Highlights Jayson Tatum vs. PJ Washington: Will Washington's defense be enough to slow down Tatum's scoring?

Jrue Holiday vs. Kyrie Irving: Holiday's intense defense matches Irving's elite offensive skills.

Luka Dončić vs. Jaylen Brown: Can the Celtics' two-way star effectively handle guarding this year's NBA scoring champion?

Now that the 2024 NBA Finals are about to begin, there are plenty of matchups to keep an eye on.

The fight for the Larry O'Brien Trophy won't lack any star power as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on the dynamic backcourt duo of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

There are sure to be plenty of breathtaking moments in this series as it has the potential to get to Game 7. These are a few of the head-to-head matchups that could determine the NBA's next champion.

Jayson Tatum vs. PJ Washington

Will Washington's defense be enough to slow down Tatum?

The moment has finally arrived for Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum as he has earned another shot at winning that NBA title that got away from him after letting one slip away back in 2022 when the Celtics were defeated by the Golden State Warriors.

​​​​The Celtics will depend on Tatum to carry the scoring load, as he will have to be consistent in order to keep up with the Mavs backcourt duo.

Jayson Tatum Stats vs. DAL — 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stats PPG 35.5 RPG 9.5 APG 4.0 3P% 41.2%

The player on the Mavericks roster who best matches up with Tatum is PJ Washington.

At 6-foot-7 and equipped with a massive 7-foot-3 wingspan, which only heightens his defensive prowess, Washington matches up well with Tatum in terms of size and athleticism. He has to be prepared and has to expect that Tatum will try and come at him full speed ahead.

Tatum is a very streaky shooter, so Washington must make sure he doesn't give him a chance to heat up early. He will also need to be physical, but will also have to be cautious not to get himself in foul trouble.

Washington can also add value on the offensive end as well. He is a versatile offensive threat who isn't afraid to take contested shots. He has made 36 percent of his three-point attempts this postseason as he has fit in well as an outlet for the Mavs backcourt duo of Dončić and Irving to find him on the drive and dish.

Washington also has a decent floater, is efficient at shooting from the midrange, and can effectively run the pick and roll. In the paint, he can finish over larger defenders, is a legitimate lob threat, and can knock down the fadeaway. He also excels at playing off the ball and remains active around the basket. But just as Tatum is known for his offense, he has also proven that he can be a lockdown defender.

Jayson Tatum Career Stats vs. PJ Washington Category Stats GP 14 PPG 31.1 RPG 7.6 APG 4.1

Washington uses his size, agility, and wingspan to get in between passing lanes, and has good quickness, can shift well, plays with his hands up, and can make timely blocks around the basket.

The only concern about Tatum being a legit two-way threat is the amount of energy he exerts on the defensive end. Luckily for the Celtics star, he has teammates who can assist with the defensive workload if the situation calls for it, and Brown can carry the offense when he needs a breather.

While Dallas does not depend on Washington to score 20-plus points a game, Tatum has no choice but to score efficiently if the Celtics are to be successful. The Mavs should be good with Washington giving them anywhere from 10 to 15 points, with anything above that total a plus. If he can try and frustrate Tatum and possibly hold him under his current postseason average of 26 points per game, it could be a huge advantage for the Mavs.

Jrue Holiday vs. Kyrie Irving

Holiday will bring his intense defense to match Irving's elite offensive prowess.

Two of the best guards in the league are going to go head-to-head against one another as Kyrie Irving and Jrue Holiday should be one of the most anticipated showdowns in this series. People tend to forget how Irving is one of the most talented and skilled players the league has ever seen.

He gave a swift reminder as he absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Timberwolves defenders in the Western Conference Finals. With his playmaking and scoring abilities, it makes us all spectators of his game, because you never know what you may miss if you blink.

Kyrie Irving vs. Timberwolves - Eastern Conference Finals Category Stats PPG 27.0 APG 4.6 FG% 49.0% 3P% 37.5%

This matchup will be similar to a wide receiver and a defensive back going at it. Irving often reacts to his defender depending on what move the defender makes. His adaptability is an asset he uses to his advantage, as many have fallen victim to his many moves he has in his arsenal.

There's no certain spot he's trying to get to, no dribble combination that is rehearsed or memorized. His offensive repertoire is deep and endless and Holiday will have a challenge on his hands guarding Irving.

Holiday is a defensive machine who always puts his team first and always gives his best effort through hard work and tireless energy. Will Holiday be able to slow down Irving if needed in the 4th quarter?

He has been clutch in the final period of games in the WCF against the Timberwolves, but will Holiday be able to stay out of foul trouble and limit Irving offensively late in games? He is playing elite defense in an era where teams are scoring at a torrid pace. In today's NBA, while guarding the perimeter, you will have to navigate through plenty of screens while being targeted on switches against bigger players.

Kyrie Irving's Career Stats vs. Jrue Holiday Category Stats GP 20 PPG 24.2 RPG 4.9 APG 4.7

It's amazing how Holiday avoids those pitfalls, and being able to guard big men who are 50 pounds heavier and seven inches taller just proves how strong and physically tough he really is. Irving will use screens to his advantage in certain game situations, but he is more of a one-on-one, isolation player.

Holiday often steps up to these challenges and embraces them, just as he did for the Milwaukee Bucks during their title run in 2021. He has been described as one of the league's most underrated players for years, but it's more like he is underappreciated instead.

Ever since he won a championship with the Bucks, Holiday finally received the respect he deserved as an elite two-way player. During that series against the Phoenix Suns, Holiday played a huge role in disrupting Devin Booker and Chris Paul and the Celtics will look for him to do the same against the Mavs backcourt.

Even though he is still an elite defender because of his technique and versatility, Holiday has struggled at times to guard smaller, quicker guards, and Irving is probably the quickest guard in the NBA. He will have to try and keep Irving in front of him and try to force him into taking contested shots.

Luka Dončić vs. Jaylen Brown

How will Brown handle the challenge of guarding one of the most versatile scorers in the NBA?

The matchup that will likely provide the most fireworks and highlights would be Jaylen Brown going up against Luka Dončić. Both players are fresh off winning MVP honors from their respective Conference Finals series, and both look to carry the momentum into the NBA Finals.

Brown is better equipped to handle Dončić defensively due to their similarities in size. The Slovenian loves to try and bully his way in the paint against smaller guards while trying to draw the and-one, but he won't be able to impose his will against the 6-foot-6 Brown so easily.

It makes sense for Brown to guard the opposing team's best perimeter player in order to maximize everyone's strengths. He is the best athlete on the Celtics and is an excellent one-on-one defender. Also, considering the fact that all the other players around him are excellent help defenders, it makes it easier to defend knowing that you have willing teammates that have your back.

Luka Dončić vs Celtics — 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stats PPG 35.0 RPG 15.0 APG 12.0 FG% 47.3%

The Celtics will eventually allow other defenders a shot at guarding Dončić, but Brown should be the primary defender, considering he has the size, strength, and quickness needed to guard a player of Dončić's caliber.

Dončić will get his buckets no matter who guards him, but the key for the Celtics is to force him to make tough shots and commit turnovers. On offense, Brown is a big, athletic wing who can make threes but is more efficient at shooting from midrange. The key for the Mavs is to allow Dončić to attempt to gain as much separation as possible and try to get as many clean looks at the basket as he can get.

Even if the Celtics switch, they still have All-NBA Defensive caliber players who are capable of picking him up. Also, expect Mavs head coach Jason Kidd to try and get Dončić some catch and shoot opportunities and use his big men in the pick and roll, as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have been legitimate lob threats whenever defenders over pursue against Doncic.

While guarding Brown, Dončić will have to decide whether to play him closely or whether to gamble by giving him a few feet. If Brown does get around him, the Mavs have solid rim protectors who will provide help. Dončić just has to keep Brown in front of him long enough if he is isolated as Brown has gotten the best of him on a few occasions.

Will Brown be able to limit Dončić offensively? As long as he doesn't have a huge scoring night, the Celtics should be satisfied, but Brown's defense has to be effective when it matters most. In a game-winning situation, expect Brown to shadow Dončić wherever he goes on the floor. If he doesn't deny him the ball, Brown will at least make it a difficult shot attempt.