire PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford on deadline day. And they showed exactly that last night when they defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-123 at home.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Dončić, who had yet another night where he came close to a triple-double. Ending the game with 41 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists, Dončić's performances were nothing short of amazing. What's more, his efficient shooting was on full display, as he shot 51.9% from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc.

Luka Dončić – Advanced Scoring Stats Categories Stats ORTG 119.7 eFG% 57.5 TS% 62.1 USG% 35.4

Dončić, at the age of just 24, will surely continue to improve. In a few years, he may even find himself inserted into the GOAT debate. And, if he continues to perform as he did last night, such praises would not be unwarranted.

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Game stats vs. Wizards: 21 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST

From one near triple-double night to one that ended up being a triple-double night and so much more, Nikola Jokić played a crucial role last night for the Denver Nuggets as they faced off against the Washington Wizards. The reigning Finals MVP and current frontrunner for regular season MVP honors was unstoppable as the Nuggets routed the Wizards 110-130 in what was a milestone night for Jokić.

With 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, Jokić became just the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team in the NBA. He joins the likes of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on that list, esteemed company to say the least. However, his performance against the Wizards was like none other, with his rebounding in particular being truly exceptional.

NBA Triple-Double Leaders Name Triple-Doubles Russell Westbrook 198 Oscar Robertson 181 Magic Johnson 138 Nikola Jokić 120 LeBron James 110

Based on both his and the Nuggets' recent performances, the team is likely the favorite to go back-to-back. And, while it is a possibility, one thing is for sure, Jokić will be integral to any hope of a second banner in Denver.