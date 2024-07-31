Highlights Belal Muhammad became UFC welterweight champion by dominating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in his home country.

Potential challengers for Muhammad include Leon Edwards, but Dana White is not keen on an immediate rematch.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, with an impressive record and fight-finishing ability, looks set to be Muhammad's first challenger.

At UFC 304, Belal Muhammad shocked the world by dominating Leon Edwards to become the new UFC welterweight champion. The newly crowned champion put in a phenomenal performance, dominating the Brit in his home country by taking him down and wrestling him while also showing huge improvements in his stand-up and boxing, which saw him essentially match, if not better his opponent, in the striking department.

Despite having just turned 36 years old, the fact that Muhammad put in such a good performance and showed as many improvements as he did at UFC 304, has made many MMA fans hopeful that, even though he is not the most popular or cared about fighter in the world, he is a champion who will fight regularly and hopefully be involved in some exciting match-ups defending his belt in the future.

At the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Muhammad spoke about wanting to take on any challenger the UFC gives to him and that he wants to stay active. Coming out of UFC 304, there are a few fighters who seem to be in contention to be Muhammad's first challenger for the UFC welterweight title and today, GIVEMESPORT will go through some of the opponents the Chicago-native could face next.

Leon Edwards

A trilogy fight between Muhammad and Edwards is not beyond the realm of possibility

Despite Belal Muhammad beating Leon Edwards pretty convincingly at UFC 304, there is a possibility that the Brit finds himself in the Octagon against the new champion for the third time in an immediate rematch.

Given the fact that there is no fighter in the UFC's welterweight division who stands out as a clear and deserving number-one contender, the UFC may find themselves in a position where they choose to give Edwards an immediate rematch for the title he held for over two years, despite president Dana White's comments at the post-fight press conference on Saturday.

When asked about the possibility of Edwards being Muhammad's next challenger, White said the following: "Let him rest, we're talking about other things right now."

There was a lot of talk and theories being thrown around about why Edwards' performance at UFC 304 was so flat and lethargic, and people have speculated that the Brit could've been dealing with an injury as well as being affected by the start time of the event, which is something which 'Rocky' did mention in his post-fight interview.

It is not just Dana White who doesn't seem keen on an immediate rematch between Muhammad and Edwards next, either, because the new champion is also not keen and has mocked the Brit for demanding a rematch. It took Muhammad over three years to get his second chance to face Edwards and during those three years, while the new champion ran through everyone in his way, including some of the division's best fighters such as Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, and Sean Brady, Edwards would often laugh off and completely dismiss any talk of ever fighting him again.

Muhammad said the following at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference: “I’ll give him a rematch in three years. Let him work his way back up. I think it was a dominant fight – there’s really no need for a rematch. And I don’t think he had that long reign of a champion where he’s entitled to a rematch. For me, I came to his hometown in front of his people, in enemy territory. It was all a layup for him. But I blocked it.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Rakhmonov looks like the likely first challenger for Muhammad

The man who, as of right now, looks the most likely to be Belal Muhammad's first challenger for the UFC welterweight championship is the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov, who is 18-0 with an unbelievable 100% finish rate (8 KOs and 10 submissions), is the #3 ranked contender in the welterweight division and out of the division's top five fighters, it is the Kazakh who has the most valid case to be next in line for a title shot.

Rakhmonov is 6-0 in the UFC so far and is fresh off an impressive win at UFC 296, where he fought injured but still managed to finish former UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, in the second round, becoming just the second man to finish him in his MMA career so far.

Despite being unable to speak English, this has not halted Rakhmonov's rise to stardom at all, as he is a fighter who very much lets his skills and fight-finishing ability do the talking when he is inside the Octagon. The Kazakh, despite not holding a victory over a top-five opponent at welterweight, looks set to be Muhammad's first challenger barring any significant changes.

Kamaru Usman

The former welterweight champion is campaigning to fight for the title next despite it looking unlikely

Before losing his UFC welterweight title to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 following a brutal head kick, Kamaru Usman was starting to be considered as not only one of the best welterweights of all time, but one of the best fighters of all time. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' dominated the welterweight division as champion for over three years and is determined to get the title back.

Speaking on a new episode of 'Pound-4-Pound Podcast' which is hosted by Usman and former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, Usman expressed his desire to challenge for welterweight gold either later this year or early next year despite currently being on a three-fight losing streak.

“You want (the perspective of) ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman? Give me ample time to get in there. End of the year, top of the next year I’ll go in there and take my welterweight strap back, 100 percent,”

As mentioned, Usman is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Edwards in back-to-back fights and also being unsuccessful in a middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev in October last year. Usman realises that because of his current losing streak, it is quite unlikely he will get another shot at welterweight gold before defeating one of the rising challengers, such as Shavkat Rakhmonov or Jack Della Maddalena.

“But because of that loss, the UFC now as a company you’re going to go, ‘OK, I want to get Usman a fight to really show the fans that he’s back and to us that he’s back and deserves a chance to potentially go out there and get that title back. In order to do that, get him someone on the top. That could be Shavkat Rakhmonov, or it could be JDM.”

Usman has a close relationship with UFC president Dana White, which could play a big factor in him potentially getting a title shot given how open the top of the welterweight division seems right now.