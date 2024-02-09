Highlights Stephen Curry had a vintage performance, scoring 42 points, and leading the Warriors to a win.

Jerami Grant scored 49 points, but the Blazers' loss didn't bother them as they hoped for a lottery pick.

Luka Dončić put on a near-triple-double performance, leading the Mavericks to a win over the Knicks.

The NBA is by far one of the most entertaining sports in the world. With each team playing a total of 82 games in the regular season, there is no shortage of action. Each night, players go at it, giving it their all on the court, and more often than not putting on some exceptional performances. Performances, some might even say, seem otherworldly.

However, with more than 100 million fans worldwide, these performances may sometimes go unnoticed. Whether it's because one couldn't catch the game, or simply didn't know what was unfolding, it's hard to keep up. Luckily, GIVEMESPORT is there to make sure you don't miss out on the action.

So, without further ado, here are the three best performances from last night's NBA games.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Game stats vs. Pacers: 42 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough season so far by their standards. Currently, sitting at the 11th seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors are nowhere near Playoff contention. However, while they are stuck in a rut, the same cannot be said for their star player, Stephen Curry.

The three-point specialist has been their only shining light, and that was reaffirmed last night, as he led Golden State to a 131-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. In what was a vintage Curry performance, the sharpshooter honed in on the basket from beyond the arc, dropping 11 of 16 from three-point range.

Stephen Curry – Stats vs. Pacers Categories Stats %PTS - 2PT 27.3 %PTS - 3PT 72.7 eFG % 93.2 TS% 91.8

He may not have had much in terms of assists and rebounds, but the scoring was there for Curry tonight. The only player on the court to get past 20 points tonight, he was undoubtedly the best player out there. The Warriors will be banking on more performances like this if they have any hope of making the Playoffs.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Game stats vs. Pistons: 49 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

From one of the worst teams in the NBA to a team that's worse off, the Portland Trail Blazers' struggles continue. Currently, ranked 14th in the West, the Blazers are one of those teams that will likely not make the Playoffs, and are instead hoping to secure a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

Hence, they won't be too bothered by last night's 128-122 OT loss to the Detroit Pistons. The players certainly gave it their all, with Jerami Grant being particularly incredible. Dropping the highest score of the night, Grant was just one short of 50, scoring 49 points on 48.3 percent from the field, a breathtaking performance to say the least.

Jerami Grant - Game Stats vs. Pistons Categories Stats Points 49 Rebounds 8 Assists 6 FG% 48.3 3PT% 50

He truly was the best player on the court, scoring at will and even getting to the free-throw line quite a bit. With the trade deadline passed, the Blazers may regret not cashing in on what would have been a great asset for a title contender. Rest assured, moving Grant for a hefty price will be on their minds come the off-season.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Game stats vs. Knicks: 39 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST

The headliner of the night was undoubtedly the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks. Making their way to Madison Square Garden, the Mavericks met with a rather weakened Knicks roster.

With Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby out with injury, New York was led by Donte DiVincenzo, who dropped 36 points. However, this wasn't enough to stop Dallas, who had Luka Dončić leading the charge.

Once again, the Slovenian put on a near triple-double performance, dropping 39 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. He even made his presence felt on the defensive end, with four steals and a block.

Luka Dončić - Advanced Stats vs. Knicks Categories Stats ORTG 133.8 DRTG 109.9 USG% 33.7 eFG% 68.8 TS% 72.0

Another solid night for Dončić, as he makes his case for MVP. And now, following the trade deadline, he has a new and improved roster to lead. The likes of himself, Kyrie Irving, along with the newly acquired PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford will be the ones to watch out for once the Playoffs come around.