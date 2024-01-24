Highlights Kyle Lowry has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets by the Miami Heat in exchange for Terry Rozier and a first-round pick.

The Hornets may not keep Lowry and could potentially trade him again before the deadline or buy him out.

The Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are among potential landing spots for Lowry.

It took longer than most expected after their partnership stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but Kyle Lowry's run with the Miami Heat looks to have reached its end. Per multiple Tuesday reports, the six-time All-Star — who captured an NBA championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors — has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for high-scoring combo guard Terry Rozier.

Lowry had started 35 games for Miami this season before head coach Erik Spoelstra moved him to the reserve unit on Jan. 19. His averages of 8.2 points and 4.0 assists per contest are among the lowest of his career.

Although the Hornets reportedly don't have plans to immediately buy out Lowry's contract, the team's desire to acquire assets combined with the point guard's championship experience and veteran chops could see him get moved again before the Association's Feb. 8 deadline for deal-making. And even if they can't secure a trade, it seems unlikely that Lowry is long for Charlotte.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has identified a handful of potential landing spots for the 37-year-old.

Utah Jazz

Potential package: John Collins, future draft considerations

When the Utah Jazz snagged John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for nothing but what remained of Rudy Gay and a second-round pick, it felt like a major steal for the reloading franchise. However, Collins has been something of an awkward fit in Utah.

As of Monday's games, Collins is rocking the worst defensive rating teamwide among players who have logged more than seven minutes this season, at 121.1. Meanwhile, his best position in Utah's offense is at center, where the team already has second-year big man and defensive stalwart Walker Kessler locked in as a core piece.

John Collins – 2023–24 Shot Distribution Shot Type FGA FG % Jump Shot 232 37.9 Layup 124 57.3 Dunk 49 91.8 Hook Shot 23 43.5 Tip Shot 22 63.6

By building a trade around Collins and Lowry, the Jazz would free themselves of the final three years and $78 million of his contract (through 2025-26) while bringing in a top-notch mentor for rookie Keyonte George and even Collin Sexton. Meanwhile, the Hornets would be bringing in a strong frontcourt target in Collins, who's shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from three-point range and averaging 13.8 PPG through 40 games in 2023-24.

New York Knicks

Potential package: Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono, Obi Toppin Trade Exception, Draft considerations

As much as the New York Knicks would like to unload Evan Fournier's contract, compiling the salaries requisite for matching Lowry's $29.7 million number for 2023-24 in a trade is nigh impossible without including key rotational players. However, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy can envision a scenario in which Knicks decision-maker Leon Rose pounces on Lowry in the event that he gets bought out:

"A relocation to a lottery-bound team will certainly send Kyle Lowry back on the market — whether via trade or after a buyout — which makes an interesting option for the Knicks should they chase another Villanova Wildcat."

It's hard to see Lowry bringing much to the table defensively at this point — opposing players have seen their field goal percentages jump at every range on the court when he has been the closest defender this season — which doesn't quite mesh with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau's mindset.

Kyle Lowry – 2023–24 General Shot Range Stats General Range Frequency % FGA FG % 3PT % Catch and Shoot 44.2 2.9 40.8 40.6 Pull Ups 32.2 2.1 34.7 36.5 Less Than 10 FT 23.2 1.5 59.3 N/A

However, Lowry's screen-roll prowess and shooting touch (his current effective field goal percentage of 55.4 is one of the best marks of his career) would be assets offensively.

Philadelphia 76ers

Potential package: Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Paul Reed

In March 2021, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that a deal bringing Lowry to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Raptors was "on the 1-yard line." Alas, one or both of the teams involved ended up doing their best Desean Jackson impression and dropping the ball before it crossed the goal line because no deal between the two teams ever came to fruition.

Flash forward to now and Lowry's addition as a depth piece could help bolster the Joel Embiid-led Sixers' chances of finally getting over the hump in the Eastern Conference and getting the team back to the NBA Finals. It would also give the veteran a chance to play for his hometown fans before he calls it a career.

NBA 2023–24 Season – Kyle Lowry - Patrick Beverley Comparison Category Lowry Beverley Points Per 36 Minutes 10.5 10.5 Assists/36 5.1 5.0 Effective Field Goal Percentage 55.4 50.0 Defensive Rating 112.3 105.6

At the least, Lowry would give Philly another behind Tyrese Maxey, which may be needed at times with Patrick Beverley currently averaging a career-low 5.4 PPG and logging a ho-hum effective field goal percentage of 50.0.