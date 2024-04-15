Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers without Embiid struggle; with him, they're as competitive as any team in the East.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are underestimated despite being one of the league's best.

The Los Angeles Lakers' offensive improvement since mid-February indicates they could make noise in the playoffs.

Over the past few seasons, especially since the inception of the Play-In Tournament, the NBA playoffs have seemingly become more unpredictable. Last season, this ‘anything can happen’ feeling reached an all-time high as the 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and the 8-seed Miami Heat reached the conference finals in their respective conferences. The Heat even advanced to the NBA Finals.

Heading into the 2023-24 playoffs, there is yet again a sense of unpredictability. Just the Play-In Tournament itself will feature LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, and Joel Embiid.

Seeding has seemed to matter less and less as the years have gone by. Whether that is because of injuries, a greater level of parity, or even a level of malaise older teams seem to have toward the regular season, the fact of the matter is that nothing is set in stone because of seeding.

As the postseason draws near, here are three dark-horse candidates to make a conference finals run.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

If Embiid is healthy, expect the Sixers to make a run

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in the Play-In Tournament for the first time since its creation. Simply put, this is solely because Joel Embiid missed an extended period with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Without their superstar big man, Philadelphia struggled. The Sixers posted a 16-27 record, a 33-win pace for an entire season, while Embiid sat this year and was notably worse on both ends of the court. While Tyrese Maxey played well, it was obvious that Philly was lacking the firepower to compete without the reigning MVP.

76ers Record With and Without Embiid With 31-8 Without 16-27

With Embiid, however, the 76ers are just as good as anyone. When Embiid has been on the court this year, Philadelphia has a 31-8 record and a +10.5 NETRTG. They are far more dangerous both offensively and defensively with Embiid and the confidence that his presence gives the other Sixers players is evident.

If Philly can get out of the Play-In unscathed, the 2-seed New York Knicks will have a cruel reward waiting for them after their best finish in over a decade. The 76ers are just as dangerous as any team in the East.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

One of the youngest teams in the league is making noise

Yes, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the top seed in a stacked Western Conference. Yes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to be an MVP finalist.

At the same time, however, the Thunder are getting absolutely no respect. Whether it is the fact that they are too young, the possible match-ups they could face, or simply not getting enough national exposure, the general consensus seems to be that a 1-seed vs 8-seed upset in the West would not be much of a surprise.

OKC Thunder's Stats Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 120.1 3rd OFF RTG 119.5 3rd DEF RTG 112.1 4th NET RTG +7.4 2nd

The truth is, though, that the Thunder are one of the NBA’s best teams, and beating them 4 out of 7 times will be no easy task. Oklahoma City has a NETRTG of +7.3 this season, ranking second in the NBA behind only the Boston Celtics. Additionally, the Thunder joined Boston as the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive ratings.

Furthermore, the duo of Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will be a difficult matchup for almost any team in the West. While they may be young and without experience, the Thunder could absolutely find themselves in a battle for an NBA Finals berth come late May.

3 Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers could turn it up in the postseason

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the Miami Heat, put on display last season how a team can still make noise in the postseason coming out of the Play-In Tournament. This season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and co. will try to do the same.

Similarly to last year, the Lakers have been one of the NBA’s best teams since mid-February, right in time for the postseason. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been on an absolute tear, and Darvin Ham has seemingly found the rotation that he can rely on.

Since the trade deadline, the Lakers have a top-five overall record in the NBA and have had a complete offensive turnaround. Los Angeles has become one of the highest-scoring and best-shooting teams in the NBA.

LA Lakers' Shooting Stats Category Stat NBA Rank FG% 49.9% 3rd 3PA 31.4 28th 3PT% 37.7% 8th FT% 78.2% 13th

A possible roadblock to the Lakers’ path back to the Western Conference Finals is a possible first-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets, who have had the Lakers’ number over the last year. And that may be an understatement.

If the Lakers are able to get past the first round though, or avoid a matchup with Denver, their ceiling may be an 18th championship in LA.