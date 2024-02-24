Highlights Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with an efficient 33-13-5 statline against Minnesota.

LeBron James showcased his brilliance with a 30-7-9 performance, proving he remains a top player.

Nikola Jokić continues to dominate with a triple-double, enhancing his MVP chances for Denver's title defense.

Every night, the NBA plays host to several games that ooze excitement from start to finish. But, given all that happens in an NBA game, "excitement" is the least of it all. The skill on display night in and night out, needs to be appreciated.

After all, some of these players are doing things on the court that we can't even fathom. And, last night, Feb. 23, 2024, was no different.

That being said, it isn't easy to single out these performances. Not everyone has the luxury or the time to keep track of every game that is being televised. You may be burning the midnight oil at work or simply too focused on other pursuits to worry about the NBA.

This is where GIVEMESPORT comes in. We've got your back, with the three best performances from last night's games.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Game stats vs. Timberwolves: 33 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST

The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that has been struggling a bit of late. With two losses back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat, the Bucks were looking to get things back on track last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A tough opponent to say the least, but an opponent that the third seed in the East dispatched 112-107.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks managed to hold off the Timberwolves, despite being deep in enemy territory. Antetokounmpo's 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists proved too much for Minnesota.

Moreover, it was a very efficient scoring night for the Greek superstar, who went 9-of-13 from the field and even drilled home his one three-point attempt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Game Stats vs. Timberwolves Categories Stats PTS 33 REB 13 AST 5 FG% 69.2 3P% 100

The Bucks are undoubtedly championship contenders, and this is especially true after they took out the No.1 seed in the West. It will be interesting to see what Antetokounmpo and co. can do once the Playoffs come around.

2 LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Game stats vs. Spurs: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

When you're looking for consistently exceptional performances, it is hard to look past LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, at the age of 39, is still one of the best in the world and looks like he will continue to be the best for years to come.

On Friday night, he proved just that with a patented performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ending the night with 30 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, James was a tough nut to crack for the Spurs. Even a near triple-double performance from Victor Wembanyama, who had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, not to mention five steals and five blocks, wasn't enough.

James was just too good and that can be directly attributed to his shooting, as he managed 59.1 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three.

LeBron James Game Stats vs. Spurs Categories Stats ORTG 131.9 eFG% 63.6 TS% 65.6 USG% 30.5

The Lakers currently sit at the 10th seed in the West. It will be a tall task for them to get an automatic place in the Playoffs. But, if there is one person who can lead them to the promised land, it's LeBron James.

1 Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Game stats vs. Blazers: 29 PTS, 15 REB, 14 AST

Over the years, the NBA has played home to several triple-double machines. From Oscar Robertson in the 60s to Russell Westbrook in the 2010s, there are so many names on this list.

But, looking at the list in this decade, the 2020s, one name stands out among the rest, and that is Nikola Jokić. The Denver Nuggets star records triple-doubles for fun and last night was no different.

Coming off a triple-double performance against the Washington Wizards, Jokić ended up with yet another one last night against the Portland Trail Blazers. He registered 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists in a 127-112 win for the Nuggets.

His stats truly are astounding, and it's no wonder he is the frontrunner for MVP, as he is currently recording a near triple-double stat line this season.

Nikola Jokić 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 26 REB 12.2 AST 9.1 FG% 58.4 3P% 35.2

The Nuggets are the reigning and defending NBA Champions and will be looking to go back-to-back this year. And, at the end of the day, if Jokić is firing on all cylinders, it is a huge possibility.