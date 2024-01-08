Highlights The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith on Sunday night mere minutes into Black Monday.

Atlanta is loaded with skill position talent and young prospects all over the roster, and they need a coach who can get the most out of their investments.

Rumors suggest the Falcons will pursue offensive-minded coaches with quarterback pedigree, ahead of an offseason where they will likely tab their next QB of the future.

The Atlanta Falcons finally pulled the plug on Arthur Smith after the beleaguered head coach posted three consecutive 7-10 records, leaving a vacancy at the most important position on their coaching staff.

The team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, from former second-team All Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell to star running back Bijan Robinson, and will be one of the most attractive destinations for head coaching candidates this offseason. Who should the franchise target during this offseason's coaching carousel to get the most out of the stars on the roster?

Related NBA's Bob Myers, NFL's Rick Spielman will help Commanders pick next coach General manager Bob Myers was the architect of the Golden State Warriors NBA dynasty and will help lead the search for Washington's next head coach.

Eric Bieniemy deserves his shot

Joe Nicholson - USA TODAY Sports

For years, Eric Bieniemy was rumored as a head coaching candidate as he led Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to consistent top-five offensive finishes.

According to USA Today, Bieniemy has taken 16 interviews for a head coaching gig with 15 different teams in recent years (the New York Jets have interviewed him twice). Despite interviewing with nearly half of the league's franchises, he never received a formal offer, and was instead passed over for some of the worst hires in recent NFL history: Adam Gase by the Jets, Urban Meyer by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nathaniel Hackett by the Denver Broncos, and so many more.

Bieniemy's situation is also flabbergasting because of his relative success; of the last nine offensive coordinators to coach in a Super Bowl (not including Bieniemy), five are currently NFL head coaches. Some blame this on the notion that Bieniemy's success was merely a product of coaching under offensive mastermind Andy Reid, though this year has doused the flames on that theory.

Kansas City Chiefs' Offensive Rankings Year Yards/Game Total Offense Rank Points/Game Scoring Offense Rank 2021 (w/ Bieniemy) 396.8 3rd 28.2 4th 2022 (w/ Bieniemy) 413.6 1st 29.2 1st 2023 (w/o Bieniemy) 351.3 9th 21.8 15th

The Chiefs have had their own host of issues this year beyond new (old) offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, including truly terrible wide receiver play, as they led the league in both dropped passes (40) and dropped pass percentage (6.6). Still, Bieniemy's coaching chops have been vindicated by the overall struggles of the Mahomes-led offense.

The Falcons possess as much skill position talent as Bieniemy has ever worked with. They feature a true WR1 in Drake London, a high-potential tight end in Kyle Pitts, and a loaded backfield rotation featuring Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. They also have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which could allow Bieniemy to handpick his own quarterback prospect from one of the most loaded QB classes in recent memory.

Atlanta needs to prioritize a coach who can maximize the talent of their many highly-picked skill position players. Bieniemy was the author of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce's breakout seasons, and would be perfectly suited to do the same with London, Pitts, and Robinson for the Falcons.

Ben Johnson will be pursued by all

Lions' OC has helped turn Detroit around under Dan Campbell's tutelage

The Detroit Lions are heading to the playoffs, winners of the NFC North for the first time since... well, ever. A huge part of their turnaround over the last couple of years has been the brilliant scheme of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson doesn't run a traditional scheme; he throws a variety of looks at defenses each week, fervently trying to draw up mismatches for his star offensive players. He has helped former fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown become one of the best and most versatile wide receivers in the league, and Sam LaPorta just posted one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a tight end.

The Lions have been one of the best offensive teams in football over the last couple of years, ranking inside the top five in both total and scoring offense in 2022 and 2023 with Johnson at the controls.

Detroit Lions' Offensive Rankings with Ben Johnson Year Yards/Game Total Offense Rank Points/Game Scoring Offense Rank 2022 380.0 4th 26.6 5th 2023 394.8 3rd 27.1 5th

The coordinator's ability to share the wealth and call an extremely well-balanced attack should not go unnoticed either: the Lions were one of just two teams to finish in the top five in both total passing offense (second) and total rushing offense (fifth) this season.

Johnson is one of the hottest coaching names on the market despite his $15 million salary expectations, and he's already been requested for an interview with the Washington Commanders after they fired Ron Rivera on Monday. The Falcons will face plenty of bidding for his services, though there may not be a better person in the NFL to ignite Atlanta's offense.

The Jim Harbaugh question

If the Michigan head coach makes an NFL return, could Falcons entice him to come to Atlanta?

Jim Harbaugh's focus is currently on the National Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, as he'll try to lead Michigan to its first national title since 1997 (when they split the honor with the Nebraska Cornhuskers).

Rumors have spread like wildfire that Harbaugh will leave once the season is wrapped, however, regardless of whether Michigan secures the title. There have been reports that several NFL teams are already kicking the tires on Harbaugh.

The former San Francisco 49ers head coach has already proven capable of leading an NFL team, guiding the 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. According to the oddsmakers, Harbaugh is currently the third-favorite (behind Johnson and Bill Belichick) to be the next Falcons' head coach since news of Smith's firing broke.

Harbaugh, like Johnson, will be pursued by almost every team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason. Unlike Johnson, Harbaugh's coaching credentials are matched by his accolades as a player, as he was a first round pick of the Chicago Bears and a Pro Bowler for the Indianapolis Colts at quarterback.

Harbaugh helped revive Alex Smith's career before making way for Colin Kapernick's breakout while with the 49ers. Handing him a top ten pick to find his next quarterback project could make the Falcons as dangerous as any team in the NFL. If nothing else, Harbaugh will command the respect of one of the youngest rosters in the league.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.