Despite not being an official world championship, the BMF title has quickly become one of the most highly sought-after prizes in the UFC.

The BMF title is exclusive to a select group of fighters who will go to war no matter what, and are willing to take on any opponent, at any location, and at any given time.

Up to now, the only fighters to ever fight for the BMF belt are Jorge Masvidal (inaugural champion), Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and the man who won the belt at UFC 300 with one of the best knockouts in UFC history — Max Holloway.

The hype around the BMF title coming out of UFC 300 has left many fans wondering if there could be a female version of the belt introduced in the near future.

UFC legend Mark Coleman even advocated for the UFC to create a women's BMF title, after presenting Max Holloway with the belt at UFC 300.

Today, we will go through three potential fights which could be made for the first ever women's BMF title.

Zhang Weili vs Valentina Shevchenko

The two pound-for-pound mainstays in the women's roster would be fitting BMFs

If a women's BMF title is introduced, there may be no greater match-up for the belt than Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko.

Not only are Weili and Shevchenko two of the best female fighters in UFC history, but they are also two of the most dynamic, entertaining, and skilled female fighters of all time.

If these two were to face off inside the Octagon, it would most likely have to be in the women's flyweight division as Shevchenko is too big to get down to strawweight.

This fight wouldn't just come out of nowhere either. There has been talk for quite some time from Zhang Weili about moving up to fight for the flyweight title as she has already taken out most of the top fighters in her division.

When Weili first started the talk of moving up to flyweight, Shevchenko was the champion. Shevchenko is no longer the champion, but she is having her trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso sometime later this year upon the completion of their season of The Ultimate Fighter.

If Shevchenko were to win the flyweight title back, a defence next against Weili would make sense and the UFC could maybe also make it a BMF title fight and promote it as a huge winner-takes-all fight.

This is a fight which all MMA fans would surely love to see.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Valentina Shevchenko holds the record for most UFC title defences in a single weight class for a female fighter (7).

Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison

Arguably the most wanted fight in women's MMA

Another fight which could be made for the women's BMF title is Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison.

Nunes vs Harrison, right now, is probably the most wanted fight in women's MMA.

Following Kayla Harrison's dominant win over Holly Holm at UFC 300 in her UFC debut, Amanda Nunes posted the following video which led many fans to believe that she could be tempted out of retirement for a fight against Harrison.

Nunes vs Harrison would be one of the most anticipated fights in women's MMA history due to the sheer dominance that both women have shown throughout their careers — Nunes in the UFC, and Harrison in PFL, now making her mark in the UFC.

Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of women's MMA, and UFC president Dana White seemed extremely happy at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference when the topic of Nunes and Harrison potentially fighting was brought up.

"I like it. I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she is intrigued by this fight, I love it. And I love Amanda. Her and I have an incredible relationship and I think she is the greatest of all time in woman’s combat sports."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade

Another match-up that has women's BMF all over it

Despite the two having already fought, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade is another potential fight which could be made for a women's BMF title.

To many, Jedrzejczyk is the original gangster of women's MMA as she had a style which was so aggressive and active which wasn't really that common when the UFC started holding female fights.

Jedrzejczyk had a stellar UFC career and later this year will be inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame.

Even though she is currently retired, UFC legend Mark Coleman, per MMA Junkie, believes Jedrzejczyk could be tempted out of retirement for a fight for a women's BMF title.

"We definitely need a (women’s) BMF, and they’ll let themselves be known who it is. If she came out of retirement, Joanna would be the perfect BMF to start it off. Who wants Joanna? She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet.”

A woman whom Jedrzejczyk could face off against is Jessica Andrade.

Andrade is a good contender for a potential women's BMF belt as she is one of the few fighters in women's MMA who is considered to have devastating knockout power, and she finishes a lot of her fights and in women's MMA, finishes are a lot less common.

Speaking at the UFC 300 media day, Andrade also pitched for there to be a women's BMF title and put her name in the hat of potential fighters who could fight for the belt if it came to fruition. Andrade said "It would be an amazing thing, and I hope the UFC continues to consider me in the pool of candidates if something like that happened. That would be really awesome to have a female BMF."