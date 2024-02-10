Highlights Domantas Sabonis led the Sacramento Kings to victory against the Denver Nuggets with an efficient triple-double performance.

Trae Young's 37 points and 12 assists helped the Atlanta Hawks narrowly defeat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayson Tatum's near-triple-double performance propelled the Boston Celtics to a victory over the Washington Wizards.

Night after night, the NBA and its athletes never cease to amaze. The NBA regular season is filled with games that keep viewers glued to their seats, and last night was no different. With several games on the card, numerous superstars showed just what they're made of with some exceptional performances.

Of course, not everyone will be aware of just how well some of these players performed. After all, it's hard to keep track of everything that goes on in the NBA, what with close to 1230 games being played each season. You might be focusing just on your favorite team, you may have prior commitments, and some of you may even be asleep depending on where you are in the world. Regardless of your situation, GIVEMESPORT is here for you.

Here are the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Game stats vs. Nuggets: 17 PTS, 17 REB, 10 AST

Taking on the defending NBA Champions is never an easy task, even if you are hosting them at home. But, that's exactly what the Sacramento Kings did when the Denver Nuggets came to the Golden 1 Center last night. Faced with the daunting task of taking on Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and co., the Kings stood fiercely and even managed to put on a dominant performance, winning by 29 points with a final score of 106-135 in their favor.

An incredible game to say the least, with the star of the show undoubtedly being Domantas Sabonis. Going head-to-head with Jokic all night long, Sabonis stood his ground. Granted, he did not have the most glamorous stats, but an efficient triple-double game cannot be ignored.

The Lithuanian center managed to score 17 points, while also grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Most importantly, his efficiency on the field is to be marveled at, managing a 77.8 field goal percentage, and a perfect 100 percent from three.

Domantas Sabonis – Game Stats vs. Nuggets Categories Stats FG% 77.8 3P% 100 eFG% 83.3 TS% 86 USG% 18.6

The Kings were also blessed with a great performance from De'Aaron Fox. As per usual, Fox was a problem on the offensive end, but his game-high five steals were certainly a key factor in Sacramento's victory. Safe to say, the Kings will be counting on this duo come playoff time.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Game stats vs. 76ers: 37 PTS, 1 REB, 12 AST

From one blockbuster game to the next, the Eastern Conference saw the Atlanta Hawks travel to the Wells Fargo Center for a match against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the absence of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers put on a great show, keeping Atlanta on their heels.

However, when the dust settled, it was the Hawks who came out on top, narrowly winning the game 127-121. But, who do the Hawks thank for this victory?

Well, it was none other than their superstar point guard, Trae Young, who led them. In stark contrast to Sabonis, Young wasn't exactly the picture of efficiency on the court. He was spotty, going 45.6 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three, and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Nevertheless, his 37 points, and exceptional playmaking, which saw him get 12 assists, were more than enough for Atlanta to secure victory.

Trae Young – Stats vs. 76ers Categories Stats ORTG 125.9 USG % 38.5 Assists 12 % of Team Assists 50

That being said, there are still aspects of his game that need to be improved on. In particular, Young's ball security was abysmal, as he gave up seven turnovers. Nevertheless, once he gets that in check, the Hawks will truly be a force to be reckoned with.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Game stats vs. Wizards: 35 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST

Another game last night that was a close call saw the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. Facing off in the TD Garden, the Wizards, who happen to be the second-worst team in the NBA, gave the No.1 team in the league, the Celtics, a tough time. Nevertheless, the Celtics were the ones who left victorious, beating Washington 129-133.

Their victory on the night was undoubtedly thanks to none other than Jayson Tatum, who put up a near-triple-double performance with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. Additionally, he was a force on the defensive end, with two blocks and a steal on the night. True, it was a team effort at the end of the day, as all the players put the pedal to the metal, but Tatum was the best player on the court.

Jayson Tatum – Game Stats vs. Wizards Categories Stats Points 35 Rebounds 10 Assists 8 FG% 54.5 3P% 30

The only mark in Tatum's game last night was his efficiency from beyond the arc. Fortunately, he had the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday there to pick up the pieces. Safe to say, if they continue to play at such a high level, the Celtics will be the favorites to win it all once the post-season rolls around.