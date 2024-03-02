Highlights Malik Monk led the Kings to an OT victory with 39 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST.

It's a new month, which means a fresh start of sorts for all 30 NBA teams. As such, the league played host to some exciting games on the night of Mar. 1, 2024. Games that showcased the skill and athleticism that is on display night in and night out in the league. But, keeping track of all the games is a tough task, even for the most dedicated fans.

Whether you had work to attend to or were getting yourself prepped for the long month that is to come, there are plenty of reasons why you could have missed out on last night's games. Fortunately, GIVEMESPORT is here to save the day as we analyzed all nine of the games from last night. And, as a result, here are the three best performances.

3 Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Game stats vs. Timberwolves: 39 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Last night, the Sacramento Kings pulled off an upset in their match against the first-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. In the face of such stars as Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert, the Kings came out on top in a match that ended in OT, 124-120 in their favor. A huge win for the Kings, who actually relied on their bench more than anything.

While one would assume that it was De'Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis who did the damage, in reality, it was Malik Monk who made a real impact. Coming off the bench in what was a vintage Sixth Man performance, Monk registered 39 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes. What's more, 29 of his points came specifically in the second half.

Malik Monk - 2023–24 Stats Categories Stats PTS 15.4 REB 2.8 AST 5.2 FG% 45.1 3P% 37.4

Monk is one of the favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, and with performances like that, it's no wonder why. One thing is for sure, he will be key to any success the Kings hope to have if they make it to the Playoffs.

2 Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Celtics: 37 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST

The Dallas Mavericks had a night to forget last night against the Boston Celtics. Taking on the best team in the league, the Mavericks were blown out by 28 points thanks to 20+ point nights from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. However, Dallas did not go down without a fight, as Luka Dončić fought hard for his team.

Recording yet another triple-double, Dončić ended the night with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. He was a force to be reckoned with, although his efficiency from beyond the arc was questionable. Nevertheless, it was another great game for Dončić, who furthered his streak of double-digit assist games.

Luka Dončić - Assists Last 5 Games Games Assists 01/03 (vs. Celtics) 11 02/28 (vs. Suns) 16 02/27 (vs. Cavaliers) 14 02/25 (vs. Pacers) 6 02/22 (vs. Suns) 11

Dončić truly is one of the best in the business and will surely continue to improve, having only just turned 25. It will be interesting to see how his career compares to some of the greats once he hangs up his sneakers.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Game stats vs. Bulls: 46 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST

Undoubtedly, the best performance of the night came from the Milwaukee Bucks. As a team, they took on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in The Windy City, where they came out on top 113-97. In many ways, it was a one-sided game, as the Bucks dominated throughout the night, and it's all thanks to one man, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek superstar was on fire last night, as he seemed unstoppable from start to finish. He ended the night with a whopping 46 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Moreover, his shooting efficiency was nothing short of spectacular, as he averaged 72.7% from the field and 66.7% from three. A freakish performance that gives weight to his nickname, The Greek Freak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Game Stats vs. Bulls Categories Stats PTS 46 REB 16 AST 6 FG% 72.7 3P% 66.7

Antetokounmpo is an integral part of the Bucks' roster and will continue to be, so long as he remains with the franchise. He certainly is a necessity, if Milwaukee has any hopes of winning their third NBA Championship.