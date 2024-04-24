Highlights Manchester United face, on paper, their easiest game of the Premier League season on Tuesday night as they welcome bottom club Sheffield United to Old Trafford.

The fixture represents the perfect opportunity for Erik ten Hag to shuffle his pack, with underperforming players taken out of the firing line.

Marcus Rashford's struggles continued at Wembley and he should drop out to accomodate either Amad or Antony.

Erik ten Hag is seemingly on borrowed time at Manchester United amid the club's disappointing season which almost reached a nadir in their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry. United needed penalties to get over the line at Wembley after an astonishing collapse from 3-0 up.

Ten Hag bit back at criticism of his team in a press conference on Tuesday, suggesting the media's reaction to United's progression was "embarrassing" and a "disgrace". United return to action in the Premier League against Sheffield United on Wednesday night and fans will be hoping to see a reaction from the players.

United are still without several stars through injury but that should not prevent Ten Hag from making several changes to his starting line-up. Fans are rapidly losing patience with Marcus Rashford, who faded badly against Coventry and looks a shadow of the player who tormented defences in England and Europe last season.

Garnacho takes Rashford's spot on the left

England forward's struggles continued vs Coventry

Rashford should be taken out of the firing line and replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, who usually operates off the right flank, with either Amad or Antony coming into the team. Rasmus Hojlund has not scored in over two months but remains United's only genuine No.9, with the perennially injured Anthony Martial unavailable.

Amad appeared to vent his frustration at his lack of game time this season following United's draw with Bournemouth earlier this month, sharing a picture of himself on Instagram alongside a zipped-mouth emoji. Ten Hag addressed the youngster's plight ahead of the meeting with Sheffield United.

“Amad deserves it (to start matches), but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured," Ten Hag said. "So we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and a real contribution. He played in a position that is not his best position. He started as a striker and then he had to play in the midfield, so he did well. We have a number of players in that area, there is big competition.

"He already deserved more game minutes, I would say, but I have to choose there. We have (Alejandro) Garnacho, Antony, and we have Omari Forson. We have a number of players in that position and we have to make choices there. But I am very happy with his performances and his progress, I see his qualities and his assets can really contribute to our game.”

Like Rashford, Casemiro's form has dropped off a cliff this season but he is likely to retain his place at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire by default due to United's injury crisis in that area. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala and Luke Shaw, who operated capably in the centre of United's defence last season, are all sidelined.

First-team debut for academy player

Amass, 17, has been on bench three games in a row

Diogo Dalot has been one of United's players of the season and he should keep his place at right-back, but the usually dependable Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled at left-back, giving away two penalties in his last three appearances. Seventeen-year-old academy left-back Harry Amass has been on the bench for United's last three games and a home fixture against the worst team in the division represents a good opportunity to hand the youngster his debut.

The midfield is where United's problems are rooted under Ten Hag - they virtually never control games from the middle of the park and are routinely overrun. Scott McTominay may have been a scorer at Wembley but he does not bring control to the midfield like Christian Eriksen is capable of doing.

Eriksen has been a peripheral presence during his second season at United but showed good quality last season and is worthy of a run-out alongside Kobbie Mainoo, who was questionably withdrawn with United leading Coventry 3-1 on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes has only missed two games this season and one of those was through suspension, so expect him to complete United's midfield line-up.