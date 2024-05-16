Highlights Canelo Alvarez was boxing's highest earner, making $85m in 2024.

Tyson Fury also ranks, despite only fighting once last year.

Controversial social media superstar Jake Paul doesn't feature, but could do so in 2025.

Forbes have released their annual list of the highest-paid sports stars on the planet - and only three boxers appear in the top 50. For the first time in history, 10 athletes broke the $100m mark (£80m) in terms of total earnings, but none of them compete inside the squared circle.

Much has been made of the significant investment made into the sport of boxing by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. However, those riches are not reflected on Forbes' list, which broke down athlete income received in the 12 months ending 1st of May 2024.

The Boxers Who Made the Forbes Athlete Rich List in 2024

Canelo Alvarez was the highest-ranked fighter on the list

According to Forbes, with total in-ring earnings of $75m (£60m), Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ranks as boxing's biggest earner across the year. The 33-year-old Mexican hero fought twice in the assessment period, recording points wins over John Ryder and Jermell Charlo.

The four-weight world champion also raked in $10m from sponsorships and endorsements, meaning he earned a total of $85m (£68m) for the year. While that's a massive income, it only saw Canelo take 14th spot on the overall list - a whopping $175m short of the $260m that Cristiano Ronaldo banked in top spot.

Anthony Joshua trails Alvarez by just two places on the list, having kept himself busy during the assessment period. The former two-time world heavyweight champion fought on three occasions during the year, reeling off a trio of victories against Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou to put himself firmly back in title contention.

The Londoner earned a combined $75m (£60m) for those bouts and further boosted his bank balance with $8m of outside-the-ring income. 'AJ' continues to make a fortune every time he steps into the ring, but his career-high payday will surely come if and when he faces fellow Brit, Tyson Fury.

Fury Makes Forbes Rich List Ahead of Clash With Oleksandr Usyk

'The Gypsy King' fought just once in the year, but is the third and final boxer to make the Forbes top 50 by virtue of the $42m (£33.6m) purse he received for his split decision victory over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October 2023. Fury also collected $8m in sponsorship revenue, meaning he added a cool $50m to his personal wealth after fighting just once.

The Morecambe man is set to enjoy the biggest payday of his career this weekend when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The lineal heavyweight champion is reportedly guaranteed a 70% split of a massive total purse put up for the undisputed world heavyweight title fight by organisers. It would be quite a shock not to see Fury rank significantly higher on the Forbes' list next year.

Fury's upcoming opponent Usyk is among several of boxing's big names to miss out on a spot in the rankings. The Ukrainian heavyweight only made one appearance in the ring during the year when he successfully defended his world titles against Daniel Dubois. Inactivity is also a factor behind the likes of pound-for-pound stars Terence Crawford and Gervonta Davis not appearing.

His huge expected purse for the Fury fight should see Usyk included next year, alongside another man with a big fight coming up - the controversial YouTube personality-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' may have even featured on the 2024 list had he not accepted a fee of just $2m to fight Andre August last December.

Paul is set to make a fortune when he takes on heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in late July in front of an expected crowd of 80,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Their bout has its fair share of critics, but both men are predicted to see their bank balances swell as a result of the event. At 58 years old, there's every chance that 'Iron Mike' could become one of the richest athletes on the planet in 2025.