Every night, the NBA delivers on the promise of entertainment with some exciting games. Teams go head-to-head in the regular season in some games that often feel like they're in the heat of the Playoffs. Of course, these games, more often than not, always feature one superstar who stands out among the rest with a scintillating performance.

That said, there are times when you miss out on these moments. After all, it's hard to focus on every game that happens in the NBA, especially when you're rooting for your favorite team, or find it hard to wake up at odd hours when you live in a different time zone. Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT is there to save the day.

Here are the three best performances from last night's round of NBA games.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets

Game stats vs. Raptors: 45 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

The Charlotte Hornets haven't had it easy off late. Sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference, they have struggled to find their best form this season, and have relied heavily on their young core.

Their inexperience has been shown time and time again and even resulted in their most recent eight-game losing streak. Unfortunately, things were no different tonight, as they suffered their ninth straight loss to the Toronto Raptors 123-117. The one shining light was the incredibly efficient 45-point performance by one Miles Bridges.

Miles Bridges - Game Stats vs. Raptors Categories Stats Points 45 Rebounds 8 Assists 7 FG% 63 3PT% 54.5

Bridges truly showed up and showed out for the Hornets in the absence of LaMelo Ball. But, the combination of both him and Brandon Miller, who managed a 20-point game, wasn't enough to stop a Raptors team that had multiple double-digit scorers. The Hornets are unlikely to make the Playoffs, but performances like the one Bridges will surely put the rest of the league on notice.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Game stats vs. Wizards: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

The Cleveland Cavaliers had quite the outing last night against the Washington Wizards. Sitting pretty as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers took their six-game win streak and made it seven with a 114-106 win over the Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in DC.

In some ways, it was rather one-sided, as Cleveland managed to match or outscore the Wizards in every quarter, and all credit goes to Donovan Mitchell. With a game-high 40 points, he led the Cavaliers with what was an exceptional offensive performance on his part.

Donovan Mitchell - Offensive Stats vs. Wizards Categories Stats ORTG 103.8 FG% 56 3PT% 50 eFG% 66 TS% 71.2

Evan Mobley also helped lift the Cavaliers. With 90.0 percent from the field and 100.0 percent from three, his 22 points combined well with Mitchell's performance and allowed the team to secure victory. If these two stay on a roll, Cleveland could ride their momentum and keep this winning streak going on for a long, long time.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Game stats vs. Kings: 37 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

To say the Detroit Pistons are "down bad" would be an understatement. They are by far the worst team in the NBA and have a 7-34 record to show for it.

In other words, losing is not something the Pistons are unfamiliar with, but there are times when they defy the impossible, and last night was one of those times. Facing off against the Sacramento Kings in the Golden 1 Center, Detroit managed to pull off a 13-point victory over their opponents 133-120.

This was thanks to, in no small part, Jaden Ivey, who put up 37 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, and was the best player on the court.

Jaden Ivey – Stats vs. Kings Categories Stats %PTS - 2PT 43.2 %PTS - 3PT 40.5 USG % 36.0 % of Team Assists 35.0

Ivey is a part of a very talented young team in Detroit. Despite their many unfortunate mishaps this season, the Pistons have a lot to look forward to in the future. Ivey aside, the likes of Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren all have bright futures. The Detroit Pistons are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye out for.