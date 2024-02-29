Highlights DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 35 PTS, 10 REB, and 5 AST in an overtime win.

LeBron James scored 34 PTS, 6 REB, and 8 AST, securing a Lakers victory.

Luka Dončić recorded 30 PTS, 11 REB, and 16 AST in a Mavericks win.

Night in and night out, the NBA plays host to some incredible displays of basketball skill and athleticism. Having had several incredible athletes come through their ranks, this isn't too surprising. The same goes for today's NBA, as the 2023-24 season has been nothing short of amazing. And, last night, Feb. 28, 2024, the league once again saw some exceptionally talented players play their hearts out.

Unfortunately, catching all the games in one shot is nigh impossible. After all, they all happen at around the same time, and it's hard as an individual to keep an eye on your favorite team while also keeping an eye on other big games. Luckily, GIVEMESPORT has you covered in that end. Taking a look at last night's games, we've singled out the three best performances.

3 DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Game stats vs. Cavaliers: 35 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

The Chicago Bulls may be looking to hit the rebuild button soon, but their roster has other ideas. Taking on the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers last night, the sixth-seeded Bulls put on a resilient performance en route to a 132-123 double-overtime victory. Several players can be commended for their performances on the night, but undoubtedly, the best player on the court was DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan recorded a whopping 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists last night. The leader for the Bulls in Zach LaVine's absence, DeRozan did have his issues. He struggled from the field and three-point range, making only 30.8 percent and 40.0 percent of his shots respectively. However, he strived at the free-throw line, sinking 17 of his 19 attempts.

DeMar DeRozan – Advanced Stats vs. Cavaliers Categories Stats ORTG 111.2 eFG% 34.6 TS% 50.9 USG% 28.1

There is no telling what the future holds for DeRozan and if he will even be a Bulls player next season. But, as of now, his performances will be vital to any hope the team has of making the Playoffs.

2 LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Game stats vs. Clippers: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Last night, the NBA also played host to a Los Angeles derby. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the most iconic and heated rivalries in NBA history, and the fire between the two could be felt last night. Both teams are looking to seal a Playoff berth, and while the Clippers were favorites, it was the Lakers who came out on top.

Felling their opponents 116-112, the Lakers can thank LeBron James for their victory. The four-time NBA Champion ended the night with 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. However, it was his fourth-quarter resurgence that sealed the deal for the Lakers. In the last quarter of the game, James contributed 19 points, which went a long way to claiming victory.

LeBron James – 4th Quarter vs. Clippers Categories Stats PTS 19 REB 2 AST 4 FG% 58.3 3PT% 62.5

James is in the hunt for that elusive fifth ring. If he continues to perform at this level, there is no reason why that dream cannot become a reality. But, a lot depends on his teammates as well.

1 Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Raptors: 30 PTS, 11 REB, 16 AST

For the second night in a row, Luka Dončić finds himself on this list. The Dallas Mavericks star had a great game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and followed it up with a greater performance against the Toronto Raptors. Making the trip across the border, the Mavericks were too much for the Raptors to handle, as they surged to a 136-125 victory.

This win, as mentioned earlier, was thanks, in no small part, to Dončić, who had a triple-double night. Recording 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists, the Slovenian once again showed exactly why he is an MVP candidate. Another night in the history books for Dončić, who also happened to be celebrating his 25th birthday.

Luka Dončić – Last 5 Games Games PTS REB AST 02/28 (vs. Raptors) 30 11 16 02/27 (vs. Cavaliers) 45 9 14 02/25 (vs. Pacers) 33 6 6 02/22 (vs. Suns) 41 9 11 02/14 (vs. Spurs) 27 9 8

At this point in his career, the world is Dončić's oyster. He has the potential to become one of the greatest, if not the greatest player in NBA history. That said, he still has a long way to go.