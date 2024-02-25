Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves to victory with 28 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST.

Jalen Brunson shined for the Knicks with 34 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST despite their loss.

Jaylen Brown's 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST helped the Celtics defeat the Knicks and maintain their top spot.

Every night, the NBA televises some pretty incredible games featuring some of basketball's biggest names. Last night was no different even though there were just three games. The athleticism, skill, and sportsmanship on display night in and night out cannot be ignored, as some players always stand out among the rest. But, were you able to catch them in action?

Whether you're hard at work or spending some quality time with your family, there are plenty of good reasons why you could have missed out on last night's games. Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT has you covered, no matter what your situation is. Here are the three best performances from the Feb. 24, 2024 set of games.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Game stats vs. Nets: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that's flying high right now, sitting pretty as the first seed in the Western Conference. With a three-headed monster in Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, they seem nigh unstoppable. In fact, they may even have what it takes to go all the way and win an NBA Championship. And, last night, one of the three monsters showed why Minnesota is a force to be reckoned with.

Taking on the Brooklyn Nets, the Timberwolves stormed to an 86-101 victory, absolutely decimating their opponents. At the heart of it all, was Towns. The big man had a great game, ending the night with 28 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. He also recorded two blocks, but what was most impressive was his scoring efficiency, averaging 47.1 percent from the field and exactly 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns – Game Stats vs. Nets Categories Stats PTS 28 REB 9 AST 4 FG% 47.1 3P% 50

Towns is and will continue to be an integral piece for the Timberwolves for years to come. And, if his fine form continues, Minnesota's dream of winning its first NBA Championship may become a reality.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Game stats vs. Celtics: 34 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST

Over the years, fans of the New York Knicks have had to suffer, as their team failed to make an impact, season after season. However, 2023-24 seems to have given them a whole new lease on life. Currently, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking like a Playoff team. This is true, despite their loss last night to the Boston Celtics.

One of the reasons they have been so successful is their superstar guard, Jalen Brunson. Brunson has been exceptional all season long, and this was especially true last night. If it weren't for his 34 points, three rebounds, and nine assists, things could have ended a lot worse for the Knicks, who suffered a 102-116 loss at the hands of the Celtics.

Jalen Brunson – Scoring Stats Last 5 Games Games Points 02/24 (vs. Celtics) 34 02/22 (vs. 76ers) 21 02/14 (vs. Magic) 33 02/12 (vs. Rockets) 27 02/10 (vs. Pacers) 39

The Knicks seem to be on the up and up in the NBA, which is good for them. For a city so immersed in the sport of basketball, finally seeing their team succeed must mean a lot. Hopefully, they can make a splash in the Playoffs as well.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Game stats vs. Knicks: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

From one player on the losing side of things to one who came out as a winner, Jaylen Brown was the star for the Boston Celtics last night. The No.1 seeded team in the East strolled into Madison Square Garden and dispatched the New York Knicks 102-116. And, while both Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis contributed, Brown was the key to success.

Recording 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, Brown led the Celtics to victory in what was a decent scoring night on his part. He managed to score 13 of his 24 field goal attempts last night, giving him a field goal percentage of 54.2. Unfortunately, he did struggle from beyond the arc, only averaging 33.3 percent, but that will not bother him, especially considering they got the win.

Jaylen Brown – Game Stats vs. Knicks Categories Stats ORTG 151.7 DRTG 126.7 eFG% 60.4 TS% 59.2 USG% 35.7

Thanks to Brown's heroics, the Celtics continue to hold the No.1 spot with a record of 45 wins to 12 losses. They are undoubtedly the best team in the NBA, and will be looking to prove the same come Playoff time.