Highlights The New York Knicks may need to add another capable center for the stretch run due to Mitchell Robinson's injury.

Richaun Holmes and Dwight Howard are more traditional options to fill the void down low.

Kelly Olynyk could provide the Knicks with a different look as a stretch big.

Rumors about the New York Knicks kicking the tires on potential trades to bring in a difference-maker for a legitimate title push are making the rounds. And there's definitely a reality where adding the right big-name player to the mix puts New York into the conversation with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers as a top threat to come out of the Eastern Conference.

All-in moves aside, though, the Knicks have other roster issues to address. Starting center Mitchell Robinson — who has averaged 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 2023-24 — could be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing left ankle surgery earlier this month.

Just this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Fred Katz reported that the team had applied for a disabled player exception for the big man.

While backup Isaiah Hartenstein can cover for Robinson in multiple respects, the big-man shuffle significantly hurts the Knicks' depth down low (Jericho Sims' own ankle injury plays into this as well).

So, whether they end up utilizing a DPE or not, the Knicks would almost certainly benefit from adding another capable pivot for the stretch run. Here are three such players who could make sense for Tom Thibodeau's club.

Please note that Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela was not included on this list solely because he's signed to a deal paying him $20.6 million this season and $22.3 million next.

Although he's arguably the top center option available, it's hard to see the Knicks wanting to add that kind of salary while still hunting for a star and with Robinson already being signed through 2025-26.

Such a move isn't out of the question, of course, but it may not be the obvious play some believe it to be.

Richaun Holmes

2023-24 Statistics: 3.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 48.9 FG%

Over the last two seasons — which were split between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks — 30-year-old Richaun Holmes has been something of a lost man. During that stretch, he has only crossed the 20-minute threshold in six games, and he has averaged just three points and two rebounds along the way.

However, he's not long removed from being the full-time starter in Sacramento, and during his best season as a pro in 2020-21, the Bowling Green product averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks nightly. Much like Robinson, he has displayed serious chops as a rim runner and finisher throughout his career.

Entering 2023-24, he had ranked in or around the 90th percentile in points per shot attempt in six of his previous seven seasons (he was in the 77th in 2022-23). He could get back to punishing rims as a lob option and putback specialist in the Big Apple.

Dwight Howard

2021-22 Statistics: 6.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 61.2 FG%

Rather than going down the trade route, there's a chance that the Knicks' best move will be to wait until after the NBA's Feb. 8 deadline for deal-making and instead look to the buyout market for a veteran big on the cheap.

Or, they could simply sign one of the veteran centers who are ripe for the picking right now, like eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard.

Howard's last NBA action came as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, during which he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game.

He spent last season with the Taoyuan Leopards of the Taiwanese T1 league and was named the league's Most Valuable Import after a strong season. Before the 2023-24 campaign tipped off, he was in the running for a spot with the Golden State Warriors.

Dwight Howard - T1 League (Taiwan) Statistics Points 23.2 Rebounds 16.2 Assists 5.0 Blocks 1.2

Amid the hype of the inaugural NBA Cup competition, Howard revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that he still wants one last run in the league.

Kelly Olynyk

2023-24 Statistics: 7.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 54.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT%

For all the weapons that the Knicks have offensively, they still have obvious shortfall areas on that side of the ball. As of this writing, the team ranks 29th in the Association in assists with 23.6 dimes nightly. Meanwhile, their effective field goal percentage of 53.5 ranks just 20th league-wide.

If Knicks president Leon Rose and his brain trust would like to eschew the rim-running, paint-protecting archetype and target these areas specifically as an alternative strategy, Kelly Olynyk could make a lot of sense.

The 11-year vet is averaging 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while sinking 54.7 percent of his shot attempts overall and 42.3 percent of his tries from behind the arc.

Kelly Olynyk - 2023-24 Shot Dashboard In the Paint FG% 62.5 Mid-Range FG% 14.3 Left Corner 3 FG% 37.5 Above the Break 3 FG% 44.4

Due to their low cap number, Olynyk's current team — the Utah Jazz — could absorb all of Evan Fournier's contract in a one-for-one deal. The Jazz would likely want some kind of draft capital as well for doing the Knicks that favor but, for a certified stretch big and ball-mover with playoff experience, it may just be worth the asset cost.