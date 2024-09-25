Key Takeaways Herbert Jones of the Pelicans is a top-notch defender who will be crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans title hopes.

Alex Caruso's defensive prowess will be key toward building a championship culture on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the competitive Western Conference.

Jaden McDaniels is the linchpin for the Minnesota Timberwolves' perimeter defense, vital for playoff success.

Throughout NBA history, teams that have captured the elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy tended to have a tenacious defender who anchored their team on that end of the floor without receiving a ton of recognition for their efforts. Yet, the work they put in, either on the perimeter or in the paint, paid huge dividends for their teams in ways that also may not have shown up on the stat sheet or in highlight reels.

The 2024-25 NBA campaign will consist of more than a handful of teams that have legitimate chances of winning next year's NBA Finals. As a result, each of those teams will rely on their best perimeter defender to slow down the potent scorers they'll have to triumph over en route to a championship.

The Boston Celtics will enter the year as the defending champions, and behind them, the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks. Albeit, the field also contains serious threats like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the East, as well as the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns out West, to name a few.

Given the stiff competition that is set to emanate throughout the year leading up to the 2025 postseason, let's take a look at three perimeter defenders who could tip the scales for their respective franchise's title hopes.

3 Herbert Jones - New Orleans Pelicans

Herb Jones is one of the most talented ball hawks in the Association. His impact on the New Orleans Pelicans is resounding.

While the Pelicans may not be considered one of the top-three teams that could come out of the West next season, they'll have their big three of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum all healthy, and former All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray added to their mix. Offense will flow freely in New Orleans in 2024-25, but they'll need a defensive pillar, and Jones is primed to be that for them.

Jones earned the right to boast like former NBA great Tony Allen after earning All-Defensive First Team honors in 2023-24. The 25-year-old was named to Basketball Index's list of The top 10 forwards in Matchup Difficulty, coming in at No. 8 overall among all elite defenders who played a minimum of 1,000 minutes last year.

He also was exceptional at guarding three-point shooters, as he contested the fifth-most three-point attempts in the league last time around. When it came to his defense in the interior, New Orleans went 10-2 when he sent back multiple blocks in a game.

Players like Williamson and Ingram will have less of an onus to score thanks to Murray entering the fold. With that may come a heightened level of defense from both Pelicans forwards. Further, without Jonas Valanciunas in town manning the middle, Pelicans head coach Willie Green may opt to play smaller lineups.

Jones could see extended run at the four and may need to be ready to switch onto five men when called upon. Thus, his exceptional on-ball defense, if carried over into next season, will power New Orleans toward a dark horse Finals run.

2 Alex Caruso - Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a young and talented team on the rise. Last season's No. 1 seed in the Western Conference are also not looked at as favorites out West, despite their previous 57-25 record, yet they'll be in contention nonetheless.

Trading point forward Josh Giddey away to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso gifted Oklahoma City with a fast-paced ball-handler who can also make plays for himself and others and execute in the half court. However, the reigning All-Defensive Second Team member's prowess as a pesky on-ball defender will pay huge dividends for the Thunder in the tough West.

On one night, Caruso may have to match up against Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. On another night, the Texas native may get the assignment to try and contain Sacramento Kings clutch point guard De'Aaron Fox. The West is teeming with top talent at both guard slots, meaning Caruso will always be put to the test. While the Thunder forced the most turnovers (15.7 TO) per night last time around, they still have room to grow on the defensive end as they strive toward a chip.

The biggest things that Caruso will bring to Oklahoma City next time around is leadership and experience. Having been a key cog on the Los Angeles Lakers' championship team from 2020, he is just the player that can galvanize the young Thunder in critical situations, help stop runs and foster a sense of urgency in best exploiting their young legs both in the half court and in transition.

Outside of this, the 30-year-old's superb ability to get his hands in the passing lanes, a la his 1.7 steals per contest last season, and praise worthy shot-bloking ability for his size (1.0 BPG) will elevate the Thunder's imposing front on the perimeter.

The NBA world has seen what a stout perimeter defense backed by a towering front court can do to elite offenses, even as recently as 2019 with the all-time great Toronto Raptors' championship-winning defense. OKC can look at a unit like that as a potential ceiling to strive for next time out. They have the bodies to emulate them — Caruso, the 6-foot-5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and stout defender Jalen Williams manning the one through three, and Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein ready to tower over the competition in the front court. It could be the difference in how far they advance in the postseason.

1 Jaden McDaniels - Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels is the heartbeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves' perimeter front. McDaniels may not be their anchor and most accomplished defender the way four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is, but last time out, he stepped up to the plate against other teams' best scorers and delivered. This was put on display in the biggest of moments throughout the T'Wolves' run to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

An X user shared an incredible reel which showed every isolation play that McDaniels was forced into throughout the postseason. The vast majority saw him pitted against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker of the Suns, and Luka Dončić of the Mavericks. The Washington product forced his men to shoot 9-22 from the floor when on an island against him.

Tape like that is exactly why McDaniels' presence could make or break Minnesota's chances of overcoming the West and reaching the Finals next time out. The Wolves feature Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns on their perimeter defense, but it will be McDaniels that sets the tone and takes on the toughest assignments with regularity.

If he takes things up another level next season, it could be the difference between Minnesota making another deep playoff run and actually getting to the Finals and winning it all.