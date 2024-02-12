Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's exceptional pass off the glass showcases his advanced court vision and highlights the Pacers' improved offense.

Every day (or weekend), the NBA offers a wild mix of highlight-reel plays that can vary from extravagant made shots to hilarious dribble moves from bench players that offer up endless entertainment. This past weekend was no different as there were far too many sweet moments for the average person to keep track of.

Luckily, GIVEMESPORT has you covered. Out of all the replay-worthy plays to have happened over the weekend, we narrowed down the most eye-popping three, so you can be up-to-date on all the latest NBA shenanigans.

Tyrese Haliburton passes the ball to himself off the glass

He then dished it to Pascal Siakam for the corner three

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton, the man averaging 11.7 assists per game, is always functioning two steps ahead on the court. With the addition of Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers now have extra firepower and a reliable shooter to help spread out the offense even more. This was made all too clear on Saturday, Feb. 10, when Haliburton pulled off what might have been the most head-turning pass of the season.

The play starts with Haliburton pump faking at the three-point line at the top of the arc. He then throws the basketball off the glass back to himself, finds Siakam waiting in the corner, and dishes the ball to him for an open to extend the Pacers' lead to eight points in the third quarter.

The pass echoed what a certain Kobe Bryant did to the New York Knicks exactly 12 years to the date before Haliburton's. Talk about déjà vu.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo hits the 'Shammgod' against the Hornets

The Bucks' bench erupted in cheers after the dribble move

Every time the Milwaukee Bucks play, you can pretty much always count on a man with the Antetokounmpo surname to provide a medley of highlights. On Friday, Feb. 9, exactly that happened, but the most hilarious reel didn't come from the Antetokounmpo you'd expect.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis' older brother, made waves when he hit the "Shammgod," a dribble move popularized by God Shammgod in the United States, against JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets and then finished at the rim with ease.

The move came in garbage time and against a weak team's bench players, but that didn't stop the commentators and the Bucks bench from erupting with laughter. The 31-year-old Greek forward may not be getting many minutes, but he sure can entertain when he's on the court.

Stephen Curry hits game-winning shot against the Suns

With 3.3 seconds left on the shot clock

The Golden State Warriors may be a shell of themselves this season, and even though they're trudging along with an aging squad and inconsistent role players, you can never really bet against Stephen Curry.

On Feb. 10, the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns were locked in a fiery duel that left the Warriors down two points in the fourth quarter with 3.3 seconds to go. Given that the team doesn't have as many sure-fire shooters as they did during the heydays of the late 2010s, the best possible player to take the final shot would be none other than Curry.

The play starts with rookie guard Brandin Podziemski inbounding the ball to Curry, who immediately has to fend off a defender close by and a Suns player closing in. Curry, seeming calm, cool, and collected as ever, sets his sights on the basket, winds his shot up without stress and launches it for a deep three to take a one-point lead with 0.7 seconds left. Needless to say, the Suns could not answer back with a shot of their own.