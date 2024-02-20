Highlights Klay Thompson's first game off the bench was a major success for the Warriors, but his season has been an up-and-down affair.

A league insider opined that Thompson may explore free agency amid the stressful campaign and his changing role in Golden State.

Potential landing spots for Thompson include the 76ers, Magic, or either of the teams in Los Angeles.

It's a brave, new world for Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who, just before the NBA All-Star break, came off the bench in a game for the first time since his rookie campaign. Thompson looks to have taken the switch in stride, too, invoking the name of legendary San Antonio Spurs super-sub Manu Ginobili and talking about "embracing" a new role following the trial run.

At the least, the early returns are promising. In 28 minutes of action off the bench against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Thompson dropped a season-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and drilled seven three-pointers.

Despite that — and the fact that he continues to average 17-plus points per contest while connecting on 37.3 percent of his attempts from long range as a 34-year-old — Thompson has reportedly grown weary amid an up-and-down 2023-24 season with the Warriors.

So much so, in fact, that league insider Shams Charania believes he'll test the waters of free agency this summer. Here's what Charania said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

"From everything I've been told, this has been a stressful year for Klay Thompson. I think he's been going through it at different points, and I think he's doing the best he can to get through it. But, he's set to be a free agent at the end of the season. From everything, I expect him to test the marketplace."

While Charania hinted at potential landing spots, GIVEMESPORT has compiled its own list of potential destinations for the wayward Splash Bro and four-time NBA champion, assuming he doesn't remain in the Bay Area.

Philadelphia 76ers

As Joel Embiid gets deeper into his career, the urgency to field a title-worthy team grows

Despite the level of success the club has achieved in recent years, one could make the argument that none of the Association's squads has underachieved quite like the Philadelphia 76ers. Even as Joel Embiid has blossomed into a perennial MVP candidate (who won the award in 2022-23) and an all-time great, Philadelphia hasn't advanced beyond the Eastern Conference Semifinals since he's been with the team.

Philadelphia 76ers – 2023-24 3PT Shooting Stats Players 3PA/G 3PT% Buddy Hield 10.0 45.0 Tyrese Maxey 8.0 37.8 De'Anthony Melton 5.8 36.3 Cameron Payne 5.0 25.0 Kelly Oubre Jr. 4.5 31.9 Tobias Harris 3.4 34.6

Thompson could be a player who helps the Sixers get over that hump. His three-point shooting alone would be an important asset for the team, which currently ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in three-point shooting (35.9 percent). Philly should have the wherewithal to lock him up, too; even after re-upping with restricted free agent and All-Star Tyrese Maxey, the club could have more than $50 million in cap space.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero & Co. are primed to take the next step

Where cap space and spending power are concerned, the Orlando Magic will be among the top teams in the league this offseason. As it stands, the club has just $85.5 million on the books for next season. Orlando is also making itself more of a destination by posting a 30-25 record through the All-Star Break thanks to the efforts of its incredibly young, Paolo Banchero-led core.

Lowest NBA Cap Sheets (Summer 2024) Team Committed Salary PHI $59.1M DET $65.9M TOR $80.1M ORL $85.5M

Making a realistic play for someone like Paul George or Maxey may not be in the cards for them. Still, Thompson — whose overall value has undoubtedly taken a hit this season — could potentially jump at the chance to take a fair-market deal, making him the adult in the room for the Magic. It's not difficult to envision the Magic moving into the heart of the playoff mix with Thompson playing a key role.

Los Angeles Lakers

Getting him there may be more of a process, but Thompson could go back to his hometown

Make no mistake — despite all that he has done for Bay Area hoops, Thompson is a So-Cal guy through and through. He was born in Los Angeles. He graduated from Orange County's Santa Margarita Catholic High School. His father, Mychal Thompson, is a Los Angeles Lakers legend. If Thompson wants to begin anew, particularly in his hometown, he could join the Lakers and help boost their three-point shooting, which, at 37.0 percent, isn't terrible, but could use some more volume.

Los Angeles Lakers – 3PT Shooting Stats Categories Stats 3PT Frequency % 35.2 3PM/G 11.1 3PA/G 30.2 % PTS - 3PT 28.7 AST'D 3PM % 83.0

For his part, Charania namechecked both L.A. teams as likely suitors for Thompson in the event that he explores his options. He could also do his homecoming with the Los Angeles Clippers, but that would largely depend on whether they resign Paul George to an extension in the offseason. Still, if the Warriors fail to improve their roster, Thompson's odds of getting a fifth ring could be exponentially better in Los Angeles.