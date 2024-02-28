Highlights Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 31 PTS, showcasing impressive scoring efficiency.

Anthony Edwards shined for the Timberwolves with 34 PTS, 5 REB, and strong defensive play.

Luka Dončić recorded 45 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST for the Mavericks in a narrow loss to the Cavaliers.

Time and time again, the NBA never ceases to amaze with the epic games they host each night. Whether it's a classic Western Conference rivalry between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, or a match featuring an up-and-coming team like the San Antonio Spurs, the NBA has it all. And, last night, the night of Feb. 27, 2024, was no different.

However, while there is no denying just how incredible the NBA is, it is difficult to witness it firsthand. After all, not everyone can afford to watch a game live, and some may even be too busy to catch the games on TV. Well, never fear, because GIVEMESPORT is here. We've taken the liberty of selecting the three best performances from last night's NBA games just for you.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Game stats vs. 76ers: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA, period. With a record of 46-12, they're firmly in control of the Eastern Conference, and that was on full display last night. Taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics cruised to a 99-117 victory, despite a resurgent performance from Tyrese Maxey. And, while there are plenty of people to praise for their victory, Jaylen Brown, in particular, was exceptional.

Brown, ended the night with 31 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Average numbers for an All-Star, but it was his scoring efficiency that stole the show. While he did only attempt two threes, making just one of them, Brown had a whopping 14 field goal attempts, and efficiently made 11, giving him a field goal percentage of 78.6.

Jaylen Brown – Game Stats vs. 76ers Categories Stats ORTG 131.4 eFG% 82.1 TS% 84.2 USG% 28.6

Brown's performance was accompanied by similarly great games from Boston's two other stars, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. With these three at the center and the other great players around them like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, the Celtics look like a force to be reckoned with.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Game stats vs. Spurs: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Much like the Boston Celtics, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a team on fire. They currently find themselves with the first seed in the Western Conference, to the surprise of many. The team has performed well beyond expectations, despite retaining almost the exact same roster from the 2022-23 season. But, their improvement this year is thanks, in no small part, to Anthony Edwards.

Edwards has taken his game to a whole new level this season. To the point, that many believe he could one day be the face of the NBA. Well, he proved just that last night, when he recorded 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists against the San Antonio Spurs. But, while his offense was great, his defense was truly on point, as his four steals helped the Timberwolves to a 105-114 win.

Anthony Edwards – Game Stats vs. Spurs Categories Stats PTS 34 REB 5 AST 5 STL 4 FG% 44.8 3PT% 40.0

Edwards does have the potential and the mindset to replicate and even surpass the achievements and success of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. But, only time will tell if he lives up to these lofty expectations.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Cavaliers: 45 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST

Following the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have looked incredible. With a team that now features both PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, they look like real championship contenders. However, they failed to live up to that last night, when they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a narrow 119-121 defeat. That said, one player who did not disappoint, as per usual, was Luka Dončić.

Dončić was the heart and soul of the Mavericks last night. Recording 45 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. He coupled this with a decent defensive performance, managing three steals and extremely efficient scoring, with 58.6% from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc. Another trademark MVP-level performance from the Slovenian superstar.

Luka Dončić – 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 34.5 REB 8.8 AST 9.6 FG% 49.2 3PT% 38.0

It was a tough night for both Dončić and Dallas. A last-minute winner from Max Strus sunk their hopes of recording yet another win. That said, they're still one of the best teams in the NBA and will likely be contending for an NBA Championship come Playoffs.