Alperen Şengün turns defense into offense

Blocks the shot on one end before finishing the one-handed jam on the other

The Houston Rockets are one of those teams in the NBA that are unlikely to make it to the Playoffs. Despite a strong start to the regular season, they currently find themselves as the 12th seed in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, they have a lot to look forward to in the future. In particular, their young center, Alperen Şengün, is one to watch out for.

Averaging 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, Şengün has drawn favorable comparisons to Nikola Jokić. Now, at the age of 21, he still has plenty of time to live up to those expectations, and last night he proved that he can. Despite leading the Rockets in a losing effort against the Memphis Grizzlies, Şengün showed glimpses of excellence. And one play, in particular, saw him smoothly transition from defense into offense.

The play started with Şengün swatting away Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.'s shot. He then grabbed the rebound and drove to the opponent's basket all by his lonesome. Some defenders were trailing him, but like a freight train, the Turkish center rushed through, before rising for an incredible one-handed slam dunk.

Alperen Şengün – Advanced Stats Categories Stats ORTG 114.3 DRTG 113.3 eFG% 55.8 TS% 59.1 USG% 27.0

Şengün ended the night with 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He was undoubtedly the best player on the court for the Rockets. But, as mentioned earlier, it wasn't enough, as Houston fell to Memphis 113-121.

Victor Wembanyama throws a no-look dime

Shows off his playmaking once more just days after doing the same against the Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot in the NBA Draft with their selection of Victor Wembanyama. The No.1 overall pick is what many would define as a unicorn, and his game shows just that. Standing at seven-foot-four, he has the build of the center and the skills of a guard, making him unique.

Last night, his uniqueness was on full display, as he faced the tough task of taking on a Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Spurs were unable to storm the fort in Dallas, losing 93-116, but Wembanyama put in a great lot of effort. With 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, he was a force to be reckoned with. His passing in particular was incredible, as one of his five assists likely made even Dončić proud.

The play in question saw Wembanyama with the ball at the elbow. Driving to the basket, he was unable to get through, forcing him to fake a fadeaway. However, rather than pull off Dirk Nowitzki's patented move in the American Airlines Center, he threw a smooth no-look pass to Julian Champgnie, who hit a three.

Victor Wembanyama – Passing Stats Over Last 5 Games Games Assists 02/14 (vs. Mavericks) 5 02/12 (vs. Raptors) 5 02/10 (vs. Nets) 3 02/08 (vs. Magic) 2 02/07 (vs. Heat) 3

This no-look pass comes just days after the Frenchman pulled off a similar move against the Toronto Raptors. That time around, he played the pass to Jeremy Sochan, who finished the play off with an emphatic slam dunk.

Los Angeles Clippers show lapse on defense

Allowing Draymond Green to drive straight to the basket for an easy slam

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the top-performing teams in the NBA right now. Currently, ranked third in the Western Conference, they will likely once again be challenging for an NBA Championship. Last night, they moved one step closer to that goal, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 130-125, improving their record.

That being said, there were a few hiccups in the game. Of course, dealing with Warriors star Stephen Curry is always a problem, and last night was no different. He dropped a 41-point, four-rebound, and five-assist performance. That was not the only major concern for the Clippers, as there were times when they showed lapses on defense. One play, in particular, saw Draymond Green get an easy two points.

The play began on the Warriors' side of the court, as Clippers guard, Russell Westbrook drove to the basket. He was unable to get all the way through, losing the ball that was then picked up by Green. Green then drove the other way, with Curry and Klay Thompson in tow. Both Paul George and James Harden were on defense, but they fumbled the play, gravitating towards the two three-point specialists, allowing Green to stroll in and get the dunk.

Los Angeles Clippers – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Categories Stats DRTG 114.3 DREB 32.8 DREB% 70.3 SPG 8.0 BPG 5.2

A rare occurrence for the Clippers, who are generally a great defensive team. They rank 13th in the league in terms of defensive rating and are fifth in the NBA when it comes to steals per game. Just goes to show that anybody can lose focus at any given time.