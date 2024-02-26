Highlights Nikola Jokić recorded his 122nd triple-double game, leading the Nuggets to victory with 32 PTS, 16 REB, and 16 AST.

The NBA for 77 years now has enamored fans with great games night in and night out. With superstar athletes like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James having come through their ranks, it's no wonder people are tuning in to watch NBA players in action. In fact, almost every night, some games cannot be ignored, featuring some exceptional individual performances.

That being said, with 10 games on the night of Feb. 25, 2024, it might have been difficult to catch every one of them. Perhaps you were focusing on your favorite team and just didn't want to switch the channel, or maybe you had other things you had to do. Either way, GIVEMESPORT has you covered. Here are the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

3 Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Game stats vs. Warriors: 32 PTS, 16 REB, 16 AST

In what has become a staple in the game now, Nikola Jokić once again finds himself on this list after another triple-double performance. The reigning Finals MVP has become synonymous with the term "triple-double machine," and given his current performances, he should be on top of the all-time triple-double list once his career is all said and done.

Last night, he added to his record, registering his 122nd career triple-double game against the Golden State Warriors. His 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists once again propelled the Denver Nuggets to victory, as they swept aside the Warriors 119-103. Currently, the Nuggets are seeded third in the West, and look like they could go back-to-back.

Nikola Jokić – Last 5 Triple-Double Games Games PTS REB AST 02/25 (vs. Warriors) 32 16 16 02/24 (vs. Blazers) 29 15 14 02/23 (vs. Wizards) 21 19 15 02/03 (vs. Blazers) 27 22 12 01/30 (vs. Bucks) 25 16 12

At the rate he is going, there can be no denying that Jokić will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Perhaps if he adds a couple more championships to his resume, he will find himself in the GOAT conversation.

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Game stats vs. Rockets: 36 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST

The Oklahoma City Thunder are flying this season. Finding themselves just above Jokić's Nuggets, the Thunder are the second seed in the Western Conference. With a young core that includes Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, they are taking the league by storm. However, the star of the show is undoubtedly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of exceptional for the Thunder this season. He is in the running for MVP, and rightfully so. All you'd have to do is see his recent performances, like the one he produced last night. Facing off against the Houston Rockets, the Thunder came out on top 123-110. This was thanks in no small part to Gilgeous-Alexander, who ended the night with 36 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 31.2 REB 5.5 AST 6.6 FG% 54.8 3PT% 38

The 25-year-old is one of the best young stars in the NBA and could be the face of the league in the years to come. The assumptions aside, one thing is for sure, he is an integral part of any future championship hopes the Thunder have.

1 Jusuf Nurkić, Phoenix Suns

Game stats vs. Lakers: 18 PTS, 22 REB, 7 AST

Every so often, there are players who go above and beyond expectations with their performances. Jusuf Nurkić is a player who has had several games where he has done just that. Now plying his craft with the Phoenix Suns, Nurkić finds himself as the fourth option in a starting five that includes the likes of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant.

However, last night was the Nurkić show, as the Suns outplayed the Los Angeles Lakers in a 113-123 win. Nurkić, in particular, was exceptional, as he recorded a near triple-double. While he did not manage 20+ points like some of the other players on his team, Nurkić recorded 18 points, seven assists, and a whopping 22 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkić – Advanced Stats vs. Lakers Categories Stats ORTG 123.8 DRTG 113.8 REB% 28.9 eFG% 58.3 TS% 63.4 USG% 18.1

Currently, the Suns find themselves battling it out for a Playoff spot as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Assuming they do earn an automatic spot, Nurkić will be key to any hope they have of a long playoff run.