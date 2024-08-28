Key Takeaways George complements the 76ers' other two stars seamlessly with his offensive and defensive abilities.

His presence will lessen the load on Embiid, enhancing Philly's chances in the playoffs.

While elevating the team's ceiling, George's inconsistency poses a challenge, raising both their potential and risk.

The Philadelphia 76ers made the splash of the summer in an otherwise relatively quiet offseason by signing superstar forward Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers .

Philly gave George a four-year, $212 million max contract as he rides out the last vestiges of his prime as a seasoned 14-year veteran with a decorated resume.

Yes, George is a surefire Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest players of his generation. Many aspiring NBA prospects look to emulate his free-flowing, smooth, two-way skill set.

Unfortunately, he is also one of the most maligned stars of the 2010s and will never overcome that narrative without a championship.

He turned 34 in May, meaning the clock is ticking on George's status as an elite player in the league. This puts immense pressure on his shoulders to deliver a deep postseason run.

Here are three expectations for his first season with Philadelphia.

3 George Will Be the Perfect Addition to the 76ers

He's a seamless fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid

George checks off all the boxes the 76ers could hope for as the third member of arguably the best big three in basketball.

Positionally, he slots in perfectly alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid as a prototypical 6-foot-8 small forward between a scoring point guard in Maxey and a dominant superstar center in Embiid.

Offensively, George once again fits like a glove. Philly was desperate for competent spot-up players, especially after the departures of Nicolas Batum , De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield , and George is not only a solid off-ball scorer but also arguably the league's most efficient.

He has all the tools to complement his two co-stars: He's an elite shooter off the catch, he can attack closeouts and he is a good decision-maker with the ball.

Additionally, unlike most catch-and-shoot guys, the Fresno State product provides top-tier production as a secondary option while bringing value on the defensive side of the ball.

He isn't the defender he once was, but George is still capable of guarding the opponent's best forwards, which he will be asked to do in high-leverage spots at times. Plugging in Kelly Oubre Jr. , Caleb Martin and George gives the Sixers three strong defensive wings to throw at the reigning champion Boston Celtics .

Paul George Is a Prototypical Third Star (2023–24 Stats) PPG 3P% TS% Spot-Up PPP Catch-and-Shoot % 22.6 41.3 61.3 1.29 (94th Percentile) 45.4 (1st)

2 George Will Help Keep Embiid Healthy

The former MVP can rest more without a slip in the standings

Perhaps the most essential benefit to Philly in bringing George into the fold is the stress it will take off of Embiid's workload in the regular season.

It has been well established that the center simply cannot stay healthy for an 82-game campaign and then go directly into a playoff run.

With that in mind, the 76ers would love to play Embiid around 50 games and let him rest once or twice a week, but they have been destroyed in the standings during his past injuries.

This should no longer be an issue with George on the roster, giving Maxey a running mate who can shoulder the other half of the offensive burden.

The 34-year-old needs to pick his spots at this point in his career, but he can still be a primary scoring and playmaking option. If Philly needs him to give them 30-plus points on nights Embiid is banged up or resting, he can fill that role.

The biggest roadblock to Philadelphia hoisting the trophy during the "Process" era (or simply making the conference finals) has been Embiid's constant injuries. This has either ruined their playoff seeding or directly cost them playoff series due to Embiid performing poorly or flat-out missing games.

Philly's Embiid Problem Season GP Record With Record Without Injured In Playoffs? 2023-24 39 31-8 16-27 Yes, Lost 1st Round 2022-23 66 43-23 11-5 Yes, Lost 2nd Round 2021-22 68 45-23 6-8 Yes, Lost 2nd Round 2020-21 51 39-12 10-11 Yes, Lost 2nd Round 2019-20 51 32-19 11-11 No, Lost 1st Round 2018-19 64 43-21 8-10 Yes, Lost 2nd Round 2017-18 63 41-22 11-8 Yes, Lost 2nd Round Total 402 274-128 73-80 -

1 George Raises the 76ers' Ceiling but Lowers Their Floor

This will be the case for his entire Philly tenure

While George is an ideal basketball player in terms of build, attributes and playstyle, there is a reason the Clippers moved on from him and why he is on his fourth franchise still looking for his first title.

His talent comes with a considerable injury concern, fluctuating energy on a nightly basis and some apparent clutch-time shortcomings.

George is one of the most frustrating yet mystifying superstars in recent memory because he has all the tools to take the next step and compete for championships as a team leader, but his inconsistencies and postseason no-shows have kept fans wanting more.

The worry is that these ups and downs wear thin on an impatient 76ers fanbase, especially come playoff time when George has been known to disappear.

He is always good for a 30-point outburst complete with some of the most captivating highlights you'll ever see, but the flip side is that he is also always good for a seven-point stinker in the worst moment.

Just last year in the playoffs, George had great games of 22, 22 and 33 points with solid efficiency, but he also had outings of seven, 15 and 18 with brutal efficiency.

George has tended to disappoint in his career when you need him most, but he has a chance to reverse that narrative.

Paul George Injury Issues (Since 2019-20) Possible Games Played Games Played Games Missed 390 263 (67.5%) 127 (32.5%)

As you can see, George isn't the most reliable player. However, he has finished seven of his team's last eight playoff runs, so Philly just has to hope and pray that he and Embiid are still upright in the spring.

Signing George was a huge risk, but it will all be worth it if they can play for an NBA title.