Leeds United have endured a solid start to their 2023/24 campaign under new manager - Daniel Farke - but as is normally the case, things are not perfect at Elland Road currently and as a result, changes can still be made to improve the team. The Lily Whites look set to be competing for a place in the play-offs with the top two sides - Leicester City and Ipswich Town - already looking out of sight, but that doesn't mean an instant return to the Premier League is out of the question.

While the first couple of weeks in the Championship were a struggle for Farke's team, they have really picked up their form and found a rhythm to their game. It may have been a case of adapting to the manager's style of play, but could also be down to the significant changes that have taken place in the Leeds playing staff ranks.

Although as already mentioned, there is always room for improvement, and we have decided to put forward three players that could be taken out of the starting line-up for the benefit of themselves and the team, while also noting that none of these players have played badly at all so far this season.

Daniel James

It is already five years since Dan James burst onto the Premier League scene with an opening day goal for Manchester United against Chelsea in a 4-0 win. This looked to be the start of an emerging young Welsh player's career at the top level as James would then go on to score a wonderful goal against Crystal Palace, although he did perhaps celebrate the equaliser a bit too much.

In the years that have followed, it hasn't been quite as plain sailing as the winger would have hoped as he only managed to stay at Old Trafford for two seasons before being moved on to Leeds for a fee of £25 million which took many by surprise as he had found himself spiralling down the pecking order over the 24 months he spent in Manchester.

Having only scored five times in his first season in Yorkshire, James was loaned out to Fulham during the 2022/23 season and has just returned to Leeds in the summer of 2023 to help their pursuit of Premier League football. Farke has been giving James regular game time, starting him in seven of his first nine league games. The Wales international has been far from poor with some very strong performances in the second tier of English football but in recent weeks, that level has dropped at times.

Showing some of the reason Man United fans grew frustrated with the pacey forward, James is a very hit or miss player at the moment as he is yet to find his feet consistently, something he should have really got the hang of at the age of 25-years-old in the Championship if he had plans to make it as a regular part of a Premier League side.

Daniel James career statistics (via Transfermarkt)

Club Games Goals Manchester United 74 9 Leeds United 50 5 Swansea City 39 6 Fulham 23 3

Glen Kamara

Kamara is a recent addition to the playing staff at Elland Road after the Finland international brought his four-year spell at Rangers to an end and joined in a £5m deal according to The Athletic. While playing in Glasgow, the 27-year-old was a big part of the side that reached the Europa League final in 2022, although the Gers did fall short with a penalty shoot-out loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. He was also a pivotal part of Steven Gerrard's unbeaten champions from the 2020/21 season, making 33 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

With Farke and co aiming to gain promotion - although it looks very unlikely they could do so as champions - it can never be a bad thing to have a man with league winning success and European experience under his belt. Kamara started the season as a substitute for the opening few games before breaking into the starting line-up in recent weeks and while he hasn't been playing badly at all but there is some strong competition in the Leeds midfield.

The new manager has shown a willingness to allow youth players the chance to perform in the early parts of his tenure at the club and youngster, Archie Gray, has been very impressive in the engine room. Ethan Ampadu appears to be the first choice to play in the double pivot, but Kamara finds himself competing with Gray for the starting spot next to the Welshman.

It's definitely early days for the Finnish box-to-box midfielder and it would be harsh to say he must be dropped from the team completely, but the nature of Gray's early season form mean it could be the best idea going forward to give the youth prospect more first-team minutes to continue his development. As the season wears on, there would still be ample chance for Kamara to play and regain that starting place further down the line.

Joel Piroe

Piroe has started every single game in the Championship season to this point, with the majority being for Leeds although the opening three games were played for Swansea City before his transfer came about. He failed to score in those three matches for the Welsh side while playing as a centre-forward but was able to net five times in the following eight league games for his new club.

The 24-year-old has been playing in a slightly different role under Farke as he has been more of an attacking midfielder tasked with getting forward to support Georginio Rutter, who has been occupying the number nine position in most games. Still being among the goals while adapting to a new role is a very positive sign for Piroe, although the Dutch attacker has had spells of going missing in games.

It will almost certainly be a case of allowing time for the player to adjust and adapt to a position he is less familiar with, having led the line for the Swans over the previous two campaigns but could also be a case of taking him out the firing line for his own benefit, maybe just for a couple of games. Having been brought in for £10 million during the transfer window, it is likely that Piroe will continue to start the majority of games.

Farke has options on the bench should he choose to make this call, with Patrick Bamford being a player more than capable of stepping into the side and performing. The Englishman may have the same problem however, if he was dropped into this attacking midfield role. While the team have been performing well, the German manager may be unlikely to change a winning formula, but it is definitely worth considering rotation to keep some players on their toes going forward.

Joel Piroe Championship goals (via Transfermarkt)

Season Club Games Goals 2021/22 Swansea City 45 22 2022/23 Swansea City 43 19 2023/24 Leeds United 8 5

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.