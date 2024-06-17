Highlights England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating Serbia 1-0.

The performance wasn't a convincing one, though, and highlighted some issues in the squad.

Gareth Southgate could have selected multiple players who might have posed more of a threat on the left flank than Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden.

England's Euro 2024 campaign got off to a winning start, with a 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday night. A single goal from superstar Jude Bellingham in the early stages got the job done for the Three Lions, but it wasn't an entirely convincing performance from Gareth Southgate's side.

In fact, while they picked up all three points, the match highlighted a couple of issues that the team have. Whether it's a lack of options at the back, or issues down the left, some of the side's biggest weaknesses have come through the selection of players that Southgate decided to bring to Germany with him.

It's too late now, but if we could turn back time, and let the English coach have a do-over on his decision, these are three players that he should have brought with him.

Players Gareth Southgate should have taken to Euro 2024 Player Position Current club Ben Chilwell LB Chelsea Jack Grealish FWD Manchester City Marcus Rashford FWD Manchester United

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

One of England's biggest issues right now, and it was on full display against Serbia, is their lack of viable options on the left-hand side of defence. Luke Shaw has struggled with injuries recently, but Southgate decided to still take the Manchester United man and prepare to bring him into the team whenever he's fit and ready. For the time being, he's playing Kieran Trippier on that side, and while the Newcastle star has been fine, he's not been great.

The fact he's right-footed has led to some problems, including his inability to swing crosses into the area from that left side. With Shaw struggling with injuries, but still called up, there's no reason that Ben Chilwell shouldn't have also been brought to Germany. The Chelsea man has struggled with staying fit as well, but he made a recovery in May from his latest set-back and would do a solid job filling in at left-back until Shaw is ready to step in. He'd be a stronger option than playing Trippier out of position, that's for sure.

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Another issue that was highlighted during England's win over Serbia was the struggles that came from the left wing and Phil Foden''s ineffectiveness on that side. The Manchester City man is coming off the best season of his career, but he failed to really have any sort of impact for the Three Lions against their opponents on Sunday, leading to Cesc Fabregas criticising him. The nation does have talent like Anthony Gordon available to come in if Foden isn't performing on the left, but they'd be much better off if they brought Jack Grealish to Germany.

Sure, the City forward didn't have the best of times last campaign, but he's always capable of producing magic whenever the ball is at his feet. With the creative output on that left side such an issue, he'd be a massive addition to the team, whether it was coming off the bench or starting in the side.

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Grealish wasn't the only solid left-wing option that was left out of the England side, though. Marcus Rashford has a proven successful track record playing for the Three Lions, and while he didn't have a strong showing for Manchester United during the 2023/24 campaign, his pace and his ability to get in behind opposition defences always make him a threat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for England

It's those attributes that England seemed to be lacking massively against Serbia. Bukayo Saka was having great success on the right, and although Gordon has plenty of pace, Rashford has shown that he also has quality end product to go alongside it. He would have been a great option for Southgate to have off the bench when opposition defences have grown tired and the Three Lions need some form of spark late into matches.

The first half of England's match against Serbia showed just how good the country can be when they're firing on all cylinders. The second 45 minutes showed the exact sorts of flaws that currently exist within the squad that might be what prevent them from going all the way and lifting the European Championship this summer. If Southgate had included these three players in his squad, things might be a little different.