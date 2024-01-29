Highlights Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the challenge of finding a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left to coach the Carolina Panthers.

Kliff Kingsbury, Eric Bieniemy, and Thad Lewis are potential candidates for the offensive coordinator position.

The Buccaneers will need to make a quick decision to secure a top candidate in the competitive coordinator market.

Following their surprising Wild Card victory over the favored Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were riding high heading into their Divisional round matchup against the Detroit Lions, but their road ended there after a 31-23 defeat.

Tampa Bay's offense exceeded expectations in 2023, with Baker Mayfield boasting a career year heading into free agency. Many expect the Buccaneers to retain Mayfield with a huge payday, but the team has already suffered a big loss this offseason in the form of offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Canales accepted the head coaching spot for the Carolina Panthers, a division rival of the Bucs, as they look to bootstrap their rebuild and help develop quarterback Bryce Young.

Tampa Bay will need to replace Canales and will likely fill the role sooner rather than later to ensure they land a top candidate in the coordinator market.

The Buccaneers have interviewed or requested to interview a number of candidates. Here are three of the best fits for Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator vacancy.

Kliff Kingsbury

Senior Offensive Analyst, USC Trojans

Following his exit from the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury returned to the collegiate ranks and joined Lincoln Riley's coaching staff in Southern California. Kingsbury's quarterback expertise made him an attractive hire, working closely with Caleb Williams and helping him develop into the presumed number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, he's now ready for a return to the NFL.

He also helped develop Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech where his pass-first "Air Raid" scheme allowed the current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to shine. Kingsbury's Texas Tech tenure was not a successful one, however. Though he lasted six seasons, he totaled a record of just 35-40.

As a head coach in the NFL for four years, Kingsbury found some success, making the playoffs in 2021. However, the honeymoon didn't last long, as Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals following a 4-13 campaign in 2022, with a total coaching record of 28-37-1.

However, while he was in the desert, he got a chance to teach the likes of Kyler Murray, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019, as Kingsbury helped to build him into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just a few seasons.

Murray wasn't the first and certainly won't be the last elite QB with Kingsbury's fingerprints on them, as the 44-year-old has worked with a number of top signal callers:

Case Keenum - Houston

Johnny Manziel - Texas A&M

Patrick Mahomes - Texas Tech

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Caleb Williams - USC

Due to his impressive resume of quarterback development, Tampa Bay could view Kingsbury as a very attractive hire if they are able to hang on to Mayfield in free agency.

Similar to Canales, Kingsbury has a quarterback-whisperer ability and brings a strong air raid scheme to a Buccaneers team with one of the best receiver tandems in the NFL in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Kingsbury would fit seamlessly into Tampa Bay's offense, especially considering they threw the ball on nearly 60 percent of their offensive plays in 2023.

Eric Bieniemy

Offensive Coordinator, Washington Commanders

The head coaching trail is curiously cold for Eric Bieniemy yet again, and a change of scenery could follow after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Washington's offense struggled this season and Tampa Bay could be an attractive destination for Bieniemy considering the talent in their unit.

Prior to Washington, Bieniemy helped develop a young Mahomes in Kansas City and also led a very successful Chiefs offense from 2018-2022. In his five seasons in Kansas City, the Chiefs offense finished first in yards three times and top five in yards four times.

Kansas City's offensive success helped them win two Super Bowls in Bieniemy's five seasons there. While the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl again this year, the offense has not been as much of a factor as it was under Bieniemy. In fact, it was the worst Kansas City offense of the Mahomian era.

Chiefs Offense With & W/o Bieniemy Category 2018-2022 2023 Points/Game 30.1 (1st) 21.8 (15th) Yards/Game 406.2 (1st) 351.3 (9th) Pass Yards/Game 294.6 (2nd) 246.4 (6th) Rush Yards/Game 111.6 (20th) 104.9 (19th) Yards/Play 6.3 (1st) 5.5 (T-9th)

Bieniemy ultimately left Kansas City after the 2022 season for the Washington job. Bieniemy had head coaching hopes with the Commanders, and that could come to a head this offseason. Unfortunately, forcing a backup-caliber QB in Sam Howell to start the lion's share of the campaign made it tough for Bieniemy to make an impact in the nation's capital.

Tampa Bay could be an attractive job for Bieniemy with their weapons and quarterback play. With Bieniemy's scheme featuring a wide range of different targets and ball-carriers, the Buccaneers would be a good fit.

Thad Lewis

Quarterbacks Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last candidate on the list is someone very familiar with Tampa Bay's offense. The Buccaneers could remain within the organization to hire Thad Lewis as the next offensive coordinator.

Lewis worked closely with Mayfield this season as the team's QBs coach, helping him prepare and develop as the season progressed, and Baker put up the best numbers of his life, setting NFL career highs for completions, attempts, completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns.

Lewis, who previously served as the Bucs' assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 and 2022, is receiving a lot of attention around the offensive coordinator market, receiving interview requests from the Las Vegas Raiders and interest from the Buffalo Bills, though the latter has since given Joe Brady their OC job.

However, Lewis could ultimately elect to remain in Tampa Bay with the quarterback he helped mold in 2023, not to mention the rest of the Buccaneers' stacked offense.

Lewis would fit right into this potential promotion and could help the Buccaneers sustain their offensive success in 2024. The NFC South will be weak yet again and Tampa Bay could go for back-to-back division titles in 2024 with their loaded offense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.