Highlights Paul George becomes Clippers' all-time leader in three-pointers made.

Victor Wembanyama records a triple-double with double-digit blocks, showcases playmaking skills.

Draymond Green surprises with a half-court heave, contributes to Warriors' dominant win.

Every night, the NBA plays host to some incredible games that leave viewers in awe. A home for athleticism and skill, the league can create highlight reel after highlight reel night in and night out.

Whether it's an insane slam dunk that shatters the backboard or a killer crossover that leaves an opponent in a heap on the ground, the NBA has it all. However, it's hard to keep track of all that is going on, especially if you don't have time on your hands.

Fear not though, because GIVEMESPORT is here to save the day. While the NBA is filled with highlights galore, there were a few specific plays that were undoubtedly a cut above the rest. So, we've taken the liberty of narrowing things down and serving the three best replay-worthy moments from last night on a platter, just for you.

Paul George drains a record-breaking three-pointer

He is now the Clippers' all-time leader in three-pointers made

The Los Angeles Clippers are a team that has been around for quite some time but has never really found much success. That being said, with their current roster, and plans to separate themselves from their noisy neighbors, the Los Angeles Lakers, things are looking up for the franchise.

In fact, they had cause for celebration last night, as one of their star players, Paul George, knocked down a cool three-pointer to become the team's all-time leader in three-pointers made. An interesting record to see broken, especially considering this is just George's fifth season in the City of Angels.

Paul George – Three-Point Shooting with Los Angeles Clippers 3PTA/Game 3PTM/Game 3PT% 3.1 7.9 39.1

Playing off the ball, George collected the pass from James Harden at the arc before going through with his jump shot. It was a somewhat difficult shot to make, as he had it contested by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.

Fortunately for the Clippers, George is one of the best 3-And-D players in the NBA, sinking the three-pointer as he tied the game 62-62 mid-way through the third quarter.

Victor Wembanyama throws a no-look pass

All while recording a triple-double with double-digit blocks

Heading into the 2023-24 season, everyone was excited about seeing Victor Wembanyama perform. Hailed as one of the greatest rookie prospects of all time, Wembanyama is a "unicorn" of sorts.

Standing at seven-foot-four with the handles of a guard, the Frenchman is a player who can do it all. Shoot, handle, block, dribble, rebound, screen, you name it, and he does it. This also includes playmaking.

Facing off against the Toronto Raptors last night, Wembanyama had one of the best games of his rookie season. Recording 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks, it was truly a unique triple-double performance.

NBA 2023-24 – Block Leaders Player BPG Victor Wembanyam 3.2 Walker Kessler 2.8 Brook Lopez 2.7 Chet Holmgren 2.6 Anthony Davis 2.4

That said, his passing was nothing to laugh at, as he dished out five assists. One of those assists, saw him pick up his own miss before throwing a smooth no-look pass to Jeremy Sochan early in the first quarter.

Sochan, eager to add on to the incredibly cool play from Wembanyama, finished it off with an emphatic jam at the rim. If this is a sign of what is to come, the rest of the NBA had better be wary of both him and the San Antonio Spurs. After all, if he lives up to those lofty expectations, he could become one of the greatest of all time.

Draymond Green makes a half-court heave

The forward dug into his Curry bag to give the Warriors the lead

When you think about the Golden State Warriors, the first player that comes to your mind is Stephen Curry, known for being able to knock down threes from just about anywhere. But, when you see other players on the roster do the same, it is nothing short of surprising. And that is exactly what Draymond Green did last night.

Green is the kind of player who has made a name for himself with his tenacity, defensive ability, and mentality, so to see him throw a half-court heave and actually make it was something out of the ordinary. The play came towards the end of the second quarter, extending the Warriors' lead as they headed into the locker room.

Draymond Green – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 9.4 RPG 8.2 APG 6.4 FG% 64.7 3PT% 33.3

Green collected the rebound, before dribbling up the court. Ignoring both Curry and Andrew Wiggins, he chucked up the ball from the logo, sinking it in, much to his own surprise and the surprise of all those around him.

What followed was a dominant victory for the Warriors. They blew out the Utah Jazz with a 22-point win, and while most of it was thanks to the stellar play of both Curry and Klay Thompson, Green's contributions cannot be ignored. At the end of the day, Utah stood no chance against the best Golden State had to offer.