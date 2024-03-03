Highlights Jalen Green led the Rockets to a win with 34 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST against the Phoenix Suns.

Saturday night was a big one for the NBA, as several major teams battled it out in prime time.

The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns were all part of the action, as the league hosted some exciting games. With these exciting games come incredible performances, but given all that is going on, it's hard to keep track.

There could be plenty of reasons as to why one could have missed the games. Whether you were on your way home from work or missed out on the games because you had to get some much-needed rest, the list goes on and on.

Fortunately, we at GIVEMESPORT have you covered. Taking a look at the five games that took place on Mar. 2, 2024, we've singled out the three best performances.

3 Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Game stats vs. Suns: 34 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

The Houston Rockets are a team that has had a wild season thus far. Having started off strong, they now find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference.

There have been plenty of things to consider for the Texas-based team, including, the future of their 2021 draft pick Jalen Green, who has been a bit of a question mark of late.

Struggling with consistency, many have questioned Green's potential as an NBA superstar. It has been a difficult season for Green to say the least, but Saturday night, he proved just what he is capable of against the Phoenix Suns.

Recording 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, he led the Rockets to a 118-109 victory against the Suns, led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Jalen Green - Game Stats vs. Suns Categories Stats PTS 34 REB 9 AST 4 FG% 52.2 3P% 50

Three years into his NBA career, and the jury is still out on Green. He definitely has the potential to be a great NBA player, but it remains to be seen if he will live up to it. The Rockets will certainly be hoping he does.

2 Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Game stats vs. Hawks: 38 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

From one team that is struggling to another, the Brooklyn Nets have also had a tough go of things this season. Stuck in the 11th seed in the East, the Nets don't have a lot of going for them.

They have just started a new era after their failed attempt to win a championship with Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, and are very much looking to rebuild. And, the star of this rebuild will undoubtedly be Mikal Bridges.

Bridges joined the Nets in the middle of last season after the Suns traded for Durant. Since then, he has become a superstar-caliber player, as the leader in Brooklyn. Last night, he showed just what he is capable of, helping the Nets to a 102-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks with 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Mikal Bridges - Advanced Stats vs. Hawks Categories Stats ORTG 126.3 DRTG 107.8 eFG% 63.5 TS% 67.4 USG% 34.5

It's safe to say that Bridges is the future of the Nets. He has all the skill and ability on both ends of the court to become a great NBA player. One that any team would love to have on their roster.

1 Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Game stats vs. Jazz: 37 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST

One team that is doing well compared to the previous two, is the Miami Heat. Sitting pretty as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Always a force to be reckoned with, the Heat is one of those teams that have gained a reputation recently for being average performers in the regular season.

To a certain extent, this is true, as the team's stars rarely go all in outside the Playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Jimmy Butler is fourth all-time in Miami Heat franchise history for 35+ point games.

However, last night, things were a bit different. Taking on the Utah Jazz, the Heat stormed to a 126-120 victory.

This was thanks, in part, to Jimmy Butler, who seemed to channel his alter ego of "Playoff Jimmy", registering 37 points, three rebounds, and seven assists on the night. All while shooting very efficiently, averaging 63.2 percent from the field, and a perfect 100 percent from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Butler - 2023-24 Season Stats Categories Stats PTS 21.8 REB 5.5 AST 4.8 FG% 50.5 3PT% 45.7

Butler may not be in the running for MVP, but he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. And, with his hunger and tenacity, he is one player opposing teams will be wary of if they match against the Heat in the Playoffs.