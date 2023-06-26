Chelsea are now 'getting closer' to confirming Nicolas Jackson as their second signing of the summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Jackson has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Sheth expects the Villarreal man to be revealed as a Chelsea player in the coming days.

Chelsea transfer news - Nicolas Jackson

Not one to be understated in the transfer market since taking over as Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly once again looks prepared to sanction a number of comings and goings at Stamford Bridge this summer.

It comes after the Blues broke the record for the most money spent in a single summer window last year, having splashed over £270 million on fresh talent, before topping that up to a combined total of £522 million following their January spending spree.

And it doesn't look as if the west Londoners are prepared to slow down this summer, with an eye-catching £53 million already having been splashed on Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

A talented forward, it's likely Nkunku will be joined in the Stamford Bridge arrivals lounge by another attacker, with Jackson now expected to be signing on the dotted line too.

That's according to Sky Sports, who claim the centre-forward has already completed his medical with the Premier League outfit, ahead of what's likely to be a £30 million move from Villarreal.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jackson to Chelsea?

When asked about where Jackson's move to Chelsea was up to, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT this morning that almost everything was in place for the deal to be confirmed.

On the 22-year-old, Sheth said: "I'm told this morning that it's an eight-year contract in keeping with the big contracts that Chelsea are giving to, in particular, these young players that they're signing, at Stamford Bridge.

"So I think this one is getting closer, even though there are a few loose ends still to tie up both on the personal terms and on the structure of payments, but the medical is done.”

How will Jackson be used by Mauricio Pochettino?

Quickly sounded out as a transfer target, Jackson will be hoping incoming Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to give him a chance to shine on the pitch.

However, in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones admitted Chelsea were targeting another striker purchase this summer, despite having already welcomed Nkunku and Jackson.

It comes amid rumours linking the two-time Champions League winners with a £70 million move for Lautaro Martinez, as the Inter Milan star preps for a move away from Serie A.

Should Chelsea land the Argentine this summer as well, there is every chance Jackson could struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge next season.