Highlights Arsenal maintained their Premier League title hopes with an encouraging 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

Controversy marred the game, however, with Ryan Christie not penalised for a high challenge against Bukayo Saka early on.

Bournemouth can also feel aggrieved after they had a call harshly chalked off for a foul on David Raya.

Arsenal put three goals past Bournemouth to maintain their title charge, piling the pressure on Manchester City. Three points were vital for the home side as they sought to stay at the top of the Premier League, and Buakyo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice ensured that Mikel Arteta's side walked away with all of the spoils.

The North London side had to wait until the 45th minute to break the deadlock. After Mark Travers was judged to have fouled Kai Havertz inside the box, referee David Coote awarded a penalty. Saka stepped up for his side and dispatched the spot kick with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka became the first Arsenal player to reach 20 goals in all competitions in a season since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019/20.

Both sides then emerged in the second half full of intent, and Arsenal came close to doubling their lead. Saka had a second goal denied by a superb last-ditch tackle by Marcos Senesi. At the other end of the pitch, Bournemouth had chances through Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert, but neither could test David Raya.

It felt like a second goal was coming and, eventually, it fell the way of the home side. Rice flicked the ball on to the unmarked Trossard, who curled the ball past Travers to double their advantage. The provider then guaranteed all three points late in the game with a goal of his own, capping off a man of the match performance for the Gunners.

However, while the hosts were utterly dominant for the majority of the game, the match was littered with controversial moments, and officials made headlines for all the wrong reasons with three calls. And Bournemouth will feel especially hard done by with two of them.

Bukayo Saka's Nasty Injury After High Challenge

Ryan Christie not shown card for rash tackle

One of the major talking points in the first half was Ryan Christie escaping punishment for a high challenge on Arsenal star Saka. The Cherries' midfielder caught the winger with a high boot, as play was stopped so that the injury could be dealt with by the Arsenal medical team.

Despite Arsenal's protests, no card of any colour was shown, and VAR failed to intervene, too. Saka was seen hobbling off the pitch, furious that nothing had been given, and images showing the severity of the injury then revealed why. The 22-year-old was seen sporting a nasty gash on his shin while arguing with the fourth official.

Christie's boot was certainly in a dangerous decision, and he made no contact with the ball, so the fact that he escaped with no punishment at all is certainly questionable.

Havertz makes most of Travers' clumsiness

At the end of the first half, Arsenal finally made a breakthrough in the game. Martin Odegaard played a sumptuous ball through for Havertz to latch onto, before the German was then brought down by the onrushing Travers.

Bournemouth players were quick to protest their shot-stopper's innocence, and replays certainly indicated that it was a very soft call. Havertz appeared to dangle his leg out as he knocked the ball past the goalkeeper, dragging his foot to guarantee that it made contact with Travers.

While there was contact, meaning that there was not enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision, it was a very soft penalty, and one that could have quite easily been overlooked on another day. Andoni Iraola will rightly feel aggrieved after the match.

However, the worst call on the day was incredible for all the wrong reasons. Shortly after Trossard had doubled Arsenal's advantage, the visitors looked as if they had immediately responded when Raya failed to properly clear his lines with a punch, and Antoine Semenyo then lashed the ball home.

Arsenal's defenders were quick to protest for a foul on Raya which was eventually awarded, as Dominic Solanke was penalised for the smallest of nudges on the goalkeeper before he jumped. VAR took a very close look to determine whether that was enough to disallow the goal and, despite the lack of significant contact, it was eventually chalked off.

The decision to rule out the goal off was incredibly harsh. Minimal contact, certainly not enough to really impede the goalkeeper, ultimately denied Bournemouth a way back into the match. TNT Sports' commentary team also pointed out that a potential foul on Phillip Billing by William Saliba was not investigated by VAR. A poor decision all round, and yet another controversial day for officials.