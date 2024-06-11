Highlights Crystal Palace will be looking to kick on next season after gaining momentum under Oliver Glasner.

The European Championship in Germany will showcase the continent's best players over the next month.

Palace may be in the market for new signings if any of their highly rated players leave this summer.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is looking to build on the Eagles' strong end to the 2023/24 season by adding greater athleticism to his squad, according to reports. In the weeks before Glasner's arrival in South London, Palace co-owner Steve Parish faced criticism from supporters over the club's transfer, youth, and senior management policies in recent seasons.

Palace supporters had grown tired of watching the team under Roy Hodgson and demanded a more progressive style of play, a more ambitious strategy in the transfer market, and greater academy representation in the squad.

Palace's 11-year stint in the Premier League has been respectable and well-managed, with the club having finished between 15th and 10th in each of their 11 seasons since their 2013 promotion from the Championship. But supporters started to question Parish over whether he had ambitions to take Palace beyond the lower mid-table regions of the Premier League.

Supporters watched rivals Brighton, who were promoted in 2017, four years after Palace, eclipse their Premier League achievements by finishing in the European positions in the 2022/2023 season through a strategic, data-driven transfer policy.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: While several Crystal Palace stars are linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer, the south London club have only ever sold a player for over £10M on three occasions in their history.

However, the arrival of Glasner in South London brought a new air of hope for Crystal Palace club; the Austrian manager won seven of his 13 Premier League matches for the Eagles with a more youthful-looking squad, including Adam Wharton and Michael Olise.

So, which players at Euro 2024 should Palace scouts be keeping an eye on as Glasner's team strives to kick on next term?

Patrick Wimmer

Austrian winger

Glasner may be fighting a losing battle to keep his deadly attacking trio of Michael Olise, Ebrechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta together. Olise, in particular, is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, while Eze's inclusion in England's provisional squad for the Euros is an indication of how strongly the winger performed last season.

If Palace are to face the difficult task of rebuilding their forward line this summer, Glasner could opt to move for Wolfsburg forward Patrick Wimmer, whose excellent delivery will provide support to Mateta, or whoever else is leading the Eagles' line next season.

The winger has a hefty £25million price tag over his head and has been tracked by London rivals Fulham for several months. While not a traditional goalscorer, Wimmer possesses an abundance of strength, speed, and technical ability to add to Palace's attack.

Patrick Wimmer's Bundesliga stats Appearances 71 Goals 9 Assists 16

Maximillian Beier

German forward

Maximillian Beier's impressive tally of 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim last season hasn't gone unnoticed, with the Germany striker attracting interest from Liverpool, Brentford, and Brighton.

If Palace are to lose Mateta, 21-year-old Beier could be an ambitious option to keep the Selhurst Park club competitive in the final third of the pitch. Glasner, who is planning to utilise his familiarity with the Bundesliga in the transfer market this summer, has managed against Beier on several occasions and will surely at least be interested in the highly rated forward if any of his attacking players are to depart this summer.

Nevertheless, if Beier continues his Bundesliga goal scoring form into this summer's Euros, it is likely that Palace will priced out of any potential move.

Maximillian Beier's 23/24 Bundesliga stats Appearances 33 Goals 16 Assists 3

Strahinja Pavlovic

Serbian defender

Palace and England star Marc Guehi is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United so Glasner could be in the market for a new centre-back. RB Salzburg's Strahinja Pavlovic will appear for Serbia at the Euros and could be someone Palace bosses look at this summer.

The Serbian defender made a £6million transfer to RB Salzburg in 2022 and has already been part of two Champions League campaigns for the Austrian Bundesliga club. The 23-year-old commanding centre-back is a threat in both boxes and provided six goal contributions in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season.

RB Salzburg's man is unlikely to be available for less than £25million, but if Palace are forced into selling some of their star men this summer, Pavlovic could be a sensible replacement with both youth and elite level experience on his side.