Highlights Tom Brady recently said he'd be willing to return to the NFL as an emergency quarterback if he was needed, and named the Patriots and Raiders as two teams he'd consider.

However, due to his upcoming commitments as a broadcaster with Fox and his desire to own part of the Raiders, this likely won't happen.

If it did happen, the Raiders, Browns, and Giants would all benefit from signing the GOAT, and he'd elevate them to playoff contention at a minimum.

Despite NFL legend Tom Brady's admission in April that he'd be willing to come back to the league if a team needed an emergency quarterback, it's highly unlikely we'll ever see the GOAT take a pro snap again.

For one, the 47-year-old is closing in on acquiring a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, although issues still remain and the deal has yet to be confirmed. He also signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to join their top broadcast team as a color commentator, beginning this season with a Cowboys-Browns matchup.

However, given he finished third in passing yards and joint-eighth in passing touchdowns in the 2022 season, when he was 45 years old, it's likely that he'd be at the very least an above average quarterback if he returned to the league right now.

Brady has previously mentioned that he felt like he could play past the age of 50, and his ability to avoid sacks lends credence to that claim. He had the lowest sack percentage in the league in 2021 and 2022.

For older quarterbacks, the main concern is often their ability to stay healthy despite losing their athleticism and strength in a league that includes some of the best athletes in the U.S. For Brady, that clearly wouldn't be a concern.

Several teams with murky quarterback situations would gladly sign Brady to be their signal caller for the 2024 season, especially ones with an otherwise above-average roster. We'll have a look at which teams would benefit the most from a hypothetical Brady signing, and why they would look to sign him in the first place.

3 Las Vegas Raiders

Brady is part of the organization's ownership group

Credit: © Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today

The two teams Brady explicitly said he'd be willing to join were the New England Patriots and the Raiders. While his potential ownership stake would likely make this a severe conflict of interest, let's discount that for a second. Brady would instantly make them a playoff team, and potentially a contender for the AFC West.

The Raiders have a plethora of skilled pass catchers for Brady to throw to, including one of the best receivers in the league in Davante Adams, a capable WR2 in Jakobi Meyers, and two young, talented tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Bowers is an especially exciting prospect, and was considered one of the best players regardless of position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The offensive line, which was slightly above average last season, was reinforced in the draft and free agency. While it's not an elite group, it would be enough to keep Brady upright long enough for him to get the ball out. Brady has always excelled at getting the ball to his receivers quickly, and he has plenty of pass catchers who can get separation from defenders within the first few seconds of a play.

Brady's style would suit the offense that the Raiders have built, especially their two highly drafted tight ends. Brady excelled when throwing to Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in the 2011 season, and could find similar success with Mayer and Bowers. The duo's talent will allow the Raiders to play plenty of 12 personnel (two tight ends and one running back) and force opposition defenses into mismatches.

The Raiders' defense is nothing to sniff at either. They have arguably the best defensive line in the NFL, and were a top ten defense in the league last season after Antonio Pierce became head coach in Week 9. Their secondary still lacks a few quality starters, but Brady certainly wouldn't be put under scoreboard pressure.

Adding Brady would solve the Raiders' biggest problem right now, namely the lack of a quality starter at quarterback. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell have proven that they're good enough to lead a team to the playoffs. Brady would at least get them to the dance, and potentially even challenge for one of the top four seeds.

2 Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson failed to impress last season

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco's success last season in leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs has really underlined how poorly Deshaun Watson has played since joining the Browns. He's only been able to suit up for 12 games in two seasons since signing a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns.

His stats over that period? 2,217 passing yards—or 184.8 yards per game—14 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 59.8% completion percentage. Hardly the stats of an elite quarterback.

While the Browns went 5-1 when he started last season, it was often because of their elite defense and run game. In the five games they won with Watson starting, he exited one after completing one pass due to a shoulder injury, and in the other four, the Browns defense restricted their opponents to an average of 12.6 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson only threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns twice last season, both against teams that comfortably missed the playoffs. He had a passer rating of 70.8 against the three other teams against whom he played the full game.

For a variety of reasons, Watson is now a below average quarterback, and the Browns would benefit greatly from adding a good quarterback. They have a top-ten offensive line, several weapons to throw to, a good running game, and one of the best defenses in football. All they need is competent quarterback play.

They had to start five quarterbacks last season because Watson couldn't stay healthy, and looked far better when they had the 38-year-old Flacco slinging it from the pocket, winning four out of their last five games to make the playoffs.

Brady has a similar profile to Flacco, but would be an upgrade on him in every way despite being nearly a decade older. If Brady joined the Browns, they'd certainly be a playoff team, and could even challenge for the testy AFC North crown.

1 New York Giants

Daniel Jones can't stay healthy

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unlike the Raiders and the Browns, the New York Giants don't have quite as strong a roster around their quarterback. After making the playoffs in 2022 as the sixth seed and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, they won only six games in 2023 and finished 13th in the NFC, well outside of the playoff picture.

The Giants front office has taken steps to improve the roster around quarterback Daniel Jones, who only played in six games last season due to injuries. They traded for two-time Pro-Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, and signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract.

They also added star receiver Malik Nabers in the draft and reinforced their offensive line in free agency. Nabers is an especially exciting prospect, and finally gives the Giants a WR1, which they haven't had over the last half-decade.

However, the fact still remains that the Giants have a quarterback problem. Jones has only played one full season in his career, in 2022 (he sat the final game when their playoff spot was assured), and even when healthy, has failed to consistently impress.

In his best season, in 2022, he only threw for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns, and spearheaded a passing offense that finished 26th in the league in passing yards. The offense in general was only average, finishing 15th in points scored and 18th in yards per game.

However, it would be unfair to only discuss Jones' passing ability. He provides a constant threat with his legs, and he was the Giants' second leading rusher in 2022 with 708 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He picked up 57 first downs with his legs, and teams have to be wary of the lanky QB's ability to scramble.

Jones QB Ranks 2019-2023 Category Jones Rank Starts 59 17th Passing Yards 12,512 20th TD % 3.3 Last INT % 2.1 T-17th Completion % 64.3 26th Yards/Attempt 6.6 T-29th Passer Rating 85.2 30th Success Rate 42.8 33rd Wins 22 T-21st Rushing Yards 1,914 5th *34 Qualified QBs w/ 1,000+ Attempts Over This Span

There are still enough questions about his ability to stay healthy and to command an above-average offense that the Giants wouldn't hesitate to improve that spot by adding Brady. Jones still has three years left on the ugly four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2023, but given rumours that the Giants were looking to draft a quarterback in April, it's hard to see them passing on the opportunity.

Head coach Brian Daboll would be well able to scheme up an offense to mitigate Brady's lack of mobility, and it's easy to imagine Nabers benefiting from the change. The Giants offensive line is surprisingly sturdy, so Brady would not be under constant pressure, allowing him to pick apart defenses slowly.

The Giants defense should be at a minimum above average after the offseason additions, and would compliment the offense nicely. In a weaker conference like the NFC, it's easy to imagine a Brady-led Giants team at the very least earning a playoff spot as a Wild Card, and potentially even winning a postseason game.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.