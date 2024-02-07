Highlights Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks had an impressive performance with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists.

There is always at least one player during every night of NBA games who pops off for a wild scoring night, a triple-double, or who was simply really clutch in the final few moments of the game. While some games may hold more weight than others, it's still worth noting whenever someone has an incredible night.

It's also very difficult to keep up with every team in the NBA and easy to miss some wild storylines, especially when you're focused on your favorite team or in a time zone that doesn't allow you to watch the later games without falling asleep. Regardless of the reason, GIVEMESPORT has you covered.

Here are the three best performances from last night's games.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Nets: 35 PTS, 18 REB, 9 AST

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled to keep a consistent lineup together, mainly due to injuries. Although Rookie of the Year contender Dereck Lively II is out with a broken nose, Luka Dončić still found the room to go off and rebound at an absurd rate. His 35 points may not have been a game-high — Kyrie Irving had 36 —but the only other person to even come close to his total rebounds is Nic Caxton of the Brooklyn Nets.

Luka Dončić – Game Stats vs. Nets Categories Stats Defensive Rebounds 17 Defensive Rating 106.7 eFG% 55.6 Defended FG% 44.4

It may not quite be the 73-point performance he put up in January, but it's rare to see a guard pick up over 10 rebounds, let alone 18. The Mavericks are in eighth place right now and with the team hopefully getting healthy, it could spell the beginning of a very successful second half to the season.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Game stats vs. Timberwolves: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST

If there's anyone on the Chicago Bulls who's been flourishing in the wake of Zach LaVine's season-ending surgery, it's been Coby White. He's averaging 19.4 points per game, nearly 10 more than he did a season ago, all while rebounding and getting more assists nightly.

Coby White – Stats vs. Timberwolves Categories Stats %PTS - 2PT 24.2 %PTS - 3PT 63.6 USG % 27.7 % of Team Assists 38.9

Last night's display against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who boast a league-leading defensive rating of 108.5, showed that he could lead the Bulls as their primary ball handler. None of the defenders guarding him, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels could stop him en route to a very efficient 33 points. Even if the Bulls make nothing of their midseason resurgence, it'll reassure them to have White as the cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Game stats vs. Bucks: 32 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST

Devin Booker popping off shouldn't come as a surprise. If anything, it's probably more surprising that this performance is one of his more tame ones. Regardless, the Phoenix Suns were able to complete a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have dropped four of the last five games since introducing Doc Rivers as their new head coach.

Devin Booker – Last 11 Games Categories Stats PPG 32.7 RPG 4.5 APG 5.2 FG% 54.8 3PT% 42.0

Booker's 32 points weren't a game-high, nor were any of his stats, but he's an absurdly efficient scorer and scoring all that with 57.1 percent accuracy from the field is still an impressive feat. The Suns are finally healthy and the Big Three is starting to mesh better with each passing day.