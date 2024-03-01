Highlights Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to victory with 28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST against the Thunder.

Devin Booker's 35 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST were crucial in the Suns' narrow win over the Rockets.

Anthony Davis' dominant performance with 40 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST lifted the Lakers past the Wizards.

2024 is a special year, what with it being a leap year and having one extra day. Well, that one day has passed, and with it came an exciting night of NBA games. With several superstars in action, it's not that surprising to learn that there were some exceptional performances. However, separating the truly great games from the good games is a tough task.

With all the action that was on last night, it may have been difficult for you to keep an eye on every game. You may have been too focused on watching your favorite player in action or were just too busy, perhaps celebrating the extra day. Either way, GIVEMESPORT has you covered. We've taken a look at all the games from the night of Feb. 29, 2024, and we've selected the three best performances.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Game stats vs. Thunder: 28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST

Last night, two teams with the most potential, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, went head-to-head. And, while the Thunder are miles ahead of the Spurs in their quest for an NBA Championship, last night was a doozy for them. Traveling to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the Thunder went into the game expecting a win but came out as losers as things ended 132-118 in the Spurs' favor.

The win for San Antonio was courtesy of yet another incredible performance from Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman was on fire once again, as he recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Additionally, he came up big on the defensive end as well with two steals and a whopping five blocks. This time around, the seven-foot-four center is the one who came out on top in the battle against his rival, Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama – Last 5 Games Games Blocks 02/29 (vs. Thunder) 5 02/27 (vs. Timberwolves) 4 02/25 (vs. Jazz) 5 02/23 (vs. Lakers) 5 02/22 (vs. Kings) 5

Wembanyama truly has all the potential in the world to become one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player of all time. But, he still has a long way to go, with the first step to achieving that goal being winning an NBA Championship.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Game stats vs. Rockets: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

The Phoenix Suns are a team that many believe are serious championship contenders. Despite their slow start to the season, they currently find themselves in the fifth seed in the West, with a record of 35-24. Their high seed is thanks, in no small part, to their three-headed monster, which consists of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and, of course, the Phoenix's most "loyal son", Devin Booker.

Last night, it was Booker who led the Suns to victory, as they narrowly defeated the Houston Rockets 115-110. Recording 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on the night, Booker was the model of consistency. His shooting was also on point, as he managed 48.1% from the field and 54.5% from three.

Devin Booker – Game Stats vs. Rockets Categories Stats PTS 35 REB 7 AST 3 FG% 48.1 3PT% 54.5

Booker will be key to any hope the Suns have of making the NBA Finals, let alone winning the whole thing. His scoring and ability to shoot off the ball is what makes him a great player, and one that Phoenix has to rely on.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Game stats vs. Wizards: 40 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST

The final performance on this list came in a game that many expected to be one-sided. As the Los Angeles Lakers welcomed the Washington Wizards to the Crypto.com Arena, it seemed obvious who the favorites were. However, surprisingly, the Wizards fought hard in an overtime loss that ended 134-131.

The headline from the game is undoubtedly the fact that LeBron James is now just nine points away from 40,000 career points. But, the laurels for the Lakers' success last night should be given to Anthony Davis. The center had an incredible game, leading the Lakers to victory with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists, while also recording three blocks.

Anthony Davis – Game Stats vs. Wizards Categories Stats ORTG 120.5 DRTG 116.3 eFG% 63.6 TS% 72.2 USG% 28.6

Having a player of Davis' caliber on the roster is essential for the Lakers. Currently, they're the ninth seed in the West and will be hoping to push for a Playoff spot. If they want to make that a reality, then such performances from Davis will have to become a habit.