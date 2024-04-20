UFC 303 will be the shining star of UFC International Fight Week on the 29th of June. The event will join UFC X, Power Slap, and the UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony as lists of events happening during the busiest week of the year for MMA fans. We already know the highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor will headline the card and he takes on Michael Chandler at 170 pounds. But who will serve as the co-main event?

The co-main event of UFC 303 will need to be a big one. It's going to help build up the excitement of the main event and needs to bring a story line to the card. Many assume it will be a title fight, but with a non-title in the main event, it's got to be the right fight. It can't be something like Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic or Tom Aspinall as that could (and should) serve as its own main event. Here are three fights we think could make perfect co-main events for the evening.

1. Alexa Grasso Vs Valentina Shevchenko 3

Grasso and Shevchenko are currently filming The Ultimate Fighter season 32

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are currently filming The Ultimate Fighter season 32 and it will begin airing soon. In the past, the UFC had hosted a TUF Finale card during IFW, usually on the Friday before. That hasn't happened in years, but the timing for the coaches fighting at IFW would be perfect. Also, adding to the fact that McGregor and Chandler were coaches from season 31, the pairing of the two fights makes sense. This is also a title fight that would make sense as a co-main and not a standalone card since it is the third time these women have fought. Both times were absolute wars and we expect the same the third time around.

2. Sean O'Malley Vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley needs to give the No. 1 contender his chance

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been touted as the next McGregor due to his brash attitude, wild fashion, and highlight-reel finishes. Putting him as the co-main event for a McGregor card could be fireworks. Imagine how epic it might be to see both O'Malley and McGregor on stage together at the presser. It would be wild.

The right next opponent for O'Malley is No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili. He should have been O'Malley's last opponent but the UFC granted him his call out with a rematch against Marlon "Chito" Vera. Now the UFC has no choice but to book the rightful No. 1 contender fight with Dvalishvili. Merab has been doing the heavy lifting with getting the fight booked, sharing hilarious skits every week featuring O'Malley and him. It does seem like O'Malley has finally warmed up to the idea too.

"Merab is next. Merab is f**king next. Your wish is granted," O'Malley said on the TimboSugarShow. "A lot of people said I'm ducking him. I really am not ducking that little dude. I like the fight for me. There's multiple ways to win. I'm excited about the fight now, finally. I was never ducking him. I was just never excited to fight him." The only hiccup to making this fight the co-main is that it could stand alone as a main event and the UFC might want to save the fight for another date. We'll have to see what direction they go with these guys in the next few weeks.

3. Colby Covington Vs. Ian Garry

This fight is already in the works ... but for where?

Colby Covington vs. Ian Garry could be the fight to make for the co-main event if you are looking to book a non-title fight. The trash talk would rival Conor's and frankly, we're not sure the fans (or the ESPN censors) can handle it. There's some appeal with the Irish connection between McGregor and Garry and they're already familiar having trained together.

The fight has already been building up for weeks with both fighters trading insults online and Garry even said there was already a fight in the works, could that be UFC 303? “What's up everyone? It's Tuesday, the 9th of April at 10 past one, and I just wanna let everyone know I have agreed to fight with Colby Covington. There is a date in place,” Garry confirmed in a video posted to Instagram. “Colby still hasn't signed the contract."

Garry even specifically mentioned the UFC 303 card though he didn't mention a co-main event placement. “I‘d like to fight maybe International Fight Week,” Garry told MMA Fighting. “Look, if Colby wants to fight his back garden tomorrow, I will fly to Miami and fight about his back garden. I don’t care when it is. I just want him as the opponent."

The UFC 303 card is already slowly coming together. Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault and Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson have both been confirmed at the time of this writing. We're expecting more announcements for the card in the coming days and weeks.