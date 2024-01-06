Highlights Los Angeles Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham is reportedly losing the locker room, leading to doubts about his job security.

If Ham is fired, the Lakers should consider Mike D'Antoni, a veteran coach with a proven record of working with star players.

Other candidates are Mike Budenholzer, who won a championship with the Bucks, and Doc Rivers, a championship-winning coach with a balanced coaching style.

According to recent reports, Darvin Ham is losing the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. Despite the depth of talent at his disposal, Ham has coached the Lakers to a modest 17-18 record this season. This sees the Lakers sitting in 10th in the Western Conference, putting them in contention for a spot in the Play-In tournament.

With the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and more on the roster, this is not what was expected at the start of the season. Many believed the Lakers would be favorites to add an 18th banner to the rafters.

Los Angeles cruised to an impressive conquest of the NBA Cup in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, but the LakeShow has gone 3-9 since beating the Indiana Pacers in the Final in early December. With James eager to add to his trophy cabinet in the twilight of his career, Ham may not have much time to turn this ship around.

Here are three coaches the Lakers should consider hiring if they decide to part ways with Ham.

Mike D'Antoni

Career winning percentage: 56.1%

A veteran head coach and one of the best the NBA has ever seen, Mike D'Antoni should be a candidate if the head coaching job becomes available in L.A. Throughout his coaching career, D'Antoni has worked with several talented NBA teams, including a Lakers team that featured Kobe Bryant from 2012 to 2014.

Apart from his previous stint in Los Angeles, he has also worked with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets. D'Antoni is known for his ability to work with big superstars, having successfully led the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, James Harden, and several other MVP-caliber players.

His ability to manage big-name players aside, D'Antoni has a great record as a head coach. Over the course of his career, he has coached 1,200 games and has a win-loss record of 673-527. Moreover, he has the accolades to show for it, with two Coach of the Year awards to his name.

The 72-year-old was also applauded for lifting Harden to become an MVP-level player, with the superstar guard capturing the honor in 2017-18, as he and D'Antoni led the Rockets to league-leading 65-17 record.

James Harden - 2017-18 Statistics Points 30.4 Rebounds 5.4 Assists 8.8 Field goal % 44.9 3-point field goal 36.7

Currently, D'Antoni is serving as a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans. The only knock on his coaching ability is the lack of trophies in his cabinet.

Nevertheless, his fast-paced offense-oriented system would mesh well with the current crop of Lakers talent, especially seeing as he would have James and Davis at his disposal.

Mike Budenholzer

Career winning percentage: 60.5%

Next on the list is Mike Budenholzer. Unlike D'Antoni, Budenholzer is considerably less experienced, but he does have a championship ring. He has coached both the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, working with the likes of Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, Khris Middleton, and most notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have thrived under his coaching.

He has coached a total of 772 games and has a win-loss record of 467-305, with a respectable win percentage of 60.5 percent. However, what makes him a viable candidate for the Lakers job is his championship experience, having coached the 2020-21 Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Budenholzer is also a two-time winner of the Coach of the Year award, bagging the accolade in 2015 with the Hawks and in 2019 with the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks - 2022-23 Statistics League Rank Record 58-24 1st Offensive rating 114.3 15th Defensive rating 110.9 4th Points per game 116.9 8th Opponent points per game 113.3 14th

Unfortunately, the Bucks' poor first-round playoff performance against the Miami Heat last year saw Budenholzer dismissed from his role as head coach.

But his balanced offensive system coupled with his strong defensive style could be just what the Lakers need.

Doc Rivers

Career winning percentage: 59.0%

Finally, the last person on this list, and perhaps the best option for the Lakers, is Doc Rivers. The experienced head coach is no stranger to Los Angeles, having previously spent a significant amount of time coaching the Lakers' cross-town rivals, the Clippers.

Having also led the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers over his long coaching career, Rivers' style of play has always been well-balanced.

Additionally, his strong personality has allowed him to stand toe-to-toe with some of the big superstars he's worked with. Granted, he has found little to no success in recent years, but he is a championship-winning coach, earning a ring with the 2008 Celtics.

Aside from leading Boston to NBA Finals glory, he, like the previous coaches on this list, plays a winning style of basketball. He has coached a whopping 1,859 games in his career and has a win-loss record of 1,096-763.

Doc Rivers - Best Seasons by Win % Result 2007-08 Celtics 80.5 Championship 2008-09 Celtics 75.6 2nd round loss 2013-14 Clippers 69.5 2nd round loss 2010-11 Celtics 68.3 2nd round loss 2014-15 Clippers 68.3 2nd round loss

In addition to his strong track record, Rivers was awarded Coach of the Year in 2000 and was even named one of the Top 15 Coaches in NBA History.

With such a stacked resume, he would be the perfect replacement for Darvin Ham should the Lakers choose to look for a replacement. Who knows? Rivers may even become the first coach to win a championship with both the Celtics and the Lakers.