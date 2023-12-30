Highlights Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP, leading the Ravens to a 12-3 record.

The 2023 NFL regular season is coming to a close with just two games left before postseason play. Players like Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Josh Allen are garnering NFL MVP attention with their play, putting their respective teams in position to make deep playoff runs.

Jackson currently sits as the favorite to take home the 2023 NFL MVP, leading his Baltimore Ravens to a 12-3 record through 15 games. Jackson's stats haven't been eye-popping, but his team has the best record in football, and his 297-yard, two-touchdown performance versus the dominant 49ers on Christmas Day was an MVP-type statement.

Brock Purdy has been excellent for the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to an 11-4 record, though his four-INT nightmare against Baltimore saw him take a freefall down the MVP odds tables.

Purdy isn't the only 49er in the race for NFL MVP, as All-World running back Christian McCaffrey is also in with a shout. In fact, there are several non-quarterbacks with MVP credentials this year. With no signal caller separating themselves from the rest of the pack, the door is open for a non-quarterback to take home MVP honors for the first time since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Let's look at three non-quarterbacks with the best cases to take home the 2023 NFL MVP award.

NFL MVP Odds Player Odds Lamar Jackson, QB (BAL) -190 Christian McCaffrey, RB (SF) +500 Tua Tagovailoa, QB (MIA) +900 Josh Allen, QB (BUF) +1,000 Brock Purdy, QB (SF) +1,300 Dak Prescott, QB (DAL) +2,000 Tyreek Hill, WR (MIA) +2,000 Jalen Hurts, QB (PHI) +3,000 Patrick Mahomes, QB (KC) +6,000 Joe Flacco, QB (CLE) +10,000 Jared Goff, QB (DET) +12,500 Matthew Stafford, QB (LAR) +12,500 C.J. Stroud, QB (HOU) +25,000 T.J. Watt, EDGE (PIT) +25,000

*All odds provided by bet365 as of December 29, 2023.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (+500 MVP odds)

2023 Stats: 321 Touches, 1,932 Scrimmage Yards, 21 Touchdowns

Christian McCaffrey has shown all season long that he could be not only the most valuable player on the San Francisco 49ers' roster, but in the entire league. In an era when running backs are being devalued like never before, McCaffrey is proving that teams can still rely on a running back to power an elite offense.

McCaffrey's value to the 49ers is at an all-time high. In 15 games this season, McCaffrey has posted 258 carries for 1,395 yards and 14 touchdowns. He leads the league in carries, and his rush yardage total is about 350 yards more than the next closest man. His 1,932 scrimmage yards account for 32% of San Francisco's offense this year, while his 21 touchdowns make up for nearly 40% of the team's trips to pay dirt for the season.

Christian McCaffrey 2023 NFL Ranks Stat McCaffrey NFL Rank Distance To 2nd Rush Yards 1,395 1st 338 Carries 258 1st 9 Yards/Attempt 5.4 2nd N/A Receptions (RBs only) 63 3rd N/A Receiving Yards (RBs only) 537 2nd N/A Touches 321 1st 23 Scrimmage Yards 1,923 1st 276 Scrimmage TDs 21 T-1st N/A

The man they call CMC is a premier playmaker in the 49ers' passing game, too. His 63 receptions rank second on the team, while his 537 receiving yards rank fourth behind Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey's touch count, yardage count, and total touchdown count all lead the NFL and rightly have the back garnering tons of NFL MVP love here late in the season.

In a campaign where elite quarterbacks are few and far between, a running back could take home MVP honors for the first time since Adrian Peterson in 2012. He's seemingly in the best position of any non-QB to do just that, as his +500 odds represent the only realistic challenge to Jackson, who sits at comfortable -190 odds through Week 16.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (+2,000)

2023 Stats: 106 Receptions, 1,641 Yards, 12 TDs

Tyreek Hill has been the biggest weapon in a Miami Dolphins offense that leads the NFL in both points and total yards. In 14 games this season, Hill has caught 106 passes for a league-leading 1,641 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 117.2 yards per game also lead the NFL.

Miami's top wideout has garnered most of his attention for his campaign to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record. Johnson's mark stands at 1,964 yards, meaning Tyreek Hill has two games to surpass the 323 yards he needs to make the record his own. Hill surpassing Johnson will surely be a massive boost to his NFL MVP case, but he might not need the record to take home the honors.

Tyreek Hill NFL Ranks Stat Hill Rank Targets 146 T-5th Target Share 30% 5th Receptions 106 T-3rd Receiving Yards 1,641 1st 20+ Yard Receptions 27 1st 40+ Yard Receptions 9 1st YAC 629 2nd Receiving TD 12 2nd

In one game without Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for his third-lowest yardage count on the season, with just 224 in Miami's win over the New York Jets in Week 15.

Hill's 1,641 yards account for 39% of Tagovailoa's passing yards on the season. Without Hill, Miami would not be the same dangerous air-raid attack, could not stretch the field in the same way, and would likely not be in a battle for the AFC's top seed this late in the season.

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers (+25,000)

2023 Stats: 58 Tackles, 16 TFLs, 17.0 Sacks, 4 Forced Fumbles

If a non-quarterback winning the NFL MVP looks weird, what would a defensive MVP look like? Though it's a long shot, there's an argument to be made that T.J. Watt is the most valuable player on this list. He is, after all, the only defender for whom many sportsbooks are offering MVP odds, even if they're at +25,000.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time sack king will look to win his second DPOY and potentially etch his name in NFL lore as just the third defensive player in league history to take home MVP honors alongside Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

Watt's 17 sacks currently lead the NFL, and he is looking to rewrite the record books as the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks in three separate seasons, having done so in 2020 and 2021 as well. Watt currently has 58 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles to his name as well.

T.J. Watt 2023 NFL Ranks Stat Watt NFL Rank Sacks 17.0 1st Tackles For Loss 16 T-6th QB Pressures 44 2nd QB Knockdowns 17 2nd Batted Passes 6 T-1st

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the playoff hunt, largely due to the fact that their opportunistic defense has forced turnovers (24 takeaways tied for seventh) and remained consistent for most of the 2023 season. Watt is the leader of Pittsburgh's defensive unit and is the driving force behind an elite Steelers pass rush, not to mention a decidedly above coverage man compared to other top pass rushers.

Few defensive players have the impact on their team's success that Watt does. In his NFL career, Pittsburgh is just 1-10 without Watt on the field, which is a jarring number for an outside linebacker to say the least. Watt's tremendous impact on winning, combined with his mind-boggling stats should make him a serious candidate to take home NFL MVP honors for 2023, though it would take something truly special over the last two games for him to actually do it.

Case Against Quarterbacks

2023 has not been a banner year for the NFL's elite QBs

The 2023 NFL season feels like a rare one that could see a non-quarterback take home MVP honors. In seasons past, we have seen tremendous efforts by skill-position players fall short, but this campaign has been unique in that many of the usual suspects at QB have dealt with either injury, below-par play, or erratic performance.

This year, non-quarterbacks are showing their value week in and week out and making realistic MVP cases, while no real front-runner has emerged from the QB crop due to all the injuries and benchings at the position.

Players like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are in unfamiliar territory, finding themselves unable to carry subpar rosters to as much success as they have in recent years. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts and Jackson are having down years compared to their career years, and the lack of consistency from guys like Tagovailoa, Purdy, and Dak Prescott has held them back as well.

Without a quarterback taking the MVP race by storm in 2023, it isn't crazy to think a non-quarterback, particularly McCaffrey, could take home MVP honors this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.