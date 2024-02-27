Highlights Bam Adebayo shines for the Miami Heat in win with 28 PTS, 10 REB, and 7 AST.

Last night, the NBA was on fire, as some of the top teams in the league went head-to-head. The likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings, among others, were in action. As usual, the athleticism and skill on display was top-tier. But, while there were many great performances, some were just a cut above the rest.

Putting that to one side for now, spending a night just watching basketball is a rarity in this day and age. You may have some work you need to attend to or are just too tired to turn on the TV after a long day. Don't worry, we at GIVEMESPORT have you covered. Taking a look at last night's games, we've narrowed down the best three performances from the night.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Game stats vs. Kings: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

The Miami Heat are a team that some would say is in no man's land. Despite having been real threats in the Playoffs, even making it to the Finals twice in the last four seasons, the Heat have not really strutted their stuff in the regular season. That said, they're currently the sixth seed in the East, and are in fine form, with four straight wins, one of which came last night.

Taking on the Sacramento Kings, the Heat stormed to a 121-110 win in the Golden 1 Center. An integral player in their victory this time around was Bam Adebayo. The star center for the Heat had a great all-around game, recording 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, along with two steals and a block on the defensive end. Another performance that can be looked to in his bid to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Bam Adebayo – Defensive Stats 2023-24 Categories Stats DRTG 110.1 BLK 1 STL 1.1 REB% 15.3 USG% 25.7

Alongside Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Heat was on a roll last night. Hopefully, they can take this momentum moving forward and channel it into a long Playoff run.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Game stats vs. Raptors: 34 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

The Indiana Pacers have been a pleasant surprise this season. Currently, they are in line to get an automatic playoff berth, with the seventh seed in the East, and this is thanks to their good mix of both young and veteran talent. The likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam have been exceptional, but last night, they did falter.

Facing off against the Toronto Raptors, the Pacers fell short 130-122, as Siakam welcomed his former teammates to Indiana. But, while they did suffer a defeat, one of their young stars showed up and showed out. Bennedict Mathurin had a great game against the Raptors, recording 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. He was truly incredible, showcasing great scoring efficiency as well, with 73.3 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three.

Bennedict Mathurin – Stats vs. Raptors Categories Stats PTS 34 REB 9 AST 5 FG% 73.3 3PT% 62.5

Mathurin looks like he could be a key player for the Pacers in the years to come. He has the mindset and the mentality to be one of the greats. It will be great to see him live up to that potential and even go beyond it.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Game stats vs. Pistons: 35 PTS, 12 AST, 2 STL

The New York Knicks are a team that many believe is one of the best in the league. After years of disappointment, Knicks fans will be mighty pleased with how their team has performed this season. With the fourth seed in the East, they look like championship contenders, and that is thanks, in no small part, to their All-Star guard, Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has been nothing short of amazing in New York, and last night it was on full display once more. Taking on the Detroit Pistons, the Knicks narrowly managed to edge out their opponents in an exciting 111-113 game. Brunson ended his night with 35 points, 12 assists, and two steals. A great double-double performance, as he continues to lead the Knicks, hopefully, this time on a long Playoff run.

Jalen Brunson – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 27.7 REB 3.7 AST 6.7 FG% 47.8 3PT% 40.3

Brunson is undoubtedly key to any plans the Knicks have of raising a championship banner in Madison Square Garden and it remains to be seen if they can get past the playoff hump they've encountered.